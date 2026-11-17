Who What Wear's series Chic People Presents aims to make gifting personal again by tapping fashion and beauty's coolest creatives on what to buy this holiday season. Read on for IYKYK present picks and insight into gift-giving strategy from the industry's top stylists, designers, and tastemakers.
And just like that, the holiday season is here, along with all the exciting festivities that come with it—decorating, hosting, outfit planning, and of course, buying gifts. The latter can often be the most overwhelming, especially if your time is limited and your list is long. This is the point where I like to turn to creative and stylish minds for inspiration. Enter the incomparable Elsa Hosk—model, entrepreneur, designer, and mother of two.
I've been following Hosk's career (and outfits!) since I started in fashion almost a decade ago. Her hugely successful multifaceted career is driven by an innate creative spirit, with a natural talent for design and a keen eye for aesthetics—and if you've ever seen or tried the stunning silhouettes and luxurious pieces from her viral fashion label, Helsa, you'll recognize it as an extension of her style that people absolutely adore. So who better to elevate and influence our gift-giving strategy than the talented powerhouse herself?
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From her beauty favorites to her adorable new pajama collaboration with Eberjey and her love for vintage finds, keep scrolling below to see her personal holiday gifting ideas and get a little insight into what an Elsa Hosk holiday looks like—think big Christmas trees, joyful holiday music, and a little Swedish Christmas magic.
1. Gift I’d Never Buy But Would Love to Have: An ice cream maker! I never really buy practical things for myself, especially kitchen gadgets. But I know if I had one, I’d use it all the time with my girls. I’d love to perfect a really good pistachio ice cream.
2. Gift That Sparks Joy I feel like all my friends are always scrambling for time, so I love gifting meals. A week of organic meals from Oren, for example. Giving someone the gift of good food and one less thing to think about is real joy to me.
3. Future Heirloom Gift A beautiful ring or necklace. Something special that can be passed down for generations. I feel like jewelry is one of the few material things that really survives generations and carries stories with it. I love Arielle Ratner, or Lauren Rubinski for something a little more whimsical.
cuisinart
FastFreeze Ice Cream Maker
organic oren
Meals
Arielle Ratner
1.53ct Pear Nebula Pendant
4. Gift for the Friend Who Has Great Style There’s something about the holidays that makes me want to lounge around in chic pajamas all day. My Inez set from the Eberjey by Elsa Hosk collection is exactly that. It’s a beautiful silk jacquard that looks just as good at home as it does dressed up for date night. And I love that it’s washable!
Also, anything from Helsa. The fashion girls get it, but I love that there’s always something in the collection for more traditional dressers too, like my mom. She looks so beautiful in Helsa.
5. Gift for the Beauty-Obsessed I’d make someone a little kit with my favorite lip combo. I’m obsessed with Make Up For Ever lip liners and the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It’s what I use all the time, and I love gifting things I actually swear by.
6. Gift for Any Age If I were gifting a whole family, I’d give them matching pajamas from my Eberjey x Elsa Hosk collection. It’s so cute for Christmas morning, and the fabric is unbelievably soft. Once you’ve tried them, it’s impossible to go back to regular pajamas. My daughter can confirm!
Helsa
Faux Fox Scarf
eberjey X Elsa Hosk
Inez Set
LANEIGE
Lip Sleeping Mask
7. Worth-It Luxury Gift The Row loafers. They’re the most comfortable, and I think everyone needs a really good loafer in their wardrobe. It’s one of those things you’ll wear forever.
8. Gift of a Great Read I’m obsessed with interiors books, so I love gifting beautiful coffee table books. I always try to find something based on the person’s interests or passions. I think a really beautiful book is such a personal gift, and something you’ll keep forever.
9. Standout Hostess Gift We always bring a candle and something delicious when we’re going to someone’s house. Flamingo Estate is my go-to for hostess gifts. Everything feels so thoughtful and beautiful, even the packaging. And I love a gift that gets used!
taschen
Homes for Our Time 2
THE ROW
Soft Leather Loafers
Flamingo Estate
The Mini Garden Tour
10. Gift They Won’t Return Something personal that shows you really know them. I love giving a framed photograph, especially one they might have forgotten about. I think the best gifts aren’t necessarily the most expensive; they’re the ones that mean something.
11. Snacks or Spirits Gift Swedish chocolate or Swedish candy! I always bring treats back from Sweden, but Sockerbit is amazing for finding all the Swedish favorites here in the U.S. It’s such a fun gift, and honestly, who doesn’t love candy?
SOCKERBIT
Gummy Discovery Box
Artifact Uprising
Chrome Frame Ornament
eberjey X Elsa Hosk
Long Pj Set
1. How do you set a holiday-season mood in your home? Lots of candles, fresh greenery, a big Christmas tree, and Christmas music playing all day. I love a home that feels warm and cozy during the holidays. I grew up in Sweden, where Christmas is such a magical time, so I try to bring a little of that feeling into our home. And now with two little girls, it’s even more special.
2. Do you have any holiday traditions? We celebrate Christmas the Swedish way, on Christmas Eve. It’s all about being together, eating good food, and spending the day with family. I love the little traditions, especially now that I have kids. Matching Christmas pajamas have become one of my favorites, which made creating my Eberjey collaboration even more fun. There’s nothing cuter than the whole family in matching pajamas on Christmas morning.
3. Do you have any go-to packaging items or ways you make wrapping stand out? I love really simple, beautiful wrapping. Brown kraft paper, a gorgeous ribbon, maybe a little sprig of pine or something from the garden. I don’t like anything too perfect. I think gifts look more beautiful when they feel a little handmade.
4. Where do you shop for gifts IRL? I love finding gifts when I’m traveling. Vintage shops in Paris, little antique stores, or going to an auction in New York. I love finding something unique that has a story behind it. I think the best gifts are often the things you stumble upon when you’re not even looking for them.
5. Any gifting tips? Pay attention to the little things people say throughout the year. Someone mentions a book they love, something they need, or something they’ve always wanted. I try to remember those things. I also think gifting something you personally love is always a good idea. It makes it feel like you’re sharing a little piece of yourself.
Judith Jones is the associate shopping director at Who What Wear and has worked in fashion for over a decade. She specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.