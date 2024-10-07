Out Of Nearly 500 H&M Coats, I Predict These 4 Designer-Looking Styles Will Sell Out By November

Hannah Lewis wearing sold out H&M wool-blend coat.

When it comes to planning, I'm usually last minute––I often book flights a few days before I go away, for example––but my one exception? Shopping. Fashion is always steps ahead (we've already seen what's coming up for spring/summer 2025), so when it comes to my new season wish list, it pays to be organised. We can all see, and shop, what everyone else is wearing through Insta, so often this leads to the best bits selling out first. And after my dream H&M Studio maxi coat selling out before I could get it last year, I'm not willing to let this happen again for 2024. Which is why I'm skipping jackets, and already planning which coat I'm going to be buying instead. I've been shopping a lot of my autumn pieces from H&M(it's SO good right now), so of course this was my first destination to look for some of the most expensive-looking outerwear on the high street, and I wasn't disappointed.

White I love the barn jackets and suede offerings coming through, it's the wool-blend and maxi coats I'm most interesting in securing before they sell out––much like Hannah Lewis' It style from 2023. After trawling through all 496 H&M coats (there's actually 792 now Arket, Cos and co. are also all on site), I found the 24 styles that I would happily add to my forever coat collection. But I cannot stress this enough––they will sell out, so be as quick as you can.

Shop Best H&M Coats:

1. Maxi Styles

Double-Breasted Coat
H&M
Double-Breasted Coat

Oversized, yet tailored shapes are taking over this season.

Oversized Maxi Coat
H&M
Oversized Maxi Coat

I love how you can also wear the collar up as a funnel neck.

Double-Breasted Coat
H&M
Double-Breasted Coat

No one––and I mean no one––will believe this is high street.

Maxi Coat
H&M
Maxi Coat

All about those power shoulders.

Oversized Coated Coat
H&M
Oversized Coated Coat

Yes, yes, yes to this leather-look coat.

Brushed-Finish Tie-Belt Coat
H&M
Brushed-Finish Tie-Belt Coat

This is under-£50 and comes in XXS-4XL––yes, really!

2. Utility Styles

Cotton Twill Coat
H&M
Cotton Twill Coat

We've seen contrast collar jackets, now it's time for the coat iterations.

Twill Trench Coat
H&M
Twill Trench Coat

H&M always pulls through with affordable, yet brilliant, trench coats.

Waxed Coat
H&M
Waxed Coat

Wax versions are key this season.

Cotton Twill Coat
H&M
Cotton Twill Coat

An everyday hero.

Maxi Trench Coat
H&M
Maxi Trench Coat

Such a fresh shape and colour for 2024

Single-Breasted Twill Trench Coat
H&M
Single-Breasted Twill Trench Coat

The perfect fuss-free style.

3. Premium Wool Styles

Handmade Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Handmade Wool-Blend Coat

You'll bring this one back out each and every year.

Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Wool-Blend Coat

This also comes in black.

Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Wool-Blend Coat

And here's the black version, before it sells out!

Long Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Long Wool-Blend Coat

Just add glossy tall boots and a burgundy bag.

Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Wool-Blend Coat

Just be careful with your morning latte.

Wool-Blend Maxi Coat
H&M
Wool-Blend Maxi Coat

Timeless, sleek and it'll go with quite literally every outfit.

4. Pea Coats and Cropped Styles

Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Wool-Blend Coat

Cropped coats are having a moment for 2024.

Loose-Fit Teddy Jacket
H&M
Loose-Fit Teddy Jacket

Yes, it's as cosy as it looks.

Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Wool-Blend Coat

Basically the winter version of a blazer.

Felted Jacket With Scarf
H&M
Felted Coat With Scarf

Love this cropped scarf coat.

Wool-Blend Jacket
H&M
Wool-Blend Jacket

So, so chic.

Wool-Blend Pea Coat
H&M
Wool-Blend Pea Coat

This will look effortless over wide-leg trousers and pointed-toe boots.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.

