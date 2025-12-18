I was scrolling on Net-a-Porter when I noticed an edit I'd never seen before titled Avant-Garde. At the top of the page, a description of the section reads, "Presenting our edit of innovative designers pioneering creative style. Discover the latest arrivals from Dries Van Noten, ACNE Studios, JW Anderson, and more trailblazers." As a lover of the curation at Nordstrom's Space and Ssense, I immediately was excited to see Net-a-Porter creating a dedicated space for emerging brands that make you feel like you're shopping at a concept store.
Some of my favorites from the selection include the Jil Sander silver-tone hoop earrings, Vivienne Westwood Sunday gathered cotton-poplin midi dress, and Balenciaga Rodeo Sling Pochette leather shoulder bag. Other designer brands I saw with a range of pieces are Bode, Sacai, Thom Browne, Marni, and Simone Rocha. Keep scrolling to see all of the standout items.