9 Influencers Share The Luxury Buys On Their Wish Lists For Summer

For the first time in what feels like an eternity we've started leaving our coats at home which can only mean one thing. That’s right—summer is almost upon us. After the longest winter known to man, I think I speak for all of us when I say that holiday season can't come soon enough. It might not be hot enough in the UK to commit to alfresco dinners and picnics in the park quite yet, but at the first sight of sunshine we can't help but start planning our warm weather wardrobes, so consider this prime time to assess the sartorial gaps that need filling.



Ready to pack away your cable knits in favour of light cardigans? Shelving your lug sole boots and dusting off your strappy sandals? So are we, and what better advice to help shake up our seasonal wardrobes than asking some of Instagram’s best dressed to see what’s on their wish list for the coming months. As we've already got enough tank tops and linen trousers to last us a lifetime, this one is a luxury special, including all of the truly special investment pieces that are actually worth saving up for.

So, if you're in the market for a very stylish seasonal update, keep scrolling to see and shop the designer summer buys on these influencers' wish lists. You won't regret it.

Emma Rose Thatcher

Shop Emma's Picks:

BODE Trefoil Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote £546 SHOP NOW "This bag has my heart! I love the leather details against the suede and the vintage yet elevated feel. The red colourway is equally good too!"

Toteme High-Rise Satin Miniskirt £390 SHOP NOW "Toteme does excellent co-ords, and this mini skirt and matching shirt set is exactly what I want to wear this summer with leather sandals. It feels very cool and effortless, but the yellow satin adds a little interest."

Yaitte Red Signature Cap £35 SHOP NOW "This Yaitte cap is an easy summer style update. I’ll be throwing it on with denim and oversized shirts or packing it in my bag for the beach."

AEYDE Wilma Leather Sandals £290 SHOP NOW "Looking for an elevated version of the flip-flop? I’ll be wearing This Aeyde pair with my baggy shorts this summer to give a little height. I love the simplicity."

Hedvig Sagfjord Opshaug

Shop Hedvig's Picks:

Gucci Jersey Polo Shirt With Web £640 SHOP NOW "Designer polos are currently everywhere in all shapes and styles, however some have out-priced themselves a little bit. This cropped Gucci number is still “reasonable” compared to some of the others and would work with everything in my wardrobe."

Magda Butrym High-Rise Wool Shorts £625 SHOP NOW "It ain’t summer without getting your pins out, and mini shorts are my way, preferably with belt hoops for versatility."

Miu Miu IVY leather bag £1930 SHOP NOW "I love an oversized bag for summer, and would like to add this caramel brown tote to my collection next to my summery raffia styles."

Bally Plume Leather Moccasins £760 SHOP NOW "Moccasins have been on my radar for a while, but my favourite pair has to be these soft Plumes from Bally. Timeless and incredibly comfortable—they're the only pair I need!"

Alexandriah Sho-Silva

Shop Alexandriah's Picks:

CULT GAIA Sirena Acrylic Clutch £398 SHOP NOW "This clutch is a work of art and such a statement piece. I would style this with a fitted crochet or silk maxi dress, and hair pulled back for those balmy evenings on holiday."

Chanel Vintage Double Logo One Piece Swimsuit In Black $2900 SHOP NOW "I've loved black and white Chanel swimwear for as long as I can remember. I'm not sure if they've done any in recent times, but the vintage ones are to die for. This particular one is so cute and I live for a halter neck.. It's giving old money, south of France, Yacht life.. I could go on."

Celine Teen Supple Celine Classic Panier £1300 SHOP NOW "This bag is a must-have for that European summer vibe. I think it's a timeless piece and the tan leather detailing gives it a luxurious touch. I love wearing white on holiday and this bag is the perfect pairing! All of Celine's Raffia bags are to be honest."

Chanel Cotton Mary Janes £940 SHOP NOW "I'm obsessed with Mary Janes at the moment (we love a comfortable and chic piece). Whilst they are a trend, Chanel's take on it is very classic. The white and baby blue are so pretty."

Laura Wills

Shop Laura's Picks:

ALAÏA Khaima Large Leather-Trimmed Straw Tote £1760 SHOP NOW "I love a straw bag in the summer, and this oversized tote from Alaïa ticks all the boxes for me"

FRAME Long Barrel High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £280 SHOP NOW "I am obsessed with barrel jeans right now and already have this pair from Frame in blue. The loose-leg fit is so flattering."

Saint Laurent Double-Breasted Silk Tuxedo Blazer £3055 SHOP NOW "No-one does blazers better than Saint Laurent, and I love how chic a white blazer looks with any outfit in the summer sun."

Anna October Tulip Satin Maxi Dress £750 SHOP NOW "One of my all-time favourite film fashion moments is Kate Hudson in her yellow dress in How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days. This dress reminds me of that iconic look."

Poppy Almond

Shop Poppy's Picks:

Loewe Multilayer Rectangular sunglasses £310 SHOP NOW "I am a sucker for Loewe sunglasses and love these new rectangular ones. They're so fun and perfect for summer! They come in a few colours but the black ones are my favourite—just so good."

Marni Sillo Macramé Tote Bag £1029 SHOP NOW "I saw this Marni Bag whilst shopping in Kith in New York and instantly fell in love! Such a great size for the perfect everyday bag, and makes a cool alternative to the usual raffia."

Saks Potts Dani Shorts £230 SHOP NOW "I love an oversized denim short for summer. As soon as its warm out denim shorts become part of my everyday wardrobe. I love these Saks Potts ones—the perfect denim wash and fit."

Lie Studio The Marianne Bracelet £340 SHOP NOW "I adore everything Lie studio creates but the Marianne bracelet is high on my jewellery wish list. I love chunky silver jewellery, and this would be perfect for everyday. I already own their Mary bracelet and still wear it on most days! One of my favourite brands at the moment "

Erica Davies

Shop Erica's Picks:

Gucci Medium Jute Tote With Gucci Patch £1580 SHOP NOW "Tis the season for a chic summer bag and this one is the most extra! I love the stripe element and the yellow pastel monogram—it would definitely add a little something to a simple sun dress and sandal combo."

Ulla Johnson Aviva Dress £970 SHOP NOW "I adore Ulla Johnson’s beautiful collections and am always on the look out for it pre-loved or discounted. I adore this textured cream dress and the fact it’s long sleeved, meaning you could wear throughout the year."

LOUIS VUITTON Bom Dia Flat Comfort Mules £800 SHOP NOW "I’m not usually one for obvious labels, but I have loved these Bom Dia sandals for a few seasons now. I love the practicality of them, but they would be so sophisticated with my summer linen."

Cartier C De Cartier Bracelet £12500 SHOP NOW "If this is really a wish-list, then I am wishing really hard for a Cartier tennis bracelet please! I promise I would never take it off and wear it all the time! This is my ultimate jewellery piece."

Lizzy Hadfield

Shop Lizzy's Picks:

LORO PIANA Floaty Leather-Trimmed Macramé Lace Flats £750 SHOP NOW "I am really into the see-through shoe trend we are seeing at the moment. There are so many fun takes on it and these ones really stood out to me. I love tan and cream too!!"

Sophie Buhai Large Awakening Ring in Smoky Quartz $1150 SHOP NOW "I am a lover of basic outfits through and through, so recently I have been trying to accessorise more to make my day to day looks feel more varied while still staying very much in my uniform that makes me feel great. This ring is beautiful and I love how chunky it is."

The Row Line Sandal in Leather £1060 SHOP NOW "The Row’s pricing is so incredibly premium, but I always look to them for style inspiration. I love their shoes but their sandals are always particularly great. These with some baggy long jeans, a silk shirt and some black sunglasses would be my go-to look for Summer in the city."

By Malene Birger Alviola Top £150 SHOP NOW "Like I said, I am a basics girlie through and through. So I am always looking for more elevated versions of what I already have. I feel great in a white cotton tank in the summer, but this one looks like a perfect alternative for something a bit fancier!"

Rabia Abbasi

Shop Rabia's Picks:

The Line by K Givy Top $165 SHOP NOW "The Line by K is my go-to for their easy to throw on elevated basics and their Spring/Summer collection did not disappoint. Made with a crinkled cotton blend, the Givy top is easy to take from summer days to nights. I would pair it with baggy jeans and sandals for day and a printed maxi skirt and statements earrings for the evening."

Clare V. Petit Moyen £405 SHOP NOW "I love adding texture to an outfit through accessories and this Clare V bag does just that. Perfect every day size, I'll choose the zig-zag woven leather option to add a neutral print to my summer look. "

Flabelus Aurelie Two Tone Mary Janes £118 SHOP NOW "Top of my summer wish list are a pair of Flabelus Mary Janes. The hardest part is choosing which colour combination to go for as they come in so many different shades and fabrics, but I'm leaning towards the red and pink. I can see myself wearing them in the summer with dresses and white linen pants, and even straight through to Autumn with jeans and a jumper."

Tori Van Bruegel

Shop Tori's Picks:

Margiela X Gentle Monster Mm104 Leather Lbl1 Sunglasses £375 SHOP NOW "I’m a sucker for a pair of sunglasses (they are my personality at this point). These shades are super simple, but have subtle details like a leather finish and small stitching on the sides. I think these would go with almost every outfit due to their neutral colour."

ADER error Indigo Contrast Denim Shorts £264 SHOP NOW "I do believe everyone needs a jort in their wardrobe. I like these Ader Error ones as they have a little turn up detail at the bottom which makes them more interesting than your usual denim shorts. A true summer staple."

JW Anderson White & Green Trompe L'œil Shirt £335 SHOP NOW "I have pages of shirts on my wish list and have already amassed a large collection. But I truly believe someone can never have enough shirts. They are great all year round and can be dressed up and down on a daily occasion. This one in particular is perfect for summer, as it is short sleeved, and I love the colour pop of the green."