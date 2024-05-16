I Rely On Black Linen Trousers All Summer Long—4 Ways I'm Styling Them for 2024

Lately, I find myself checking my weather app every morning to see what the day entails. As we know, British weather can be unpredictable to say the least, changing from grey drizzle to blazing sunshine overnight. Next week, we're set to hit highs of 24ºC once again, so to ready my wardrobe, I've turned to the one reliable summer piece I style and re-style throughout the warmer months: linen trousers. Specifically, black linen trousers.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

We all know just how versatile black is, but it isn't always the best colour to wear in warm weather, because depending on the fabric, dark items tend to absorb heat. Linen is a different story though, making for breezy, lightweight pieces, even in black. Relaxed black linen trousers can be styled in so many ways for different occasions, so I wanted to share some elegant summertime stylings with you today.

Taking your linen trousers from day to night simply calls for a few styling tweaks. These airy trousers manage to maintain a refined feel that makes them work for all occasions from work meetings to evenings out. Add a striped button-down for a smart office look or swap in a trending waistcoat for a sophisticated edge for al fresco drinks. For casual looks, turn to a trusted T-shirt with a smattering of accessories to add a chic finish. Come evening, relax in comfortable trousers and an elegant top with monochromatic accents to complete the refined look.

Keep scrolling to see the four ways I'll be styling black linen trousers for summer 2024.

1. Work Meeting

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

SHOP THE LOOK:

H&M Linen-Blend Pull-On Trousers in Black £15 SHOP NOW A best seller for a reason.

With Nothing Underneath The Classic: Poplin in Royal Blue Stripe £95 SHOP NOW With Nothing Underneath knows all about brilliant shirts.

Celine Eyewear Triomphe Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses in Black £400 SHOP NOW On the hunt for a pair of sleek designer frames? Time to call off the search.

Gucci Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer in Black Leather £720 SHOP NOW Fashion people turn to loafers all year round, so it's worth investing in a timeless pair.

Demellier The New York in Black Croc-Effect £520 SHOP NOW This designer-looking bag comes in a range of shades and sizes.

2. Shopping Trip

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

SHOP THE LOOK:

Arket Wide Linen Trousers in Black £67 SHOP NOW The elasticated waist adds to the comfort and ease of this pair.

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt in White £30 SHOP NOW A great white T-shirt should feature in every wardrobe.

Lie Studio The Rose Beaded Necklace £270 SHOP NOW An easy way to add a dash of colour to your minimalist outfits.

Loewe Petal Basket Bag in Raffia and Calfskin £1000 SHOP NOW The unique shape of this bag sets it apart.

COS Leather Toe-Thong Sandals £110 SHOP NOW Timeless and sleek, these are sure to move fast.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

SHOP THE LOOK:

Faithfull The Brand + Net Sustain Ida Linen Straight-Leg Pants £229 SHOP NOW The drape of this pair is sublime.

Whistles Lindsey Linen Blend Waistcoat £99 SHOP NOW I could go on all day about the versatility of this waistcoat.

Missoma Axiom Chain Necklace in 18ct Gold Plated £189 SHOP NOW A gold chain will be the finishing touch to so many outfits.

The Row Soft Margaux 10 Bag in Leather £3980 SHOP NOW The latest colourway to join the Margaux family.

COS Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats in Black £110 SHOP NOW It's going to be a flat-shoe summer, and this pair is top of my wish list.

Bottega Veneta Split Rectangular Sunglasses in Gold/Green £300 SHOP NOW The green lens and gold metal is such a good combination.

4. Evening Out

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

SHOP THE LOOK:

Toteme Fluid Drawstring Trousers in Black £290 SHOP NOW Toteme is all about reliable forever pieces.

& Other Stories Sculptural Corset Top in Black £125 SHOP NOW This top has already sold out once, and it's easy to see why.

Jimmy Choo Cinch M in Latte/Gold £1495 SHOP NOW The hard part is choosing between the black and the white.

Monica Vinader Nura Small Pebble Stud Earrings in 18k Gold Vermeil £100 SHOP NOW Simple, yet so effective.