I'm a Shopping Director, so Yes, I Know About Fashionable Gifts—These Luxurious Items Will Get a "Wow"

And we're here—gifting season. I know, wild. As your shopping director, I’ll be sharing plenty of gift guides in the coming weeks, but I wanted to kick things off with my favorite luxury fashion picks if that's what's on your mind.
If you follow me (please do—sorry for that annoying plug), you know I live for gorgeous accessories—bags, jewelry, the works. So yes, I included a range of standouts from my favorite labels (re: Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany & Co.). If a beautiful sweater, coat, or pair of shoes is the move, you're covered with my picks below. I also made sure to sprinkle in a few beauty buys that I think make great gifts. Keep scrolling for all of that and more.
Hermès
Chevaux d'Hephaistos Scarf 90
Anybody will want something in an orange box. I hope my husband is reading this.
Chanel
Coco Crush Bracelet
The Chanel Coco Crush bracelet is one of my favorite pieces. A true forever item.
Louis Vuitton
Multipass Bag
One of the latest silhouettes from Louis Vuitton. Beyond.
Nour Hammour
Venezia Reversible Leather Jacket
I haven't been able to get this jacket out of my head.
tiffany & Co.
Tiffany HardWear Small Link Bead Earrings in Yellow Gold with Turquoise
Every piece in the Tiffany HardWear collection is breathtaking. These new earrings with the turquoise? Wild.
Oliver Peoples Eyewear
1965 Sunglasses
I own these. I love them.
YSL
Simone Medium in Soft Leather
Hello, It bag.
Chanel
Miroir Double Facettes Mirror Duo
This is one of my favorite under-$50 gifts to give. And Chanel!
Ring Concierge
Mini Diamond Tennis Bracelet
A gorgeous everyday item.
Louis Vuitton
Speedy 40 Bandoulière Louis Vuitton Silk Tech
Louis Vuitton's new silk tech fabric is fresh, lightweight, resistant, and water-repellent.
Hermès
Nail Polish
Divine nail polish.
Jennifer Fisher
Small Metal Emerald Necklace
Anything from Jennifer Fisher. Always.
The Row
Agnes 12 Bag
This coveted bag now comes in pebbled leather.
Louis Vuitton
Le Damier de Louis Vuitton Small Ring, Rose Gold and Diamonds
The iconic Damier in ring form! With diamonds!
Sold Out NYC
The Cashmere Signature Crew in Charcoal
Everyone will love this sweater. Trust me.
Manhattan Wardrobe: a Fashion Lover’s Guide to the Best of New York
By Blair Breitenstein
Any fashion person will adore this book of illustrations.
GIGI BURRIS
Laurel Leopard-Print Wool-Felt Cap
It's just so fun!
Marni X Hoka
Clifton Sneakers
The Marni X Hoka collab is COOL.
MAM
Plum Burgundy Tote Bag
A really fabulous shape.
Louis Vuitton
Miniature Set Winter Holiday
For anyone who wants to test a few different fragrances.
Vince
Plush Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater
OMG. The color!
Prada
Satin Pouch
Prada's satin pouches are on the lists of everyone I know.
Dior
Médaillon Notebook
Okay, the most luxurious notebook, Dior.
gucci
Gucci Infinity Large Shoulder Bag
Beyond into this new Gucci bag.
Ferragamo
Pre-Owned Brown Round Rim Sunglasses
I recently started shopping at The Refined. If you want a gorgeous vintage piece or a pre-loved item, here you go!
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.