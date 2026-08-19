Shopbop Just Launched A Surprise Sale—These 17 Chic Finds Will Sell Out First

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Surprise! Shopbop just launched a sneaky sale. Yes, you read that correctly. If you've been looking to refresh your wardrobe on a budget, now is your time to shine. Right now, you can score up to 25% off sale prices by using the code EXTRA25. However, there is a catch. This sale is for a very limited time. These amazing deals only last through August 19. Since I believe in making your life as easy as possible, I used my shopping editor instincts and curated an impressive selection of chic fashion finds currently on sale.

With summer coming to a close, end-of-season sales like this are the perfect opportunity to get quality pieces at deeply discounted rates. In the mix of these top-tier sales finds, you can expect to find beautiful items from brands like Reformation, Levi's, Agolde, NIA, and many others. Prices below reflect rates before the extra discount, so definitely keep this in mind while on the hunt. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite wardrobe pieces today.

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Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.