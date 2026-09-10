Let's Add Some Chic Staples to Your Closet—Stylish Fall Items From J.Crew, Aritzia, and Gap

Alright, fashion friends, let's continue building that chic fall wardrobe, shall we? I'm dedicating this edit to the potential staples (re: versatile pieces) I recently found from J.Crew, Aritzia, and Gap.
Each of these retailers offers modern and relevant fall pieces that stylish people (ahem, you) will want to wear. There's obviously an abundance of gorgeous knits, including cashmere and quarter-zip ups. You'll also notice cool jackets, trousers to dress up or down, and cute tees. Keep scrolling for more.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.