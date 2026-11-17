Who What Wear's series Chic People Presents is making gifting personal again by tapping fashion and beauty's coolest creatives for holiday gift ideas. Read on for insider picks and strategic gift-giving insights from the industry's top stylists, designers, and tastemakers.
2026 has flown by, and somehow, we've already entered "Happy Holidays!" territory. 'Tis the season of curating and sending holiday party invites, taking our outerwear and festive pieces out of storage, and ordering special gifts for our loved ones. This time of year sparks lots of joy, but I feel happiest when I can gift my friends and family items that feel personal and on-brand for them, and I look to the people I follow on social media for inspiration. Enter stylist, creative consultant, and co-founder of Vin., Claudia Li Johnson.
If you're on the fashion side of social media, you've likely spotted the goldfish bag that the chicest people in New York started sporting last year. That's all thanks to Vin. Claudia Li Johnson co-founded the vintage-inspired handbag and accessories brand in 2025, and the rest is history. But I like to think that Johnson and I go way back (in my head, of course)—I discovered her Boston OOTD posts on social media years ago, where her pet pig, Stella, would often make a guest appearance. I was captivated by her ability to style the most delicate and interesting vintage and new luxury pieces in a way that felt simultaneously on-trend and way ahead of their time. Her outfits are daring, aspirational, and at the center of fashion people's mood boards, so it's only right that I pick her brain about holiday gifting ideas and tips. Read on for incredibly chic, unpredictable, and fun presents.
What's your gifting strategy?
Always add a personal touch. This is my number one gifting tip. You don't necessarily need to spend a ton of money. As long as you show some sort of meaning and intention behind the gift, i.e a special date, a special memory, [or] tying the gift to a personal joke, I always think this goes farther than just spending without intention.
Don't wait until the last minute. Some of my best gifts take time to make, especially custom gifts, personalization, or embroidery. Leave time to actually plan and craft the gift!
Vintage is always a good idea. My love for vintage knows no bounds. There is something so special about the process of digging and searching for a treasure that feels lived-in and one of a kind. Try Etsy, eBay, Poshmark, Vestiaire, [and] The RealReal, and search [for] a favorite brand or motif.
1. A Gift They Won’t Return
Ben Bridge
Oval Shaped Pave Diamond Ring, 14k Yellow Gold
I love a chunky ring, and this oval shape is modern but also timeless. Either as a pinky or thumb ring, it is a gorgeous gift.
2. An Especially Thoughtful Gift
COSA
Custom Eternal Note Dish
Be sure to plan accordingly, as this custom handwritten note dish takes some time to create, but it makes for the perfect trinket catchall, and the handwritten note is the most special touch.
3. A Future Heirloom Gift
Rolex
Cosmograph Daytona
This is definitely a splurge, but I love to receive jewelry/watches for special occasions. Whenever I wear the piece, I think of that exact moment in time. This Daytona from Rolex is such a beautiful combination, and I am obsessed with the blue dial.
4. A Gift That Gives Back
Bombas
Plush Sunday Slipper
The most comfortable slippers by far, and they make for a great gift. One pair purchased, one pair donated. It doesn't get better than that!
5. A Stylish Kids' Gift
Baby Boy
Polo Bear Tweed Print Jacket Pant
You can never go wrong with anything from Ralph Lauren.
DOEN
Little Deneuve Coat in Brighton Fog
I love this little girl jacket that has a matching Mommy jacket.
Baby Girl
Plaid Wool Poncho
This with a turtleneck under is so adorable.
6. A Gift You'd Love to Receive
Signature
Ben Bridge Contoured Signature Diamond Anniversary Band, 18k Yellow Gold
If my husband is reading this, this is what I want for the holidays. I love that this ring looks like bamboo, which is often called the strongest woody plant.
7. A Last-Minute Gift
111SKIN
Cryo De-Puffing Facial Mask
As someone who travels a lot, these are the best masks for de-puffing. I get so excited to use them, and they have this cooling and numbing effect that I love.
8. Gift for Nourishing Mind, Body, or Spirit
Creed Boutique
Aventus Hand & Body Lotion
Hands down best scent of all time. Thank me later.
9. Gift for The Fashion Lover
VIN.
Venus Silver Aquamarine
Of course I am biased, but the Venus bag is such a perfect touch for any outfit, both casual and black-tie. I have received so many compliments on this bag.
10. Gift for the Guys
Baziszt
ARIEL OVERSHIRT TAUPE
I have gotten a few of these shirts for my husband. The embroidery adds a nice element and the quality is great.
Aniyah Morinia is a beauty and fashion editor based in New York City. Since starting at Who What Wear, Aniyah has developed a passion for hosting livestreams, working red carpets, and creating TikToks in addition to writing fashion and beauty stories. She'll never pass up the opportunity to uncover an NYC hidden gem or mix and mingle with her friends (all while swapping holy-grail products, of course).