The Bottega Veneta Tote That Made Me Call Off My Decade-Long Work-Bag Search

There are certain items that feel impossible to find. The perfect pair of jeans. A cashmere sweater that doesn't pill. Heels that don't make walking feel like a torture exercise after the first wear. The most frustrating? A work bag that actually works. Just when you think you've found the right one, something doesn't fit when you need it to, or the straps don't fit around your bulky puffer coat when true winter arrives. It'll annoy you if you let it, but I'm here to convince you that, at least when it comes to the latter predicament, a solution does exist. Bottega Veneta's new Corso bag is the work bag you've been searching for, and a week with it over my shoulder proved it. Let me explain.
A few weeks ago, I took the Corso bag, designed by Bottega Veneta Creative Director Louise Trotter, for a test drive. I brought it to set for a shoot that involved me transporting half of my wardrobe across L.A. I also brought it to the gym, then to the office, and then on errands afterward. It fit everything I needed and then some, and the little zip-up clutch that comes with it isn't just a bonus. It's also the perfect catchall for VIP items, like your keys, your wallet, and maybe a lip liner or two. No digging is required thanks to the leather strap it comes attached to, which allows the carrier to pull out their essentials in a bind.
What makes this bag especially great for work is its versatility. Often, women are forced to choose between practicality and aesthetics, but the Corso tote checks both boxes. According to a press release, the style is "defined by generous volume, pared-back construction, and signature Intrecciato," providing "a distinctive architectural presence." It was designed for "everyday movement," accommodating "life's essentials without compromising ease of proportion," the release continues. Its long straps make it perfect for year-round comfort, fitting just as well around summer T-shirts and dresses as it does bulkier coats and jackets. Plus, the smooth-leather exterior carries with it significantly less worry than suede would, meaning that you don't need to meticulously check the weather report each time you want to take it out of your house or apartment.
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Below, see how I styled the Corso bag, which debuted in Trotter's F/W 26 collection for the Italian house in the maxi size. I tried out the classic medium size, and if you have even more to lug around than I typically do, there are not one but two larger-sized options for you to choose from.
Styling Ideas
For a day at the office, I stuffed the Corso bag with all of my workday essentials, from an XL water bottle to my laptop and my laptop case. I also had my makeup bag and a change of shoes for driving. Plus, I filled the interior clutch with my keys, wallet, and more. Given its versatile appearance, I didn't have to stress about styling, grabbing it to wear with a white T-shirt, a vintage khaki pencil skirt, and my heavily complimented Bottega Venetasandals.
Over the weekend, I kept my test strong, packing the Corso with a long day's worth of must-bring items, like a snack, my Kindle, and a sweater in case the temperature dropped. I styled it simply with a white poplin dress and heeled sandals.
Corso Bag Details
Sizes: Medium, Large, Maxi
Colors: Black-Brass Vibrato, Black, Deep Mahogany, Bark Green
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.