5 Autumn Jacket Trends H&M Is Doing Better Than Anywhere Else Right Now
As autumn takes the reins I've been working through my clothing collection to identify the areas that can hold their own throughout the new season, and the sections that need some attention. As I cataloged my entire collection I quickly came to realise that my jacket collection could do with some serious TLC. Void of a few key staples, I took to the high street to try and plug some gaps.
With the autumn collections tricking into store fronts as we speak, I've found some excellent options across the high street, and an impressively chic range at H&M. Tapping in to some of the major jacket trends that we spotted on the runways in February, H&M's autumn jacket collection has give my wardrobe new hope.
Inspired by the range of options, I've curated an edit of the 5 autumn jacket trends from H&M that they really nailed this season. If you're also looking for a new-season boost, read on to discover the H&M jackets I really rate right now.
5 AUTUMN JACKET TRENDS H&M HAS PERFECTED
1. BARN JACKETS
Style Notes: Barn jackets are emerging as the breakthrough jacket trend of the season. Spotted up and down the streets throughout London fashion week, the barn jacket trend is a new staple in the wardrobe of stylish city dwellers. Whilst major designers such a Loewe have perfected the silhouette, H&M's new versions offer just as chic a silhouette.
2. SUEDE JACKETS
Style Notes: In a warm, rusty shade, the suede jacket trend is working its way into the wardrobes of fashion people everywhere. Supple and soft, this lightweight layer gives your look a laid back feel whilst imparting a chic and elevated edge. Having scoured the high street, H&M's faux suede styles have really caught my eye.
3. LEATHER JACKETS
Style Notes: H&M's leather jacket range is one of the best I've found on the high street. Composed of real leather, these jackets will last you for years to come.
4. TRENCH JACKETS
Style Notes: Whilst I'll always be partial to a sweeping trench coat, H&M's trench jackets have made a very compelling case for the cropped iteration of the classic. With generous lapels, a spattering of buttons, and that same relaxed silhouette, these light jackets are about to become my new go-to for the early-autumn season.
This is slightly thicker than a normal trench and perfect for the autumn-to-winter transition.
5. DENIM JACKETS
Style Notes: In my opinion, there's no jacket style better suited to the autumn season than a classic denim jacket. Perfect for layering over a warm knit or hoodie as the weather starts to dip, this casual jacket also styles well over dresses to make your favourite summer styles feel autumn-ready in an instant.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
The $65 Barn Jacket Every Upper East Side Mom Bought This Week
They know a good find.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
I Find the Best Shoes at Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara—29 Fall-Ready Styles I Love Right Now
Thank me later.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
H&M Just Dropped a $150 Version of Hailey Bieber's $6K Designer Coat
I'm placing bets on how fast it will sell out.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
30 Zara, Mango and H&M Items That Look Triple Their Price
You should make room in your closet.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
The Coolest Fall Staples Are at H&M, Abercrombie, and Madewell—You'll Love These 35
Chic sweaters, jackets, and more.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
I'm a Fashion Editor That Loves to Shop the Men's Section—35 Fall Pieces That Scream Cool Girl
These picks are super chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Buy Now, Wear Through November—33 Fall Jackets I'm Eyeing From Shopbop
Fall is coming.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Fashion Editors Agree: This Classic Jacket Style Will Be Your Smartest Fall Buy
Short and sweet.
By Nikki Chwatt