5 Autumn Jacket Trends H&M Is Doing Better Than Anywhere Else Right Now

As autumn takes the reins I've been working through my clothing collection to identify the areas that can hold their own throughout the new season, and the sections that need some attention. As I cataloged my entire collection I quickly came to realise that my jacket collection could do with some serious TLC. Void of a few key staples, I took to the high street to try and plug some gaps.

With the autumn collections tricking into store fronts as we speak, I've found some excellent options across the high street, and an impressively chic range at H&M. Tapping in to some of the major jacket trends that we spotted on the runways in February, H&M's autumn jacket collection has give my wardrobe new hope.

Inspired by the range of options, I've curated an edit of the 5 autumn jacket trends from H&M that they really nailed this season. If you're also looking for a new-season boost, read on to discover the H&M jackets I really rate right now.

5 AUTUMN JACKET TRENDS H&M HAS PERFECTED

1. BARN JACKETS

Style Notes: Barn jackets are emerging as the breakthrough jacket trend of the season. Spotted up and down the streets throughout London fashion week, the barn jacket trend is a new staple in the wardrobe of stylish city dwellers. Whilst major designers such a Loewe have perfected the silhouette, H&M's new versions offer just as chic a silhouette.

2. SUEDE JACKETS

Style Notes: In a warm, rusty shade, the suede jacket trend is working its way into the wardrobes of fashion people everywhere. Supple and soft, this lightweight layer gives your look a laid back feel whilst imparting a chic and elevated edge. Having scoured the high street, H&M's faux suede styles have really caught my eye.

3. LEATHER JACKETS

Style Notes: H&M's leather jacket range is one of the best I've found on the high street. Composed of real leather, these jackets will last you for years to come.

4. TRENCH JACKETS

Style Notes: Whilst I'll always be partial to a sweeping trench coat, H&M's trench jackets have made a very compelling case for the cropped iteration of the classic. With generous lapels, a spattering of buttons, and that same relaxed silhouette, these light jackets are about to become my new go-to for the early-autumn season.

5. DENIM JACKETS

Style Notes: In my opinion, there's no jacket style better suited to the autumn season than a classic denim jacket. Perfect for layering over a warm knit or hoodie as the weather starts to dip, this casual jacket also styles well over dresses to make your favourite summer styles feel autumn-ready in an instant.

