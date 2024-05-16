I Rely On Black Linen Trousers All Summer Long—4 Ways I'm Styling Them for 2024

Florrie Alexander
By
published

Lately, I find myself checking my weather app every morning to see what the day entails. As we know, British weather can be unpredictable to say the least, changing from grey drizzle to blazing sunshine overnight. Next week, we're set to hit highs of 24ºC once again, so to ready my wardrobe, I've turned to the one reliable summer piece I style and re-style throughout the warmer months: linen trousers. Specifically, black linen trousers.

Collage of waistcoat, linen trousers, bag, mesh shoes, necklace, sunglasses

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

We all know just how versatile black is, but it isn't always the best colour to wear in warm weather, because depending on the fabric, dark items tend to absorb heat. Linen is a different story though, making for breezy, lightweight pieces, even in black. Relaxed black linen trousers can be styled in so many ways for different occasions, so I wanted to share some elegant summertime stylings with you today.

Taking your linen trousers from day to night simply calls for a few styling tweaks. These airy trousers manage to maintain a refined feel that makes them work for all occasions from work meetings to evenings out. Add a striped button-down for a smart office look or swap in a trending waistcoat for a sophisticated edge for al fresco drinks. For casual looks, turn to a trusted T-shirt with a smattering of accessories to add a chic finish. Come evening, relax in comfortable trousers and an elegant top with monochromatic accents to complete the refined look.

Keep scrolling to see the four ways I'll be styling black linen trousers for summer 2024.

1. Work Meeting

Collage of striped shirt, linen trousers, bag, loafers, sunglasses

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

SHOP THE LOOK:

Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers in Black

A best seller for a reason.

With Nothing Underneath, The Classic: Poplin, Royal Blue Stripe
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Poplin in Royal Blue Stripe

With Nothing Underneath knows all about brilliant shirts.

Triomphe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Celine Eyewear
Triomphe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses in Black

On the hunt for a pair of sleek designer frames? Time to call off the search.

Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer
Gucci
Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer in Black Leather

Fashion people turn to loafers all year round, so it's worth investing in a timeless pair.

The New York | Black Croc Effect | Demellier
Demellier
The New York in Black Croc-Effect

This designer-looking bag comes in a range of shades and sizes.

2. Shopping Trip

Collage of linen trousers, sandals, t-shirt, basket bag, necklace

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

SHOP THE LOOK:

Wide Linen Trousers - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Wide Linen Trousers in Black

The elasticated waist adds to the comfort and ease of this pair.

Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt in White

A great white T-shirt should feature in every wardrobe.

The Rose Beaded Necklace
Lie Studio
The Rose Beaded Necklace

An easy way to add a dash of colour to your minimalist outfits.

Petal Basket Bag
Loewe
Petal Basket Bag in Raffia and Calfskin

The unique shape of this bag sets it apart.

Leather Toe-Thong Sandals
COS
Leather Toe-Thong Sandals

Timeless and sleek, these are sure to move fast.

3. Drinks Date

Collage of waistcoat, linen trousers, bag, mesh shoes, necklace, sunglasses

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

SHOP THE LOOK:

+ Net Sustain Ida Linen Straight-Leg Pants
Faithfull The Brand
+ Net Sustain Ida Linen Straight-Leg Pants

The drape of this pair is sublime.

Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat
Whistles
Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat

I could go on all day about the versatility of this waistcoat.

Axiom Chain Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated
Missoma
Axiom Chain Necklace in 18ct Gold Plated

A gold chain will be the finishing touch to so many outfits.

Soft Margaux 10 Bag in Leather
The Row
Soft Margaux 10 Bag in Leather

The latest colourway to join the Margaux family.

Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
COS
Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats in Black

It's going to be a flat-shoe summer, and this pair is top of my wish list.

Split Rectangular Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta
Split Rectangular Sunglasses in Gold/Green

The green lens and gold metal is such a good combination.

4. Evening Out

Collage of black top, bag, mules, linen trousers and earrings

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

SHOP THE LOOK:

Fluid Drawstring Trousers Black
Toteme
Fluid Drawstring Trousers in Black

Toteme is all about reliable forever pieces.

Sculptural Corset Top
& Other Stories
Sculptural Corset Top in Black

This top has already sold out once, and it's easy to see why.

Cinch M
Jimmy Choo
Cinch M in Latte/Gold

The hard part is choosing between the black and the white.

Gold Vermeil Nura Small Pebble Stud Earrings
Monica Vinader
Nura Small Pebble Stud Earrings in 18k Gold Vermeil

Simple, yet so effective.

White Mules
Charles & Keith
Round-Toe Heeled Mules in Chalk

Take any outfit to new heights with a pair of sleek mules.

Explore More:
Linen Pants
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸