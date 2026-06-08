I Work in Fashion—My 5-Piece Business Casual Capsule Wardrobe Never Includes This One Item

Hey, everyone. It's Bobby, your shopping director. You may subscribe to my Who What Wear newsletter, Retail Therapy, or follow my shopping and style tips on social. Well, guess what. I'm bringing it to life with a brand-new video series in partnership with Nordstrom. Introducing Retail Therapy: The Show!
Tune in on YouTube and across WWW socials every month as I become "Dr. Bobby," aka, a shopping therapist, where I help various characters navigate their shopping and style woes. You can watch the full episode below!
Bobby Schuessler Starts Giving “Actual Therapy” | Retail Therapy Season 1 Episode 1 - YouTube
This episode focuses on business casual: what it means (because yes, it sounds contradictory). Keep scrolling for what to wear and what not to wear, complete with shopping recommendations.
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What Is Business Casual?
My definition of business casual? A professional look that isn't too dressed up, yet still polished and elevated. There are five items I think everyone needs in their wardrobe. Essentially, if you wear three of the items at once and mix in other styling pieces, you're ready to go. Cue a blazer, button-up shirt, polished bottoms (dark-wash jeans, trousers, or a midi skirt), a cardigan or lightweight sweater, and leather shoes (loafers, flats, or a low heel).
You'll notice that there's one wardrobe staple that I do not deem worthy of my business casual capsule wardrobe: sneakers! Sure, you can dress up sneakers, and they can look elevated for an office setting if your workplace is more casual, but a traditional business casual uniform, in my opinion, does not feature sneakers. Keep scrolling to shop my business casual capsule wardrobe.
Shop the Business Casual 5-Piece Wardrobe
1. Great Blazer
Nordstrom
Linen Blend One-Button Blazer
ALIGNE
Parker Collarless Jacket
ANINE BING
Tiphaine Blazer
H&M
Single-Breasted Blazer
Veronica Beard
Miller Dickey Jacket
2. Button-Up Shirt
Favorite Daughter
Classic Poplin Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt
English Factory
Stripe Balloon Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
rag & bone
Connie Stripe Button-Up Shirt
BOSS
Bertyna Monday Cotton Button-Up Shirt
3. Bottoms: Either Dark-Wash Jeans, Trousers, or a Midi Skirt