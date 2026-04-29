I'm Convinced: This Designer-Looking H&M Dress Is About to Be Summer's Next Big Hit

Simple but sophisticated, this H&M dress is destined to sell out this summer. Scroll to see and shop the style that's got everyone talking.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki's avatar
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This Expensive-Looking H&amp;M Dress Is About to be Everywhere, model shot of the H&amp;M Embroidered Linen-blend Dress
(Image credit: H&M)
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After months of cool temperatures and icy winds, the end of April has finally brought the UK some well deserved sunshine. At long last, the temperatures are set to soar to an impressive 24 degrees over the weekend, and having witnessed more British seasonal shifts than I care to count, the news of the glorious weather is lifting the collective grey mood.

Wondering what to wear for the change in temperature? Well, having dutifully dusted off my lightweight spring jackets ready to layer them with my carefully curated spring capsule wardrobe, the cosy cardigans and rigid jeans I would typically gravitate towards are now too warm. The solution is simple— a versatile spring dress, and the more affordable the better. And, with the high street stores currently offering some of the most expensive-looking dresses to date, I knew finding my newest investment would be easy, and that's when I stumbled across the dress: H&M’s Embroidered Linen-blend Dress.

This Expensive-Looking H&amp;amp;M Dress Is About to be Everywhere, model shot of the H&amp;amp;M Embroidered Linen-blend Dress

(Image credit: H&M)

Crafted from soft linen, the pretty broderie anglaise bodice is a showstopper, fitted at the torso before flaring out from the hips into a floaty, draped skirt. What I really love about this dress though are the thoughtful details. From the embroidery running through the top to the scalloped hem finish, the concealed zip for smooth lines, and the hidden pintucks in the skirt, every element is truly considered. All together, this is a perfect spring/summer dress that looks five times the £59.99 price tag.

This Expensive-Looking H&amp;amp;M Dress Is About to be Everywhere, close model shot of the H&amp;amp;M Embroidered Linen-blend Dress, here you can see the details.

(Image credit: H&M)

Although this is a dress ready for almost any warm-weather occasion, as I pored over the finer details, I could already see the different styling opportunities. Pair with soft, gathered loafers and a boxy, oversized blazer for a day in the office, or dress it down with A. Emery's strappy sandals and a raffia tote for a laid-back weekend. In fact, come evening, you could even slip on a ballet flat and switch the bag to a clutch for drinks with friends. The opportunities are endless. Want to get ahead of the crowd and get the dress before it sells out? Scroll on to shop the dress plus some other H&M pieces that also caught my eye.

Shop the H&M’s Embroidered Linen-blend Dress:

Shop Other H&M Dresses I Adore: