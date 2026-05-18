I Was a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—These 6 Items Will Be Staples in My Closet This Summer

Sandy Koszarek's picks ahead.

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Summer trends and outfit ideas from a former Nordstrom stylist
(Image credit: @stylishsandy)
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With summer approaching (can't believe it!), Sandy Koszarek is busy prepping her warm-weather wardrobe. As a former VIP Nordstrom stylist and the creator of Stylish Sandy, Koszarek is known for her fashionable closet and consistently curates a modern aesthetic for her followers. Below she's sharing the six pieces she's investing in first.

Koszarek mentioned these items will become staples in her closet because they can easily be mixed and matched with her existing essentials. As a preview, there's everything form the trending sandal silhouette she loves to the pretty skirt she'll wear with her go-to basics. Keep scrolling for visual and shopping inspiration.

The Summer Trends a Former Nordstrom Stylist Will Wear

Linen Pieces

Summer trends and outfit ideas from a former Nordstrom stylist

(Image credit: @stylishsandy)

"Warm weather calls for linen, and I love wearing linen pants and dresses in the summer—they keep you cool and looking chic."

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Sundresses

Summer trends and outfit ideas from a former Nordstrom stylist

(Image credit: @stylishsandy)

"I can’t wait to wear sundresses—they’re chic, easy, and perfect for warm summer days. You can dress them up or down, and they always look polished."

Neutral Sandals

Summer trends and outfit ideas from a former Nordstrom stylist

(Image credit: @stylishsandy)

"I’m looking forward to wearing sandals—and I love a neutral pair that goes with everything."