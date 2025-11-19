Get It, Nordstrom Black Friday Sale—the Designer-Feeling Loafers I Love Are Now $59 (More Affordable Shoes Are Discounted Too)

Person walking down the street and wearing a baggy crewneck sweater.
(Image credit: Stephanie Geddes for Who What Wear)
Nordstrom continues to drop early Black Friday deals. I've covered some of the standout cyber month picks, including the elevated pieces my mom and I love. Well, I just noticed that one of my favorite pairs of loafers—the Nordstrom Benson Loafers—that I recommend consistently when someone wants affordable yet expensive-looking loafers is now on sale for $59 in cream.

The shoes feel premium and give designer vibes with the on-trend ruching and square toe. While I've been recommending the shoes (other editors at Who What Wear have as well), I could totally picture them with the outfit I'm wearing above, which features an oversize knit and tailored trousers. I'm not sure if the biggest size will fit me, but I may try to squeeze my feet into them!

Keep scrolling to shop the It loafers that are temporarily cheaper for Black Friday. I also rounded up other great affordable shoe options that are on sale right now.

The $59 It Loafers

Shop More Under-$100 Shoes From the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale

Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.

