Amazon Prime Day 2026 is officially here! As a shopping director, I wait all year for this moment because it's a time to shop with the incredible deals for Prime members. Team Who What Wear has already shared cool Amazon outfit ideas, Parisian-inspired finds, and stellar basics, but I thought I'd use this time to simply round up everything I'm personally into for Prime Day 2026. Some of these items are also favorites of my colleagues (featured above).
To be honest, the list is kind of random (talking across categories here), but everything included is cool and fantastic in my eyes. You'll find everything from chic affordable fashion items (of course) to beauty tool staples to household items I literally can't live without. Keep scrolling for more. And remember, Amazon Prime Day 2026 ends on June 26, so don't miss out.
A Shopping Director's Edit of the Best Items on Amazon Prime Day
PRETTYGARDEN
Half-Zip Oversized Sweatshirt