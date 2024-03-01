I Just Created 4 Chic Outfits Centred Around These Best-Selling COS Jeans
When it comes to wardrobe essentials, few items rival the timeless appeal and versatility of a great pair of jeans. And right now, it's all about one particular pair: the COS Arch Jeans. Emerging as a new favourite amongst fashion people, these jeans are crafted to a loose, tapered silhouette, effortlessly combining style and comfort. This probably explains why so many Who What Wear UK editors are snapping them up. "They seamlessly transition any outfit from a casual outing to a more polished affair, offering endless styling possibilities for every occasion," says our news writer, Natalie Munro. These trending jeans are so easy to style, in fact, that I've curated four outfits below that'll take me (and you) into the new season without a hitch. From a transitional spring outfit to a simple yet chic all-white ensemble, read on to discover every way we're styling COS' Arch Jeans.
HOW TO WEAR COS ARCH JEANS
1. Effortlessly Chic
Style Notes: For a sleek and sophisticated look, pair the black Arch Jeans with a classic black turtleneck. Layer over a beige trench coat for added warmth, and to complete the outfit, Toteme's ankle boots add a touch of understated elegance.
Shop the Look:
Does it get any chicer than a classic cashmere turtleneck?
2. Casual Cool
Style Notes: Create a relaxed yet stylish ensemble with the dark blue pair worn with a textured cardigan in this khaki shade. Slip into croc-effect brown loafers and accessorise with a brown suede tote bag for added functionality and flair.
Shop the Look:
A timeless pair of blue jeans is the backbone of every capsule wardrobe.
I'll be wearing these with literally everything this spring.
My love affair with chocolate brown won't be ending any time soon.
3. Weekend Ready
Style Notes: Elevate your off-duty style with the deep blue pair and a crisp white T-shirt. Add a touch of effortless cool with gold, square earrings and these black Saint Laurent sunglasses, and complete the look with a coveted DeMellier Tokyo bag and a pair of trending mesh flats.
Shop the Look:
Otiumberg is a new find for me. All of the brand's pieces are so delicate and simple.
Everyone needs a pair of good quality, reliable black sunnies.
4. Contemporary Chic
Style Notes: Make a statement with the white Arch Jeans styled with a ruffled, one-shoulder tank top for a chic tonal look with a playful vibe. Layer on a white, oversized button-down for added dimension, and accessorise with these beige Jimmy Choo slingback pumps for a touch of elegance. Finish the look with the Toteme T-Lock crossbody in beige for a modern twist on classic sophistication.
Shop the Look:
Nude shoes are so versatile. Make yours a pair of slingbacks to ready your footwear for spring.