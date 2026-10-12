My Mom (Yet Again) Asked for a List of Great Under-$100 Items—I Sent Her These Cool Nordstrom Finds

My mom routinely asks me for lists of coveted items I spot while doing market research. This comes with the territory as a shopping director. While she doesn't always buy what I find, she enjoys seeing what's new and cool for the season. This time around, though, she did want to add a few fresh pieces to her wardrobe. Nordstrom is always the go-to, so I pulled standouts that I think would add a relevant, modern twist to her closet. I kept each item at $100 and under and focused on versatile silhouettes, rather than super-trendy buys, so she could mix and match them with her fall essentials.
Below you'll find the seven items I sent to my mom that I thought she'd like (she already bought the polo sweater). I also rounded up even more affordable yet high-end-feeling pieces from Nordstrom to inspire your outfits this season.
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Cotton Blend Track Jacket
My mom has been wanting a lightweight red jacket. Done.
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Short Sleeve Polo Sweater
Cotton On
Women's Hale Hooded Spray Jacket
Sanctuary
Argyle Pullover
COS
Brushed-Cotton Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
Shop More Chic Items Under $100
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Softluxe Twist Reversible Sweater
Gorgeous with that twist detail.
adidas
Tokyo Low Top Sneakers
Favorite Daughter
Triangle Scarf
H&M
Oversized Single-Breasted Jacket
The cropped shape is cool.
Faherty
Stripe Sunwashed Organic Cotton Top
Always love a striped tee.
KUT from the Kloth
Alexa Argyle Cardigan
adidas Originals
Firebird Track Top
Wit & Wisdom
Cable Stitch Mock Neck Sweater
The cable-knit detail, though.
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Ember Faux Leather Short Boots
H&M
Oversized Funnel-Collar Jacket
The funnel collar is where it's at.
ASTR the Label
Dora Polo Sweater
You'll get a lot of wear out of this polo.
Coconuts by Matisse
Carlton Penny Loafers
Expensive-looking loafers.
WAYF
Vienna Lace Trim Satin Skirt
Style with a chunky knit.
BP.
Cotton Canvas Barn Jacket