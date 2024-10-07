Out Of Nearly 500 H&M Coats, I Predict These 4 Designer-Looking Styles Will Sell Out By November

Hannah Lewis wearing sold out H&M wool-blend coat.

When it comes to planning, I'm usually last minute––I often book flights a few days before I go away, for example––but my one exception? Shopping. Fashion is always steps ahead (we've already seen what's coming up for spring/summer 2025), so when it comes to my new season wish list, it pays to be organised. We can all see, and shop, what everyone else is wearing through Insta, so often this leads to the best bits selling out first. And after my dream H&M Studio maxi coat selling out before I could get it last year, I'm not willing to let this happen again for 2024. Which is why I'm skipping jackets, and already planning which coat I'm going to be buying instead. I've been shopping a lot of my autumn pieces from H&M(it's SO good right now), so of course this was my first destination to look for some of the most expensive-looking outerwear on the high street, and I wasn't disappointed.

White I love the barn jackets and suede offerings coming through, it's the wool-blend and maxi coats I'm most interesting in securing before they sell out––much like Hannah Lewis' It style from 2023. After trawling through all 496 H&M coats (there's actually 792 now Arket, Cos and co. are also all on site), I found the 24 styles that I would happily add to my forever coat collection. But I cannot stress this enough––they will sell out, so be as quick as you can.

Shop Best H&M Coats:

1. Maxi Styles

H&M Double-Breasted Coat £70 SHOP NOW Oversized, yet tailored shapes are taking over this season.

H&M Oversized Maxi Coat £75 SHOP NOW I love how you can also wear the collar up as a funnel neck.

H&M Double-Breasted Coat £70 SHOP NOW No one––and I mean no one––will believe this is high street.

H&M Maxi Coat £85 SHOP NOW All about those power shoulders.

H&M Oversized Coated Coat £75 SHOP NOW Yes, yes, yes to this leather-look coat.

H&M Brushed-Finish Tie-Belt Coat £50 SHOP NOW This is under-£50 and comes in XXS-4XL––yes, really!

2. Utility Styles

H&M Cotton Twill Coat £60 SHOP NOW We've seen contrast collar jackets, now it's time for the coat iterations.

H&M Twill Trench Coat £50 SHOP NOW H&M always pulls through with affordable, yet brilliant, trench coats.

H&M Waxed Coat £90 SHOP NOW Wax versions are key this season.

H&M Cotton Twill Coat £60 SHOP NOW An everyday hero.

H&M Maxi Trench Coat £55 SHOP NOW Such a fresh shape and colour for 2024

H&M Single-Breasted Twill Trench Coat £50 SHOP NOW The perfect fuss-free style.

3. Premium Wool Styles

H&M Handmade Wool-Blend Coat £190 SHOP NOW You'll bring this one back out each and every year.

H&M Wool-Blend Coat £170 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

H&M Wool-Blend Coat £170 SHOP NOW And here's the black version, before it sells out!

H&M Long Wool-Blend Coat £220 SHOP NOW Just add glossy tall boots and a burgundy bag.

H&M Wool-Blend Coat £170 SHOP NOW Just be careful with your morning latte.

H&M Wool-Blend Maxi Coat £65 SHOP NOW Timeless, sleek and it'll go with quite literally every outfit.

4. Pea Coats and Cropped Styles

H&M Wool-Blend Coat £150 SHOP NOW Cropped coats are having a moment for 2024.

H&M Loose-Fit Teddy Jacket £45 SHOP NOW Yes, it's as cosy as it looks.

H&M Wool-Blend Coat £150 SHOP NOW Basically the winter version of a blazer.

H&M Felted Coat With Scarf £40 SHOP NOW Love this cropped scarf coat.