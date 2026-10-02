Hold On, I Found Cool Basics and Shoes at Amazon Just Now—Let's Go, Stylish People

This tee! That pair of sneakers!

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Woman wearing a v-neck sweater and long coat.
(Image credit: Asia Typek for Who What Wear)

While adding household essentials, from dog treats to sponges, to my Amazon cart recently, I decided to scroll over to the fashion section to see what's up. There's always a strong selection of basics, and that's exactly what I spotted for fall.

Below, I curated a range of stylish finds for all of the stylish people (ahem, you). You'll find versatile items to wear with your favorite fall outfits, including a long-sleeve tee and a modern denim silhouette. I also made sure to include cool sweaters and jackets. But I didn't stop at the clothing. I went through some of the shoe pages as well to pull out the sneakers, flats, and boots I thought you'd like. Keep scrolling to shop the best fall fashion items on Amazon.

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.