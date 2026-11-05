OMG, Nordstrom's First Black Friday Deals Are Already Here—I Know You Won't Regret These 34 Fashionable Finds

Coveted boots, jeans, and coats all on sale!

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Best Items from Nordstrom Black Friday Sale 2026
(Image credit: Stephanie Geddes for Who What Wear)
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Here we go, everyone. Nordstrom's first Black Friday sale is officially here—yes, ahead of many retailers and before Cyber Week technically begins. You can save up to 25% on covetable items and 15% on fragrance (yes, including Le Labo and Tom Ford) through November 11.

Naturally, I'm here to bring you my first edit of the best deals from the Nordstrom Black Friday sale. I focused on fashionable finds I know you won't regret because they're chic and versatile. We're obviously in full-on sweater season, so I included a variety of standout styles to wear with everything from skirts to trousers to jeans. Speaking of that, I included top denim styles (Levi's!), gorgeous boots, and more luxury pieces from brands like Vince. Given the fragrance deals, I included some of my favorites as well. Okay, enough chatting, let's get to the shopping!

The Best Nordstrom Early Black Friday Deals

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.