My Mom (Yet Again) Asked for a List of Great Under-$100 Items—I Sent Her These Cool Nordstrom Finds

Wait, this jacket looks so expensive.

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Best Nordstrom fashion under $100
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My mom routinely asks me for lists of coveted items I spot while doing market research. This comes with the territory as a shopping director. While she doesn't always buy what I find, she enjoys seeing what's new and cool for the season. This time around, though, she did want to add a few fresh pieces to her wardrobe. Nordstrom is always the go-to, so I pulled standouts that I think would add a relevant, modern twist to her closet. I kept each item at $100 and under and focused on versatile silhouettes, rather than super-trendy buys, so she could mix and match them with her fall essentials.

Below you'll find the seven items I sent to my mom that I thought she'd like (she already bought the polo sweater). I also rounded up even more affordable yet high-end-feeling pieces from Nordstrom to inspire your outfits this season.

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.