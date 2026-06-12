I'm a Shopping Director, and I Just Really Need You to See These 31 Wildly Chic Items

Cool basics! Stunning shoes! Beautiful accessories!

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
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the best summer shopping 2026
(Image credit: @smythsisters; Nordstrom; Chanel; Prada; Net-a-Porter; The Row; Celine)

It's your shopping director here, and I'm back with another summer shopping list. While some of my edits focus on specific categories (like this one on pieces to build a business casual wardrobe), this curation is all over the place. The common thread is that everything is wildly chic and will elevate a wardrobe—the types of pieces just run the gamut.

A solid basic will act as the foundation to your go-to outfits, so I certainly included a range of versatile picks that are cool yet easy. You know I adore a gorgeous accessory (re: bags and jewelry), so I'm featuring my current favorites. Yes, this includes some of those investment designer buys. There are also amazing sandal options, skirts, pants, and so much more. Happy shopping.