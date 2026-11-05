OMG, Nordstrom's First Black Friday Deals Are Already Here—I Know You Won't Regret These 34 Fashionable Finds

Here we go, everyone. Nordstrom's first Black Friday sale is officially here—yes, ahead of many retailers and before Cyber Week technically begins. You can save up to 25% on covetable items and 15% on fragrance (yes, including Le Labo and Tom Ford) through November 11.
Naturally, I'm here to bring you my first edit of the best deals from the Nordstrom Black Friday sale. I focused on fashionable finds I know you won't regret because they're chic and versatile. We're obviously in full-on sweater season, so I included a variety of standout styles to wear with everything from skirts to trousers to jeans. Speaking of that, I included top denim styles (Levi's!), gorgeous boots, and more luxury pieces from brands like Vince. Given the fragrance deals, I included some of my favorites as well. Okay, enough chatting, let's get to the shopping!
The Best Nordstrom Early Black Friday Deals
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
You can't go wrong with Nordstrom cashmere.
UGG
Tazzette Genuine Shearling Collar Slippers
Gift idea! For yourself! Go!
PAIGE
Anessa High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Excellent designer denim on sale.
Steve Madden
Kimmens Faux Leather Booties
Very chic.
Sam Edelman
Faux Fur Collar Relaxed Bomber Jacket
I always love a faux-fur trim.
Pact
Organic Cotton Softspun Essential Crewneck Long Sleeve Tee
Yes, I live in white long-sleeve tees.
adidas
Gender Inclusive Samba OG Sneakers
You know what to do.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau De Parfum, 1.2 Ounce
One of my favorite fragrances is on sale!
BP.
V-Neck Cozy Sweater
As the name states, cozy.
Sam Edelman
Lana Tassel Loafers
I'm so into tassel loafers right now.
Sam Edelman
Notch Collar Maxi Coat
Sleek black coat.
Nordstrom
Drawstring Wide Leg Pants
There's actually a drawstring at the waist.
BP.
Fleece Track Pants
I'd style these pants with the long-sleeve tee above.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.