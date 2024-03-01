I Just Created 4 Chic Outfits Centred Around These Best-Selling COS Jeans

When it comes to wardrobe essentials, few items rival the timeless appeal and versatility of a great pair of jeans. And right now, it's all about one particular pair: the COS Arch Jeans. Emerging as a new favourite amongst fashion people, these jeans are crafted to a loose, tapered silhouette, effortlessly combining style and comfort. This probably explains why so many Who What Wear UK editors are snapping them up. "They seamlessly transition any outfit from a casual outing to a more polished affair, offering endless styling possibilities for every occasion," says our news writer, Natalie Munro. These trending jeans are so easy to style, in fact, that I've curated four outfits below that'll take me (and you) into the new season without a hitch. From a transitional spring outfit to a simple yet chic all-white ensemble, read on to discover every way we're styling COS' Arch Jeans.

HOW TO WEAR COS ARCH JEANS

1. Effortlessly Chic

Style Notes: For a sleek and sophisticated look, pair the black Arch Jeans with a classic black turtleneck. Layer over a beige trench coat for added warmth, and to complete the outfit, Toteme's ankle boots add a touch of understated elegance.

Shop the Look:

Arch Jeans - Tapered
COS
Arch Jeans in Black

Black jeans are essential.

Hooded Trench Coat
COS
Hooded Trench Coat

I think I just found my first spring purchase.

100% Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper
UNIQLO
100% Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper in Black

Does it get any chicer than a classic cashmere turtleneck?

TOTEME
+ Net Sustain the Mid Heel Leather Ankle Boots in Black

The perfect pair of black boots.

2. Casual Cool

Style Notes: Create a relaxed yet stylish ensemble with the dark blue pair worn with a textured cardigan in this khaki shade. Slip into croc-effect brown loafers and accessorise with a brown suede tote bag for added functionality and flair.

Shop the Look:

Arch Jeans - Tapered
COS
Arch Jeans in Dark Blue

A timeless pair of blue jeans is the backbone of every capsule wardrobe.

H&M
Short Textured-Knit Cardigan in Dark Khaki Green

This colour has me in a chokehold.

H&M
Intertwined Hoop Earrings

Your new everyday hoops.

Danielle Croc-Effect Leather Loafers
Emme Parsons
Danielle Croc-Effect Leather Loafers

I'll be wearing these with literally everything this spring.

HUNTING SEASON
Leather-Trimmed Suede Shoulder Bag

My love affair with chocolate brown won't be ending any time soon.

3. Weekend Ready

Style Notes: Elevate your off-duty style with the deep blue pair and a crisp white T-shirt. Add a touch of effortless cool with gold, square earrings and these black Saint Laurent sunglasses, and complete the look with a coveted DeMellier Tokyo bag and a pair of trending mesh flats.

Shop the Look:

Arch Jeans - Tapered
COS
Arch Jeans in Dark Blue

Is anyone else lacking a pair of deep indigo jeans in their wardrobe?

Arket
Crew-Neck T-Shirt in White

Pro tip: go two sizes up for the perfect relaxed fit.

Mesh and Patent-Leather Ballet Flats
ALAÏA
Mesh and Patent-Leather Ballet Flats

They're divisive, but personally, I love them.

Square Small 14kt Gold-Vermeil Hoop Earrings
Otiumberg
Square Small 14kt Gold-Vermeil Hoop Earrings

Otiumberg is a new find for me. All of the brand's pieces are so delicate and simple.

SAINT LAURENT EYEWEAR
Mica Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses

Everyone needs a pair of good quality, reliable black sunnies.

Tokyo Saddle Leather Cross-Body Bag
DeMellier
Tokyo Saddle Leather Cross-Body Bag

A classic in the making.

4. Contemporary Chic

Style Notes: Make a statement with the white Arch Jeans styled with a ruffled, one-shoulder tank top for a chic tonal look with a playful vibe. Layer on a white, oversized button-down for added dimension, and accessorise with these beige Jimmy Choo slingback pumps for a touch of elegance. Finish the look with the Toteme T-Lock crossbody in beige for a modern twist on classic sophistication.

Shop the Look:

Arch Jeans
COS
Arch Jeans in White

The only problem will be trying to keep this outfit clean.

Smocked One-Shoulder Tank Top
COS
Smocked One-Shoulder Tank Top in White

Who doesn't love a good ruffled piece?

Oversized Tailored Shirt
COS
Oversized Tailored Shirt in White

An oversized button-down is unmatched on practicality.

Fillia 14kt Gold-Plated Necklace
Laura Lombardi
Fillia 14kt Gold-Plated Necklace

A beautiful necklace you can wear with everything.

JIMMY CHOO
Amel 50 Logo-Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps in Beige

Nude shoes are so versatile. Make yours a pair of slingbacks to ready your footwear for spring.

Grained-Leather Cross-Body Bag
Toteme
Grained-Leather Cross-Body Bag

Did someone say quiet luxury?

