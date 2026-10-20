A Tightly Curated List of the Best New Boots From Zara, J.Crew, and Reformation

If your thumbs are exhausted from scrolling to find the perfect new boots for fall, then you've finally come to the right place. Who What Wear editors have logged hours and hours searching for this season's best boots, from dreamy designer styles to wear-forever finds. But we've narrowed it down even further.
Below you'll find 15 pairs of boots ranging from $60 to $500. Some are trendy while others are more classic wardrobe staples. Rest assured, between Zara, J.Crew, and Reformation, there are boots for everyone and every budget. Whether you splurge on one pair or try one or two new styles this autumn, the list below is so well-curated that you won't need to look anywhere else for your fall footwear fix. If only finding the perfect pumpkin spice latte was this easy!
Shop Boots at Zara
ZARA
Metallic Detail Block Heel Ankle Boots
Wear these with a skirt and tights or your favorite bootcut jeans.
ZARA
Leather Heeled Boots
Don't underestimate the versatile of a boot in winter white.
ZARA
Contrast Toe Kitten Booties
Kitten heel boots are quite chic if you ask us!
If the brown suede wasn't enough, the 2.6" heel seals the deal.
ZARA
Leather Wide Heel Boots
Infinitely walkable *and* wearable for under $200? Run.
Shop Boots at J.Crew
J.Crew
Chelsea Pull-On Boots in Leather
Everyone needs a great pair of Chelsea boots. This pair stand out with a unique squared off mini heel.
J.Crew
Sylvie Ankle Boots
J.Crew's Sylvie style is a favorite; we especially love it in this tan suede ankle boot style.
J.Crew
Sylvie Knee-High Boots
How divine is this deep chocolate brown?
J.Crew
Sylvie Knee-High Boots in Eel-Embossed Leather
Oxblood and maroon-ish boots are the unexpected star of the season.
J.Crew
Western Knee-High Boots
These look like a certain designer's signature style, but for about $800 less.
Shop Boots at Reformation
Reformation
Katerina Lug Sole Chelsea Boot
Searching for boots that can actually handle the elements? Found 'em.
Reformation
Remy Flat Ankle Boot
As if a winter white boot wasn't statement-making enough, the flat heel and squared-off toe take these beauties to the next level.
Reformation
Nadira Ankle Boot
Polished platforms strike the perfect balance of casual and elevated.
Reformation
Remy Stretch Ankle Boot
Like we said, dark red boots are the sleeper hit of the season. Wear them with everything from jeans to jumpsuits.
Reformation
Dominique Knee Boot
Treat these classic boots with care and you'll have them forever.