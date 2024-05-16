I Rely On Black Linen Trousers All Summer Long—4 Ways I'm Styling Them for 2024
Lately, I find myself checking my weather app every morning to see what the day entails. As we know, British weather can be unpredictable to say the least, changing from grey drizzle to blazing sunshine overnight. Next week, we're set to hit highs of 24ºC once again, so to ready my wardrobe, I've turned to the one reliable summer piece I style and re-style throughout the warmer months: linen trousers. Specifically, black linen trousers.
We all know just how versatile black is, but it isn't always the best colour to wear in warm weather, because depending on the fabric, dark items tend to absorb heat. Linen is a different story though, making for breezy, lightweight pieces, even in black. Relaxed black linen trousers can be styled in so many ways for different occasions, so I wanted to share some elegant summertime stylings with you today.
Taking your linen trousers from day to night simply calls for a few styling tweaks. These airy trousers manage to maintain a refined feel that makes them work for all occasions from work meetings to evenings out. Add a striped button-down for a smart office look or swap in a trending waistcoat for a sophisticated edge for al fresco drinks. For casual looks, turn to a trusted T-shirt with a smattering of accessories to add a chic finish. Come evening, relax in comfortable trousers and an elegant top with monochromatic accents to complete the refined look.
Keep scrolling to see the four ways I'll be styling black linen trousers for summer 2024.
1. Work Meeting
SHOP THE LOOK:
With Nothing Underneath knows all about brilliant shirts.
On the hunt for a pair of sleek designer frames? Time to call off the search.
Fashion people turn to loafers all year round, so it's worth investing in a timeless pair.
This designer-looking bag comes in a range of shades and sizes.
2. Shopping Trip
SHOP THE LOOK:
A great white T-shirt should feature in every wardrobe.
An easy way to add a dash of colour to your minimalist outfits.
3. Drinks Date
SHOP THE LOOK:
I could go on all day about the versatility of this waistcoat.
A gold chain will be the finishing touch to so many outfits.
The latest colourway to join the Margaux family.
It's going to be a flat-shoe summer, and this pair is top of my wish list.
The green lens and gold metal is such a good combination.
4. Evening Out
SHOP THE LOOK:
This top has already sold out once, and it's easy to see why.
Take any outfit to new heights with a pair of sleek mules.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
