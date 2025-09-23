Autumn Has Main Character Energy—I’ll Be Channeling These 5 Stylish Movie References

Welcome to the Gen Z Mood, where I—Who What Wear UK's 27-year-old social media editor—keep you updated with my mood of the month and the most exciting things I’ve spotted on the scroll. I'm always looking for new and thrifty ways to shop trends, and I'm taking you with me.
The mood: Reference dressing
As a season, autumn has serious main character energy. It commands our attention. The shifting forecast is impossible to ignore and the shorter evenings throw our social calendars into chaos. For me, September feels like a time to rid myself of the rituals I’ve fallen into over the last 9 months and start anew–especially when it comes to my wardrobe. And I’m not alone, just last week TikTokers sparked a new viral trend coining September as ‘The new January’ with users insisting it’s a much better time of year to start setting resolutions, and they might have a point. The season summons a sartorial reset. And for me, this is where its main-character-energy really comes to the fore.
The truth is our love for autumn isn’t just in the mood or the back-to-school energy in the air, it’s also in the films and tv shows we associate with this time of year. Leafy romantic scenes and effortlessly curated character wardrobes are perfect fashion fodder. The silver screen has forever acted as a nostalgic reference point for personal style. Scenes from iconic movies and tv shows stick with us and embed themselves into our style psyche. Think Billy Crystal’s cable knit jumper strolling through an amber-tinged, tree-lined Central Park in Nora Ephron’s When Harry Met Sally or Gwyneth Paltrow’s equal parts luxurious, equal parts ridiculous fur coat as Margot Tenenbaum in The Royal Tenenbaums.
These moments on screen can make up the fabric of our autumn wardrobes and we might not even realise it. That’s where the inspiration for this month’s Gen Z mood came from. I was liking and saving more and more ‘autumn movie outfit’ carousels on TikTok and realised upon looking into my wardrobe that (after shovelling all my summer linens under the bed) there are dozens of film and tv references hidden amongst the hangers. And, outfits aside, isn’t this just the best time for watching your favourite autumn-coded films? It is cosy season after all.
Keep scrolling for the movie and tv characters inspiring my autumn wardrobe this season.
Penny Lane, Almost Famous
If we’re being entirely honest, don’t we all keep a Letterboxed top four in our back pocket just in case that infamous mini mic finds us one day? In the unlikely scenario I am ever in the movie hot seat, Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous will definitely make the cut. But beyond the film's sepia-toned allure (and excellent sound track) there are the outfits, more specifically Penny Lane’s outfits.
This is where the film really starts to sing for me, Kate Hudson’s wardrobe is a joyful mix of ‘60s bohemia and youthful style. From mod minis to floaty linen blouses, it might feel summery on the surface but the textures and layers featured throughout the film scream autumn. The chord, the suede, the boots and of course, that infamous Penny lane coat made from brown velvet and lined with fur. It’s not a coincidence cult outerwear brand Charlotte Simone’s best selling jacket is named after Penny Lane herself. To me, these are the textures for autumn dressing and are the inspiration behind this Penny-coded edit. Scroll on for my shopping picks to get the look - and if you don’t shop, at least give it a watch!
Sally Albright, When Harry Met Sally
It seems wrong to discuss autumn aesthetics without name checking one of the internet’s most-loved arbiters of all things romantic and leafy. Nora Ephron and her unmatched run of ‘90s movies set the cultural standard for what makes a good autumn rom-com. And, naturally, the wardrobes of her characters have become iconic off the back of this success. Every autumn searches for ‘When Harry Met Sally Aesthetic’, ‘You’ve Got Mail’ and ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ spike on platforms like Pinterest with users pinning movie scenes, outfits, and interiors to their moodboards.
I hate to pick favourites, but in terms of style and planning my autumn outfits Meg Ryan’s character Sally Albright in When Harry Met Sally has to be the wardrobe I draw most inspiration from at this time of year. Special mentions also go to Annie’s perfect ‘90s updos in Sleepless in Seattle and Kathleen Kelly’s commitment to a roll neck in You’ve Got Mail. But Sally’s pops of red, bermuda shorts and knee high socks and loafers combo feel most relevant to the trends right now. Scroll on for a modern take on the classic ‘90s outfit combos she wears in the film.
Margot Tenenbaum, The Royal Tenenbaums
Wes Anderson’s films are famous for the stylistic imprint they leave on viewers, with his signature tableau shots, overly saturated pastel colour palette and choppy edit assuring you’re in for a memorable viewing. But for me, a lot of the nostalgia and inspiration I’ve taken from his movies comes from the costumes. Especially when it comes to The Royal Tenenbaums.
Though I wish the director featured more female leads in his blockbusters. Gwenyth Paltrow’s character Margot Tenenbaum has created enough cultural influence to stretch almost 25 years of references. When it comes to an autumn capsule wardrobe, Margot’s simple costumes are perfect inspo, with only a few outfit changes throughout the film. Her classic combo of luxury meets preppy is made up of loafers, coats, Lacoste matching sets and designer labels. It’s a little mob wife meets miu miu, which feels so relevant to how we’re dressing right now. From the Hermés Birkin bag to *that* oversized fur coat, it might not seem easy-to-replicate but I’ve pulled out some key themes which I’ll be copying this season. Scroll on for my Margot-inspired edit.
Skylar, Good Will Hunting
Sometimes a movie wardrobe doesn’t have to be extensive in order to inspire seasonal ‘fits. Sometimes it’s just the mood it evokes and the characters themselves that act as outfit inspo. Which is why my next pick is Skylar from Gus Van Sant’s Good Will Hunting.
The windy backdrop of Boston and cosy Harvard campus setting makes this film an autumn classic to me. And there’s something about Skylar’s style that feels so refreshing in this context. She’s a London girl in America and her outfits in the movie represent that city-girl aesthetic that’s found itself far from home. Whether she’s wrapped up in Will’s worn-in barn jacket (very 2025 of her) or sat at a bar in a spaghetti strapped little black dress, there’s plenty of autumn inspo to take from Skylar’s minimal wardrobe in this film. Plus, I’ll never not think there’s something so chic and ‘90s about a side part and croc clip. Scroll on for my Skylar-inspired edit.
Rachel Green, Friends
Disclaimer: I’m bending the rules of cinema here but for a good and worthy cause–Rachel Green’s autumn outfits. I could write an entire essay on the influence Jennifer Aniston’s famous Friend's character has had on the way Zellenials dress, and we have touched on it here, but for the purpose of this edit I’m focusing specifically on what makes her TV outfits so perfect for this time of year. I’m not the only Gen Z living vicariously through Rachel Green’s life as a Bloomingdales sales associate.
Every few months a TikTok goes viral of creators recreating Rachel Green outfits, while searches for ‘Rachel Green Outfits’ see spikes of 80% on Pinterest over the autumn months. Wardrobe designer Debra Mcguire’s character driven designs have left a serious impression on viewers of the show. And when it comes to the autumn season I feel this is where Rachel Green’s wardrobe really comes into its own.
From a simple sheer tights, mini skirt and tailored shirt look for the office to her perfect girl-next-door casual outfit combos and all the classic ‘90s silhouettes in between, there is ample outfit inspo to take with us into the leafy months. My personal favourite looks sit in the throwback episodes–queue leopard print jackets and white vinyl skirts, scroll on for my Rachel Green inspired autumn edit.
