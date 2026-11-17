There are many love languages—words of affirmation, quality time, acts of service, and physical touch—but as Who What Wear editors, we all have one in common: gift giving. While on the surface it may seem superficial, it isn't about the item itself or how much money you spend; it’s about making someone feel seen.
Each year, we share our Low Cost, High Joy Gift Guide, which started as a way to show that treating a loved one to something unique doesn’t have to be expensive. This holiday season, we’ve put our shopping advice into a curated list of 50 gift ideas that are all $60 or less—searching the internet for unique and charming pieces we’d be thrilled to receive ourselves. Many of these are everyday items that have been elevated: a Dries Van Noten lipstick case, a compact mirror made by an artist, an ornate candle too stunning to light, a silver-coated porcelain cutlery rest, an Icelandic face mask made from the geothermal seawater of the Blue Lagoon, incense inspired by an opera house in Paris, and other highly personalized pieces, whether embossed, embroidered, or engraved.
Ahead, shop our 2026 Low Cost, High Joy gift guide—filled with thoughtful gifts that each feel like their own little treasures.
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More often than not, the best gifts are those that feel the most personal. Whether embroidered, engraved, embossed, illustrated, or printed—a monogrammed gift can transform the simplest item into an incredibly thoughtful one. Below, you'll find custom gifts that will truly feel made for them—personalized note cards, hand-embroidered napkins, a monogram satin pouch, and photo frames to fill with joyful memories they'll cherish forever.
Gohar
Envelope, Embroidered Lace With Stationery Card
In a world where all things tech and digital rule, there's something so refreshing about receiving a hand-embroidered gift. This white cotton-and-lace envelope can be personalized with an embroidered name, monogram, or motif for your beloved and includes a single signature Gohar World note card. It doesn't get more charming.
Etsy
Embossed Tin Place Cards
Inspired by hojalata (a traditional Mexican folk art medium), these individually made tin place cards bring something special to the dinner table. You could get one for every person in the family.
Artifact Uprising
Chrome Frame Ornament Custom
A traditional photo frame is always nice, but there's something so charming about a photo-filled frame ornament—especially one that comes in an elegant chrome finish with a pretty chartreuse ribbon. This would make for a charismatic tag on any present.
Papier
Cabana
For the friend who loves stationery, this notecard set will be a joy to receive and a delight to sit down and write on. Personalize it with your loved one's name—or your own because it'll be hard not to get some made for yourself. We'll take handwritten notes over notifications any day.
Etsy
Engraved Buffalo Horn Comb With Tassel
If a chic, inexpensive, and thoughtful small gift is what you're after, then this ethically sourced buffalo horn comb with a trend-forward tassel is your answer. Engrave it with a loved ones name or initials for a personal touch.
Cressida Jamieson
Hand-Written Names Embroidered Handkerchief
For one of the most meaningful gifts of all, have this handkerchief embroidered with a handwritten note of your own or a loved one’s—or choose names, song lyrics, or whatever else you’d like stitched. Embroiderer and designer Cressida Jamieson has gained a cult following for these deeply personal custom heirlooms that she makes out of her London studio using her signature hand-stitching. She’s even worked with major brands in the industry on bespoke embroidery and special projects, including Byredo, Net-a-Porter, Mulberry, Sézane, Jo Malone, Reformation, Anthropologie, Réalisation Par, and Alexa Chung x Barbour.
Etsy
Stainless Steel Picture Strip Frame
This minimalist stainless steel photo booth picture frame is both design-forward and thoughtful. You could even search TikTok for where photo booths may be in your city and make a date with the recipient to go get your photo taken together.
Etsy
Satin Dust Bag
This monochrome, embroidery-style dust bag is very chic—made one-of-one in Chicago. It can be used for storing things like handbags or clothes or as a travel pouch, and you could even gift it filled with candy or beauty products as a bonus. You can choose from a range of 25 colors and different sizes.
You can't put a price on the gift of rest and relaxation. No matter who you're buying for (introvert, extrovert, or somewhere in between), everyone could use time for self-care and a little pampering. Whether that means applying a face mask or spending an evening with a good book, these are gifts to make an ordinary night in feel a bit more special.
Craighill
Perch Bookmark
A dream gift for any book lover—they'll never need to dog-ear a page or, heaven forbid, lose your place in a book again with this sleek metal bookmark that has precision-bent "fangs" to fit seamlessly in any book. As one reviewer puts it, "It somehow makes putting my book down and picking it back up seem more elegant."
Cazzie David
Delusions: Of Grandeur, of Romance, of Progress
One of our favorite books of the year is Cazzie David's latest collection of personal essays called Delusions: Of Grandeur, of Romance, of Progress. In a recent Who What Wear feature on the author, we shared: "The way she writes makes you feel like you're sitting around at home with your best friend listening to them divulge all their innermost neurotic (and highly relatable) insecurities."
Blue Lagoon Iceland
Hydrating Overnight Mineral Face Mask
This is from the luxury skincare line Blue Lagoon Skin Science, which is, as the name suggests, Icelandic. The brand formulates its products with geothermal seawater from the iconic Blue Lagoon—including this ultra-hydrating yet lightweight gel face mask, which is ideal for reviving winter skin.
Anthropologie x Papier
Watercolor Paint Set
Encourage your friends and family to slow down, get creative, and transform ideas into expressive works of art. This compact painting set includes gouache paints, a reusable sponge, and a detail pen, neatly organized for easy use at home or on the go.
Gardenheir
Korean Mudle Crayon
Want a creative gift that will truly impress? Look no further than these handcrafted Mudle Crayons. “Mudle” is a local dialect word in Jeju, a volcanic island in South Korea meaning "mound of volcanic stones in the field." Each crayon, made of beeswax and mineral pigments, references the natural tones of Jeju volcanic stones. Very unique and made with beautiful care.
zara home
Sateen Slippers
Why give ordinary slippers when you can gift a pair of luxurious-looking satin ballet slippers? They will add an undeniably elevated touch to daily rituals at home, not to mention impress guests. Make a night in feel extra fancy.
Once Upon a Dream Journals
The Colette Journal
If you're buying for someone who journals, or who may want to start, consider this journal from Once Upon a Dream Journals. Even for the journaling-averse, it's a cute place to keep to-do lists. The brand makes options with a variety of covers—including this swan design, as well as a deer, cat, bunny, lamb, and more—available in both desk and pocket sizes.
Papier
Flower Pen Clip
For $10 extra, pair the journal above with this adorable Flower Pen Clip, which attaches to the cover so they'll never lose their pen or pencil again.
Many of us editors have extensive bag collections and love curating what we carry in them—from our hair clips to our lip combos. When it comes to gift giving, we love these types of small but chic elevated versions of everyday items. Inspired by what we put in our own bags, here are eight little luxuries to treat a loved one with this year—starting at $20.
Who What Wear
20th Anniversary Special Edition Magazine
The perfect gift for your most stylish friend—Who What Wear's 20th Anniversary special-edition magazine brings together original fashion editorials, beloved Who What Wear franchises, and conversations with leading voices in fashion and beauty. A fashion collectible and the chicest addition to any coffee table.
Gemsun
Tassel Charm
A handmade charm from Gemsun—a beloved New York independent brand. As the product description says, "This handmade companions can be used to carry your key but can also be attached to bags, purses or the belt loops of your favorite pants."
DAE New York
Fleur Compact Mirror
This compact mirror from Lebanese American artist Bechara Maalouf is a true work of art. Use it for touch-ups throughout the day.
Dries Van Noten
Refillable Lipstick Case
This isn't just any lipstick case; it's a Dries Van Noten lipstick case, which we'd be thrilled to receive. It comes in a few prints that are inspired by DVN's fashion collections, and since it's refillable, you can swap out lipstick shades, which come in an array of satin, matte, and sheer finishes.
Café Forgot
Ballet Socks
Anyone who goes to workout classes knows to keep a pair of socks on hand. While socks get a reputation for being a "boring gift," we love these $20 ballet socks from the cult-favorite NYC clothing store Café Forgot—previously spotted on Addison Rae.
Plās
Flower
A one-of-a-kind flower charm pin by the Milan-based fashion brand Plās, which focuses on limited-edition garments and design collectibles.
Selór
Rose Hair Clip
Selór is one of those places our editors pop by any time they attend Copenhagen Fashion Week. The Stockholm-based accessories brand is beloved for its cute hair clips—another bag essential.
Rogue Paq
Refillable Butane Lighters
Practical and undeniably chic, this croc-embossed refillable lighter is nothing short of luxurious and will bring an elevated touch to everyday use. A keepsake they'll use for years to come.
Nothing is more memorable than scent, which is why the gift of a great scent should never go overlooked. While buying a fragrance gift is no easy task (and a signature scent is incredibly personal), we've found some incredibly good-smelling gifts that go beyond the traditional perfume and will enrapture your most scent-obsessed friend. From Officine Universelle Buly's bergamot and grapefruit scented matches to the enchanting woody oriental notes of Santa Maria Novella's Tabacco Toscano Soap, the pleasant aromas below will awaken the senses and possess a special kind of magic.
Japanese Craft
Takazawa Nanohana Candle Set
Japanese Craft’s Takazawa Nanohana Candle Setis made from the oil of rapeseed blossoms—a yellow flower from Noto Island.
Astier de Villatte
Opéra Incense
Astier de Villatte is a Parisian line that makes an assortment of things, from artisanal ceramics to scented candles, perfume, incense, and stationery. Its incense in particular is top-tier, made in Japan, and always on our wish list. This Opéra scent is inspired by the Paris opera house Palais Garnier, with notes of sandalwood, styrax resin, cedarwood, and vanilla.
Officine Universelle Buly
Scented Matches Campagne d'Italie
We wouldn't gift just any average matches. The Campagne d'Italie matches come coated with a scented solution of bergamot and grapefruit accords topped with cedar, sandalwood, and patchouli, which will elegantly perfume the atmosphere in the room. Its packaging is hard to resist, and any cognoscenti will appreciate Officine Universelle Buly's stamp of approval.
SEDONA SPIRIT WATER
Agua de Sedona Desert Perfume
Agua de Sedona is an artisanal perfume—mixing citrus, sweet floral, and woodsy musk notes—described as the spirit of Sedona, Arizona, in a bottle. On its website, the brand states: "Its smell hearkens back to a fresh spring morning in a high-desert red rock arroyo," and "We offer this potion to all in the spirit of enhancing and elevating one's daily practice of intention, meditation, and exploring the realms of spirit."
Lime Tree Studio
Silk Lavender Fish Sachet
The Silk Lavender Fish Sachets from Lime Tree Studio in the UK are filled with Provence lavender and make for a cute stocking stuffer. They can be kept in drawers of clothes, inside pillowcases, or in a suitcase when traveling.
Bienaime
La Vie En Fleurs Hand Cream
A beautiful hand cream will never go unappreciated. This one from luxury Parisian beauty company Bienaimé leaves a silky and velvety touch on the skin and has the sweet scent of almond, rose, and vanilla. It also comes in a pretty little box that can be used later to display for your trinkets and things.
Santa Maria Novella
Sapone Tabacco Toscano
We’re such fans of Santa Maria Novella—one of the world's oldest pharmacies and fragrance houses—especially the Tabacco Toscano line. It's a warm, woody fragrance, with notes of bergamot, Tuscan tobacco leaves, leather, amber, birchwood, cedarwood, guaiacum, sandalwood, musk, and vanilla. (Anyone who's gotten into the world of niche perfume will know this is a cult-favorite scent.) While its Eau de Cologne is between $130 and $180, this bar soap is $40.
evolve together
Restorative Hand Wash - Monaco
I don't know anyone who doesn't love receiving a luxury handwash, and this one smells like a summer's day in the countryside with soft notes of mandarin, rose, and patchouli. The elegant and carefully embossed refillable glass bottle is the icing on the cake.
We all have thatonefriend who luxuriates in fine food and good wine, has refined cultured tastes, takes any opportunity to host an elegant dinner party, and revels in filling their kitchen with culinary delights that could pass for works of art. For the bon vivant in your life, we've curated a unique selection of epicurean essentials. From aromatic high-end French gourmet tea to an exceptionally elegant butter dish (add Bordier for extra brownie points), these culinary finds are guaranteed to delight.
Mother Shrub
Classic Shrub Gift Set
For your friend who loves to make a great cocktail or spritz, this trio of black cherry, ginger, and grapefruit botanicals—handcrafted in small batches and made with real fruit, vegetables, and vinegar—will make for an ideal set for gifting and holiday hosting.
Niwaki
Japanese Spice Grater
The foodie in your life is going to love this wonderful Japanese oroshi grater for wasabi (horseradish), daikon (radish), ginger, nutmeg etc. It turns food into a fine paste rather than actually shredding it—great for a ginger tea! It can stand up or hang up and has an elegance to its shape.
porta nyc
Natalia Egg Cups
Don't overlook egg cups as a terrific holiday gift for your foodie friend, especially when they come as delightful as this striped terra-cotta pair from Porta. Handmade in Portugal, they're sure to bring a sense of beauty and design to your "egg and soldiers" at the breakfast table.
Iaac Crafts
Shell Cutlery Rest Coral
Ceramist Jeon Hyunji of IAAC Crafts turns everyday items into design-forward, artistic pieces, such as this silver-coated porcelain cutlery rest for your kitchen. Even a place to put your spoon while cooking can be intentional.
zara home
Multicolored Ice Cream Spoon Pack
Colorful, whimsical, and fun, add a joyful touch to your loved ones flatware collection with these multicolored borosilicate glass ice cream spoons. Perfect for those with a sweet tooth.
harrods
Staineless Steel Tea Strainer
Afternoon tea just got a whole lot chicer. Your tea-loving friends will appreciate the thought and consideration of this stainless steel tea strainer—an item that became an intricate dining accessory during the Victorian era in England and is still widely used today in upscale afternoon-tea settings. Who won't love adding elegance to the everyday cuppa?
Sabre
Bistrot Chopstick Pair & Rest Set
When thinking of our dream cutlery set, the French brand Sabre always comes to mind. These chopsticks feel a bit more unexpected than the traditional spoon-fork-knife sets and come in a variety of colors—whether they cook a lot at home or order sushi on Uber Eats.
ZERO JAPAN
Butter Dish With Knife
There's nothing better than real butter at room temperature, which is where a covered butter dish comes in handy. And only a chic one will do. This beautiful navy ceramic one, which comes with an integrated butter knife, will elevate your everyday and make sure your butter is fresh and always spreadable! Just add Bordier, and you're set.
London Borough of Jam
Jam Trio
If you've ever been to the UK, you know they take their jam very seriously. London Borough of Jam goes beyond the ordinary grocery-store kind with fruits sourced in the UK, France, Italy, and Spain. This trio has Rhubarb & Cardamom, Strawberry & Rosewater, and Seville Orange & Chamomile Marmalade.
Mariage Frères
Marco Polo
Based in Paris, Mariage Frères is one of France's oldest gourmet tea houses, bringing its delightful blends to tea lovers for over three centuries. Marco Polo is one of its most iconic teas—fruity, flowery, and fragrant, it will delight any tea lover in your life. Plus, the canisters are incredibly elegant.
Our editors may cover fashion and beauty, but our taste and eye for shopping extends into our homes as well. If you're buying for someone who's also obsessed with a well-curated space, we picked each of these out with them in mind. Keep scrolling to shop items that help make a house a home—from mid-century-inspired décor to a coffee table book and other knickknacks, including an ornate candle and a handmade jewelry holder.
Etsy
Miniature Mid-Century Glass Decor
Trinkets always make a house feel more lived-in and like a home. For $5, you can pick out which color and style you want from these handcrafted miniature mid-century modern–inspired figures. Made of resin in jewel tones at dollhouse scale, each one is a fun knickknack.
Richard Christiansen
The Guide to Becoming Alive Book
We'd give this Flamingo Estate book to our own mothers, in-laws, aunts, and friends—anyone who loves nature and wellness. With contributions from Jane Fonda, Martha Stewart, Jane Goodall, and more, it's lovely to read and keep on your coffee table.
porta nyc
Jude Match Cup & Striker
For the friend who's hard to buy for, we like to think of something they likely don't already own. Look no further than this chic and weighty match cup and striker. Cast in pewter, the stamped "Matches" keeps things literal, and the striker on the underside is not only handy but undeniably chic. It'll add a touch of old-world character to any shelf or counter.
lucky star candle
Four Veils to the Wind Candle
Made with organic black beeswax and an organic hemp wick, this pick from Lucky Star Candle is less like a candle and more like an art piece. The Los Angeles brand references oak bark, gnostic scripture, and folk art. We picture it put on full display on a mantel or a coffee table.
Tres J
Silver-Plated Shell Tray
Who doesn't appreciate a trinket tray? This eye-catching silver-plated shell is a gorgeous piece for jewelry, keys, or small sentimental things that will elevate the everyday.
Roan Iris
Natural Solid Dish Soap and Ceramic Dish
Any item that can make mundane tasks more enjoyable and elevated is a great gift to give. This solid dish soap comes in a beautiful refillable stoneware dish and is made from all-natural ingredients, including coconut, olive oil, sea salt, and essential oils of lemon and eucalyptus. It cuts through grease and is gentle on the hands, biodegradable, and thoughtfully made. Oh, and it will look beautiful sitting on the kitchen counter.
4FOUR
Waffle Jewelry Holder
We came across this jewelry holder on TikTok, and it immediately caught our eye. It's made by a creative product design studio called 4Four, which creates handmade goods in small batches to "bring on a new view of color in our homes and spaces."
H&M
Glazed Terracotta Vase
Bring a design-forward touch into your loved one's home with this white glazed terra-cotta sculptural vase. Its asymmetric rim and flared, wavy contour adds a unique and interesting touch to any table and comes with a price tag that's easy on the wallet.
Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, Office, Interview, Love, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UKas well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.