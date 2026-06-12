I'm a Shopping Director, and I Just Really Need You to See These 31 Wildly Chic Items

It's your shopping director here, and I'm back with another summer shopping list. While some of my edits focus on specific categories (like this one on pieces to build a business casual wardrobe), this curation is all over the place. The common thread is that everything is wildly chic and will elevate a wardrobe—the types of pieces just run the gamut.
A solid basic will act as the foundation to your go-to outfits, so I certainly included a range of versatile picks that are cool yet easy. You know I adore a gorgeous accessory (re: bags and jewelry), so I'm featuring my current favorites. Yes, this includes some of those investment designer buys. There are also amazing sandal options, skirts, pants, and so much more. Happy shopping.
Pistola
Selene Stripe Cotton Short Sleeve Sweater
I can't get over the colors here.
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
Get these pants before they sell out.
chan luu
Techno Taffeta Shorts
net-a-porter
Pushlock Croc-Effect Leather Clutch
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Pants
These pants look far more expensive than they are.
TKEES
Aqua Waterproof Flip Flops
I always love a pop of red.
J.Crew
Boyfriend Jersey Ballet-Sleeve Top in Stripe
prada
Shadowplay Sunglasses
Renggli
Satin Cargo Skirt
I saw Morgan Stewart wearing this skirt with the matching jacket, and it HIT.
Schutz
Sage Stiletto Sandals
ZARA
Satin Drawstring Pants