The Nordstrom Pre-Cyber Month Sale Is Almost Over—I Don't Want You to Miss These Sweaters, Jackets, Sneakers, and Boots

Okay, early Black Friday!

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The best items from the Nordstrom pre-Cyber Month Sale
(Image credit: Sarah Treacher for Who What Wear)
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Nordstrom dropped a surprise sale (with an extra 20% off clearance) last week—yes, before Cyber Month (ahem, Black Friday) technically kicks off. I shared an edit of the best on-sale Nordstrom finds, but I wanted to share another curation before the sale officially ends. I honestly just can't get over the discounts.

I focused on four categories I know will pique your interest: sweaters, jackets, sneakers, and boots. The finds I discovered across these departments are next-level, including discounted cashmere, on-trend funnel-neck jackets, expensive-looking boots, and cool sneakers.

Keep scrolling to shop chic items from Nordstrom's pre-Cyber Month sale.

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.