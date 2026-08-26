I Know You Like Stylish Fall Basics and Shoes—These Are the New Nordstrom Items That Matter

Okay, I know you, like me, appreciate a solid basic and the perfect pair of shoes. Shoes are a given, but honestly, where would our daily outfits be without those essentials, right? Exactly. So this piece is dedicated to these staples as you start building your fall wardrobes.
Nordstrom is a retailer that consistently stocks strong options in both of these categories, so I specifically rounded up stylish basics (elevated picks with a forward twist) and versatile shoes from the editor-beloved store. Keep scrolling to shop gorgeous knits, cool sneakers, modern striped tops, wear-everywhere flats, and so much more.
Open Edit
Satin Wide Leg Pull on Pants
These satin pants look way more expensive than they are.
Princess Polly
Ryanna Oversize Crewneck Sweater
You'll get so much wear out of this oversize sweater.
adidas
Japan Lux Sneakers
All in Favor
Striped Long Sleeve T-Shirt
MANGO
Quarter Zip Sweater
It's still all about the quarter zip.
BP.
Narrow Waistband Baggy Wide Leg Sweatpants
Sam Edelman
Ruthie Woven Ballet Flats
These flats come in a range of colors.
TOTEME
Summer Water Repellent Parachute Jacket
I own this jacket and get so many compliments on it.
Alex Mill
Taylor Cotton & Cashmere Cardigan
Purple is a key color this season.
COS
Brushed-Cotton Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
I wear long-sleeve white tees all the time.
All in Favor
Striped Crewneck Sweater
Reformation
Inez Leather Heeled Mules
Open Edit
Curator Crepe Flare Leg Trousers
Slide these mules on, and go.
Open Edit
Ribbed Waist Cardigan
UGG®
Quill Ballet Sneakers
rag & bone
Sutton Slim Cigarette Jeans
Nordstrom
Crewneck Cashmere Sweater
PUMA
H-Street Etoile Ballet Sneakers
Favorite Daughter
The Cropped Charles Trench Coat
Dress this cardigan up or down.
All in Favor
Lace Hem V-Neck Sweater
The lace hem is connected.
AGOLDE
Lana High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Another strong pair of jeans for fall.
These sneakers also come in pink.
LOULOU DE SAISON
Aidar Crop Wool & Cashmere Crewneck Cardigan
Reformation
Mccall Handkerchief Hem Silk Skirt
Marc Fisher LTD
Daynna Knee High Boots
These boots will take any fall look to the next level.
Vince makes lovely jackets.
Manière De Voir
Celie Suede Maxi Skirt