I'm a Shopping Director, so Yes, I Know About Fashionable Gifts—These Luxurious Items Will Get a "Wow"

The bags! The jewels!

Bobby Schuessler&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Gift guide
(Image credit: Net-a-Porter; Tiffany & Co; Gucci; Hermès; Coach; Moda Operandi; Dior; Chanel; MyTheresa; Prada; Celine; ALC; Amazon; Saint Laurent; Louis Vuitton)

And we're here—gifting season. I know, wild. As your shopping director, I’ll be sharing plenty of gift guides in the coming weeks, but I wanted to kick things off with my favorite luxury fashion picks if that's what's on your mind.

If you follow me (please do—sorry for that annoying plug), you know I live for gorgeous accessories—bags, jewelry, the works. So yes, I included a range of standouts from my favorite labels (re: Chanel, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany & Co.). If a beautiful sweater, coat, or pair of shoes is the move, you're covered with my picks below. I also made sure to sprinkle in a few beauty buys that I think make great gifts. Keep scrolling for all of that and more.

Explore More:
Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.