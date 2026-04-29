After months of cool temperatures and icy winds, the end of April has finally brought the UK some well deserved sunshine. At long last, the temperatures are set to soar to an impressive 24 degrees over the weekend, and having witnessed more British seasonal shifts than I care to count, the news of the glorious weather is lifting the collective grey mood.
Crafted from soft linen, the pretty broderie anglaise bodice is a showstopper, fitted at the torso before flaring out from the hips into a floaty, draped skirt. What I really love about this dress though are the thoughtful details. From the embroidery running through the top to the scalloped hem finish, the concealed zip for smooth lines, and the hidden pintucks in the skirt, every element is truly considered. All together, this is a perfect spring/summer dress that looks five times the £59.99 price tag.
Although this is a dress ready for almost any warm-weather occasion, as I pored over the finer details, I could already see the different styling opportunities. Pair with soft, gathered loafers and a boxy, oversized blazer for a day in the office, or dress it down with A. Emery's strappy sandals and a raffia tote for a laid-back weekend. In fact, come evening, you could even slip on a ballet flat and switch the bag to a clutch for drinks with friends. The opportunities are endless. Want to get ahead of the crowd and get the dress before it sells out? Scroll on to shop the dress plus some other H&M pieces that also caught my eye.
Shop the H&M’s Embroidered Linen-blend Dress:
H&M
Embroidered Linen-Blend Dress
I'd advise you to size down for a better fit.
Shop Other H&M Dresses I Adore:
H&M
Frill-trimmed off-the-shoulder dress
All I need now is a Hugo Spritz and a Greek island.
H&M
A-line dress
Find me a better summer dress... I'll wait.
H&M
Flounced halterneck dress
This is exactly how I plan on dressing this summer.
H&M
Lace-inset chiffon dress
Butter yellow, lace trim dress have been all over my social media feed as of late.
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Shirt Dress
Personally, I'm thrilled that broderie anglaise shirt dresses are making their way back.