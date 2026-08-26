I Know You Like Stylish Fall Basics and Shoes—These Are the New Nordstrom Items That Matter

This striped tee! These sneakers!

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Nordstrom fall fashion 2026
(Image credit: Nordstrom)

Okay, I know you, like me, appreciate a solid basic and the perfect pair of shoes. Shoes are a given, but honestly, where would our daily outfits be without those essentials, right? Exactly. So this piece is dedicated to these staples as you start building your fall wardrobes.

Nordstrom is a retailer that consistently stocks strong options in both of these categories, so I specifically rounded up stylish basics (elevated picks with a forward twist) and versatile shoes from the editor-beloved store. Keep scrolling to shop gorgeous knits, cool sneakers, modern striped tops, wear-everywhere flats, and so much more.

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.