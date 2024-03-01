I Just Created 4 Chic Outfits Centred Around These Best-Selling COS Jeans

When it comes to wardrobe essentials, few items rival the timeless appeal and versatility of a great pair of jeans. And right now, it's all about one particular pair: the COS Arch Jeans. Emerging as a new favourite amongst fashion people, these jeans are crafted to a loose, tapered silhouette, effortlessly combining style and comfort. This probably explains why so many Who What Wear UK editors are snapping them up. "They seamlessly transition any outfit from a casual outing to a more polished affair, offering endless styling possibilities for every occasion," says our news writer, Natalie Munro. These trending jeans are so easy to style, in fact, that I've curated four outfits below that'll take me (and you) into the new season without a hitch. From a transitional spring outfit to a simple yet chic all-white ensemble, read on to discover every way we're styling COS' Arch Jeans.

HOW TO WEAR COS ARCH JEANS

1. Effortlessly Chic

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: For a sleek and sophisticated look, pair the black Arch Jeans with a classic black turtleneck. Layer over a beige trench coat for added warmth, and to complete the outfit, Toteme's ankle boots add a touch of understated elegance.

Shop the Look:

COS Arch Jeans in Black £69 SHOP NOW Black jeans are essential.

COS Hooded Trench Coat £200 SHOP NOW I think I just found my first spring purchase.

UNIQLO 100% Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper in Black £90 £80 SHOP NOW Does it get any chicer than a classic cashmere turtleneck?

TOTEME + Net Sustain the Mid Heel Leather Ankle Boots in Black £590 SHOP NOW The perfect pair of black boots.

2. Casual Cool

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Create a relaxed yet stylish ensemble with the dark blue pair worn with a textured cardigan in this khaki shade. Slip into croc-effect brown loafers and accessorise with a brown suede tote bag for added functionality and flair.

Shop the Look:

COS Arch Jeans in Dark Blue £69 SHOP NOW A timeless pair of blue jeans is the backbone of every capsule wardrobe.

H&M Short Textured-Knit Cardigan in Dark Khaki Green £28 SHOP NOW This colour has me in a chokehold.

H&M Intertwined Hoop Earrings £13 SHOP NOW Your new everyday hoops.

Emme Parsons Danielle Croc-Effect Leather Loafers £400 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing these with literally everything this spring.

HUNTING SEASON Leather-Trimmed Suede Shoulder Bag £860 SHOP NOW My love affair with chocolate brown won't be ending any time soon.

3. Weekend Ready

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Elevate your off-duty style with the deep blue pair and a crisp white T-shirt. Add a touch of effortless cool with gold, square earrings and these black Saint Laurent sunglasses, and complete the look with a coveted DeMellier Tokyo bag and a pair of trending mesh flats.

Shop the Look:

COS Arch Jeans in Dark Blue £69 SHOP NOW Is anyone else lacking a pair of deep indigo jeans in their wardrobe?

Arket Crew-Neck T-Shirt in White £17 SHOP NOW Pro tip: go two sizes up for the perfect relaxed fit.

ALAÏA Mesh and Patent-Leather Ballet Flats £650 SHOP NOW They're divisive, but personally, I love them.

Otiumberg Square Small 14kt Gold-Vermeil Hoop Earrings £135 SHOP NOW Otiumberg is a new find for me. All of the brand's pieces are so delicate and simple.

SAINT LAURENT EYEWEAR Mica Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses £285 SHOP NOW Everyone needs a pair of good quality, reliable black sunnies.

DeMellier Tokyo Saddle Leather Cross-Body Bag £345 SHOP NOW A classic in the making.

4. Contemporary Chic

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Make a statement with the white Arch Jeans styled with a ruffled, one-shoulder tank top for a chic tonal look with a playful vibe. Layer on a white, oversized button-down for added dimension, and accessorise with these beige Jimmy Choo slingback pumps for a touch of elegance. Finish the look with the Toteme T-Lock crossbody in beige for a modern twist on classic sophistication.

Shop the Look:

COS Arch Jeans in White £69 SHOP NOW The only problem will be trying to keep this outfit clean.

COS Smocked One-Shoulder Tank Top in White £65 SHOP NOW Who doesn't love a good ruffled piece?

COS Oversized Tailored Shirt in White £65 SHOP NOW An oversized button-down is unmatched on practicality.

Laura Lombardi Fillia 14kt Gold-Plated Necklace £215 SHOP NOW A beautiful necklace you can wear with everything.

JIMMY CHOO Amel 50 Logo-Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps in Beige £750 SHOP NOW Nude shoes are so versatile. Make yours a pair of slingbacks to ready your footwear for spring.