Here You Go: A Tight Edit of the Most Stylish Items to Buy on October Amazon Prime Day

Legit discounts.

Bobby Schuessler&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Collage of a woman wearing a satin slip dress and another woman wearing white trousers and a fitted tank top.
(Image credit: Darrel Hunter; Asia Typek for Who What Wear and)
Jump to category:

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are back today, October 6, and tomorrow, October 7. Also referred to as October Prime Day, this sale event has legit discounts just like the official Prime Day, which typically occurs in the summer. I took a scroll through the fashion section, of course, to curate a tight edit of the best fashion items on sale during Prime Big Deal Days.

Below, you'll find the chic picks. Looking for a new pair of jeans? Yes, the coolest Levi's are included. There are also on-trend sweaters that are certainly compliment-worthy, and you'll find the best flats. Remember, Prime Big Deal Days end at 11:59 p.m. EST on October 7, so get shopping if you don't want to miss out on these deals.

Best Fashion: Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.