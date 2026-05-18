With summer approaching (can't believe it!), Sandy Koszarek is busy prepping her warm-weather wardrobe. As a former VIP Nordstrom stylist and the creator of Stylish Sandy, Koszarek is known for her fashionable closet and consistently curates a modern aesthetic for her followers. Below she's sharing the six pieces she's investing in first.
Koszarek mentioned these items will become staples in her closet because they can easily be mixed and matched with her existing essentials. As a preview, there's everything form the trending sandal silhouette she loves to the pretty skirt she'll wear with her go-to basics. Keep scrolling for visual and shopping inspiration.
The Summer Trends a Former Nordstrom Stylist Will Wear
Linen Pieces
"Warm weather calls for linen, and I love wearing linen pants and dresses in the summer—they keep you cool and looking chic."
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Caslon
Easy Wide Leg Linen Pants
Caslon
Casual Linen Button-Up Shirt
H&M
Linen-Blend Drawstring Trousers
Open Edit
Linen Blend Vest
H&M
Linen-Blend Blazer
Sundresses
"I can’t wait to wear sundresses—they’re chic, easy, and perfect for warm summer days. You can dress them up or down, and they always look polished."
WAYF
Josefina Floral Midi Dress
Rip Curl
Aloha Linen Blend Maxi Sundress
Caslon
Smocked Tiered Sundress
WAYF
Juliet Print Linen Blend Midi Sundress
All in Favor
Stripe Smocked Bodice Jersey Midi Dress
Neutral Sandals
"I’m looking forward to wearing sandals—and I love a neutral pair that goes with everything."