Surprise! Shopbop just launched a sneaky sale. Yes, you read that correctly. If you've been looking to refresh your wardrobe on a budget, now is your time to shine. Right now, you can score up to 25% off sale prices by using the code EXTRA25. However, there is a catch. This sale is for a very limited time. These amazing deals only last through August 19. Since I believe in making your life as easy as possible, I used my shopping editor instincts and curated an impressive selection of chic fashion finds currently on sale.
With summer coming to a close, end-of-season sales like this are the perfect opportunity to get quality pieces at deeply discounted rates. In the mix of these top-tier sales finds, you can expect to find beautiful items from brands like Reformation, Levi's, Agolde, NIA, and many others. Prices below reflect rates before the extra discount, so definitely keep this in mind while on the hunt. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite wardrobe pieces today.
Shop Editor-Approved Shopbop Sale Items
Reformation
Jessica Heeled Sandals - Black Leather
Tory Burch
Toe Ring Flip Flops - Perfect Black / Perfect Black
By Malene Birger
Marcia Dress - Oyster Gray
Try layering this over cute jeans.
By Malene Birger
Marc Mixed Media Dress - Deep Lichen Green
Reformation
Gale Satin Pants - Amethyst Scarf
Soft pants lover to the front.
Levi's
Ribcage Full Length Jeans - Select Us
MEIMEIJ
Poplin Top With Tie Waist - Jasper
Reformation
Pomona Linen Dress - Big Slate Check
Bella Venice
The Eloise Top - White
Add a cute mini skirt and tall boots to give this top the fall treatment.
LE BOP
Chloe Tee - Burgundy/ivory
I'm a sucker for stripes.
Marilyn Monoroe step aside.
Levi's
Ribcage Wide Leg Belted Jeans - Multiple Options
FAITHFULL
Filomena Shorts - Fiore Lace White
AGOLDE
90s Pinch Waist Jeans - Reissue
Lioness
Emerging Midi Dress - Lemon
Reformation
Fern Satin Shorts - Sorbet Cafe Lace
Lace-trimmed items are on trend.
Reformation
Libby Wedge Sandals - Black Leather