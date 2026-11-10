Yes! Cyber Month! Shopbop Already Has a Huge Designer Sale—These 25 Finds Are Beyond

The sales just keep coming, everyone. Shopbop is up now with a designer sale ahead of Black Friday. Today, November 10 through November 12, take up to 50% off coveted designer items. Plus, get an extra 10% off all markdowns with the code EXTRA10.
I scrolled through the discounted offering to curate an edit of the stunning selects I know you'll adore from brands like Staud, ALC, and Rag & Bone. Keep scrolling to shop breathtaking knits, gorgeous coats, cool boots, and so much more from Shopbop's Cyber Month sale.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.