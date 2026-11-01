The Nordstrom Pre-Cyber Month Sale Is Almost Over—I Don't Want You to Miss These Sweaters, Jackets, Sneakers, and Boots

I focused on four categories I know will pique your interest: sweaters, jackets, sneakers, and boots. The finds I discovered across these departments are next-level, including discounted cashmere, on-trend funnel-neck jackets, expensive-looking boots, and cool sneakers.
Keep scrolling to shop chic items from Nordstrom's pre-Cyber Month sale.
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Best Sweaters
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Pretty pink cashmere.
Caslon
Roll Neck Striped Sweater
Such a great deal.
Nordstrom
Classic Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
You'll get so much wear out of this turtleneck.
Lucky Brand
Cloud Soft Babydoll Cardigan
The tie detail is lovely.
Lilysilk
Women's Oversized Merino Wool Sweater With Slit Sleeves
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.