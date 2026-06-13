There's nothing wrong with a simple pointed-toe heel. In fact, I adore the style, wearing it frequently enough to own a small but mighty collection of them. They aren't the only chic footwear option, though many people treat them as such. Another style, which has a similarly elongating shape but tends to feel a touch more unique and expensive, might be just what your outfits have been craving of late. For proof, just see Katie Holmes's most recent denim look, which benefited greatly from the polishing appeal of a pair of almond-toe slingbacks. The fact that hers are the classic slingbacks by Chanel helped, too, of course.
The actress and director was spotted wearing a pair of all-black Chanel almond-toe slingbacks with faded black jeans, a leather Chanel belt, and a thin, silky tee during the Tribeca Film Festival, where she's been promoting her new movie with former Dawson's Creek co-star Joshua Jackson, Happy Hours. In addition to showcasing the continued chemistry between Joey and Pacey during the press tour, Holmes has also debuted a slew of awe-worthy ensembles, curated by her longtime stylist and Who What Wear Editor in Residence, Brie Welch. Think Colleen Allen slip dresses styled over leather pants (and more). That said, her look for Chanel's Women in Film luncheon at The Greenwich Hotel might be my favorite from the tour, mostly because of its effortless sensibility, reminding me of the street style found in Chanel's home base of Paris, where almond-toe slingbacks are almost as ubiquitous as ballet flats.
Chanel slingbacks, and all almond-toe slingbacks really, are a perfect partner for jeans, making them look formal and put-together without it appearing like you're trying too hard. It's no wonder that French girls wear them on repeat—they're the ideal shoe to throw on and get out the door, offering comfort, sophistication, and ease. Plus, with Matthieu Blazy in charge at Chanel, the slingback offering has never been so chic.
Ahead, shop the best Chanel slingbacks available this summer, as well as more almond-toe slingbacks from other brands, ranging from contemporary to designer price points.
Shop Chanel Slingbacks
chanel
Slingbacks
A timeless favorite since the 1950s.
chanel
Slingbacks
The brown-and-red color combo is beyond gorgeous.
chanel
Slingbacks
Everyone in fashion wants this exact pair.
chanel
Slingbacks
Choosing burgundy footwear over relying on black or brown will make every outfit look more intentional.
Shop Almond-Toe Slingbacks
Massimo Dutti
Asymmetric High-Heel Shoes
Massimo Dutti has some of my favorite footwear around, with a great price point and even better quality.