Here You Go: A Tight Edit of the Most Stylish Items to Buy on October Amazon Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are back today, October 6, and tomorrow, October 7. Also referred to as October Prime Day, this sale event has legit discounts just like the official Prime Day, which typically occurs in the summer. I took a scroll through the fashion section, of course, to curate a tight edit of the best fashion items on sale during Prime Big Deal Days.
Below, you'll find the chic picks. Looking for a new pair of jeans? Yes, the coolest Levi's are included. There are also on-trend sweaters that are certainly compliment-worthy, and you'll find the best flats. Remember, Prime Big Deal Days end at 11:59 p.m. EST on October 7, so get shopping if you don't want to miss out on these deals.
Best Fashion: Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days
Lands' End
Supima Long Sleeve Crew Tee
I am living in long-sleeve white tees this season.
GAP
90's Low Rise Loose Jeans
The fashion crowd can't get enough of these jeans.
adidas
Bravada 2.0 Lifestyle Skateboarding Canvas Shoes
Trendy Queen
Oversized Cable Knit Sweater
Yeokou
Oversize Trench Coat
You'll live in this sweatshirt.
Colorfulkoala
Essential 7/8 Black Leggings With Pockets
BTFBM
Oversized Sweatshirt
Can't go wrong with stripes.
Levi's
Wedgie Straight Jeans
ANRABESS
Lightweight Sweater
This sweater comes in a range of colors.
Reebok
Vintage Tennis Sneakers
Trendy Queen
Wide Leg Fleece Lined Sweatpants
Franco Sarto
Oakes Ballet Flats
These flats will bring polish to a look.