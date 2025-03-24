Sorry, Denim Shorts, But These 5 Replacements Are Very 2025

Denim shorts will always have their place, but this season, the fashion set is adding fresh, new styles their rotations. Instead of the same old distressed hems, we're seeing an updated wave of bottoms that feel more elevated, effortless, and distinctly 2025. The new season is all about embracing unexpected silhouettes and breezy fabrics, from polished boxer shorts to flirty bloomers. Whether you're leaning into a relaxed, menswear-inspired vibe or something ultra-romantic, these five styles are set to dominate, so consider this your cue.

If there's one trend that's taken over both the runway and street style scene, it's the rise of tailored, put-together alternatives to casual summer staples. No longer are shorts just for laid-back weekendwear—now, they're sleek, structured, and styled with everything from oversize blazers to crisp button-downs. Even the skirts stepping in for denim shorts have a distinctly 2025 upgrade with bold silhouettes and fashion-forward details that make them feel entirely new.

If you're looking to refresh your wardrobe for the season ahead, keep scrolling for the five key pieces to reach for when you want to give your denim shorts a break.

Boxer Shorts

The effortless cool of boxer shorts is making them the ultimate denim-shorts replacement this year. With crisp cotton and lightweight poplin fabrics leading the way, they bring an easy, laid-back energy to any outfit. Whether styled with a structured blazer or a simple tank, they strike the perfect balance between relaxed and refined. Expect to see them everywhere, from city streets to vacation-ready looks, proving that comfort and style are definitely not mutually exclusive.

The slightly oversize suede blazer makes this outfit so polished.

This is how you style simple white boxers.

It's the pointed-toe kitten heels that elevate this look.

Miniskirts

Miniskirts are stepping up in a major way. This season, it's all about sleek, minimalistic versions in suiting fabrics, buttery colors, and structured denim for a more polished feel. Whether paired with knee-high boots for an elevated look or styled casually with sneakers, the versatility of miniskirts makes them a standout replacement for denim cutoffs. Bonus points if you opt for a micro mini—the shorter the better in 2025.

Yes, butter yellow is still trending this year.

You can't go wrong with a little black miniskirt.

This knit miniskirt makes for the perfect summer wardrobe addition.

Long Trouser Shorts

Somewhere between tailored trousers and casual shorts, this elongated silhouette is having a serious moment. Falling just above the knee (or even slightly longer), they offer a sophisticated alternative that works just as well in an office setting as they do for weekend brunch. The key to perfecting the look? Stick to structured fabrics like thick linen, wool, and twill and style them with sleek tanks and oversize shirting for a fashion-forward take.

We love this black-and-white ensemble paired with lace-up sandals.

This is how you style long trouser shorts on vacation.

These tailored shorts are perfect for the office and beyond this spring and summer.

Flowy Skirts

For those leaning into the softer side of dressing, flowy skirts are the romantic replacement you didn't know you needed. Billowy silhouettes, lightweight fabrics, and subtle movement make them perfect for warm-weather dressing. Whether you opt for a sheer maxi or a structured midi, they bring an effortless elegance that denim shorts simply can't compete with. Think of them as the ideal piece to throw on with a cropped T-shirt and strappy sandals for an instantly chic ensemble.

The casual white T-shirt paired with the silky long skirt is so cute.

We love this drop-waist black option.

Everyone needs a summery white maxi skirt.

Bloomer Shorts

If ultra-short hems are your thing, bloomer shorts are the playful pick taking over in 2025. These voluminous, ruched, and ruffled shorts bring a statement-making energy that feels straight off the runway. Perfect for styling with structured tops to balance out the silhouette, they give an unexpected twist to the short-shorts trend. Whether in crisp cotton, luxe silk, or even a knit texture, this style is set to be everywhere, so get ready to lean into the baby-doll vibes.

The eyelet bloomers styled with the ruffled top are so dreamy.

The tall boots and leather belt are the perfect accessories here.

This outfit is vacation ready.

