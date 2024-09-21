5 Autumn Jacket Trends H&M Is Doing Better Than Anywhere Else Right Now

As autumn takes the reins I've been working through my clothing collection to identify the areas that can hold their own throughout the new season, and the sections that need some attention. As I cataloged my entire collection I quickly came to realise that my jacket collection could do with some serious TLC. Void of a few key staples, I took to the high street to try and plug some gaps.

With the autumn collections tricking into store fronts as we speak, I've found some excellent options across the high street, and an impressively chic range at H&M. Tapping in to some of the major jacket trends that we spotted on the runways in February, H&M's autumn jacket collection has give my wardrobe new hope.

Inspired by the range of options, I've curated an edit of the 5 autumn jacket trends from H&M that they really nailed this season. If you're also looking for a new-season boost, read on to discover the H&M jackets I really rate right now.

1. BARN JACKETS

Style Notes: Barn jackets are emerging as the breakthrough jacket trend of the season. Spotted up and down the streets throughout London fashion week, the barn jacket trend is a new staple in the wardrobe of stylish city dwellers. Whilst major designers such a Loewe have perfected the silhouette, H&M's new versions offer just as chic a silhouette.

Waxed Twill Jacket
H&M
Waxed Twill Jacket

The waxed composition makes this perfect for wet-weather days.

Oversized Canvas Jacket
H&M
Oversized Canvas Jacket

Style this with jeans or wear with a pleated mini.

Oversized Canvas Jacket
H&M
Oversized Canvas Jacket

The khaki colour trend is taking off this autumn.

2. SUEDE JACKETS

Style Notes: In a warm, rusty shade, the suede jacket trend is working its way into the wardrobes of fashion people everywhere. Supple and soft, this lightweight layer gives your look a laid back feel whilst imparting a chic and elevated edge. Having scoured the high street, H&M's faux suede styles have really caught my eye.

Napped Jacket
H&M
Napped Jacket

Style with denim for an easy autumn look.

Collared Jacket
H&M
Collared Jacket

This classic design also comes in a black faux leather finish.

Teddy-Lined Suede Jacket
H&M
Teddy-Lined Suede Jacket

This cosy coat will keep you warm throughout the height of winter.

3. LEATHER JACKETS

Style Notes: H&M's leather jacket range is one of the best I've found on the high street. Composed of real leather, these jackets will last you for years to come.

Belted Leather Jacket
H&M
Belted Leather Jacket

Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

Detachable-Collar Leather Jacket
H&M
Detachable-Collar Leather Jacket

The detachable collar will keep you cosy all day.

Leather Biker Jacket
H&M
Leather Biker Jacket

A classic biker jacket will never go out of style.

4. TRENCH JACKETS

Style Notes: Whilst I'll always be partial to a sweeping trench coat, H&M's trench jackets have made a very compelling case for the cropped iteration of the classic. With generous lapels, a spattering of buttons, and that same relaxed silhouette, these light jackets are about to become my new go-to for the early-autumn season.

Short Trench Coat
H&M
Short Trench Coat

This also comes in three other shades.

Trench-Look Jacket
H&M
Trench-Look Jacket

This is slightly thicker than a normal trench and perfect for the autumn-to-winter transition.

Trench-Look Jacket
H&M
Trench-Look Jacket

This light beige shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

5. DENIM JACKETS

Style Notes: In my opinion, there's no jacket style better suited to the autumn season than a classic denim jacket. Perfect for layering over a warm knit or hoodie as the weather starts to dip, this casual jacket also styles well over dresses to make your favourite summer styles feel autumn-ready in an instant.

Tie-Belt Denim Jacket
H&M
Tie-Belt Denim Jacket

Style this with the belt or wear on its own.

Denim Jacket
H&M
Denim Jacket

This has floated up to the top of my wish list.

Oversized Denim Jacket
H&M
Oversized Denim Jacket

Every great wardrobe starts with the perfect denim jacket.

News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

