A Tightly Curated List of the Best New Boots From Zara, J.Crew, and Reformation

By
Published In News
A model wears a black leather jacket with a shite shirt carrying a blue cell phone.
(Image credit: Darrel Hunter)

If your thumbs are exhausted from scrolling to find the perfect new boots for fall, then you've finally come to the right place. Who What Wear editors have logged hours and hours searching for this season's best boots, from dreamy designer styles to wear-forever finds. But we've narrowed it down even further.

Below you'll find 15 pairs of boots ranging from $60 to $500. Some are trendy while others are more classic wardrobe staples. Rest assured, between Zara, J.Crew, and Reformation, there are boots for everyone and every budget. Whether you splurge on one pair or try one or two new styles this autumn, the list below is so well-curated that you won't need to look anywhere else for your fall footwear fix. If only finding the perfect pumpkin spice latte was this easy!

Shop Boots at Zara

Shop Boots at J.Crew

Shop Boots at Reformation

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.