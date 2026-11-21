Had you told me in January that practical rubber boots would end up dominating the latter half of 2026, I would have raised an eyebrow. However, there's something about Peppa Pig's sunshine-yellow puddle-splashers and Paddington Bear's iconic little red booties that is proving appealing to the Gen Z style set, who are suddenly wearing wellies, waders and everything in between to elevate practical, waterproof rubber into something with far more personality.
Now, with this trend, "playful" is unmistakably the operative word. Whilst Kate Moss’ glittery belted minidress and black Hunter boots at Glastonbury in 2005 will forever remain iconic, and Alexa Chung has provided us with a plethora of booted field-fairy inspo, when we’re taking them to the streets, we’re going to have to do some digging through the archives. You see, although wellies have been a thing since the 1790s and rocketed in popularity during the 1950s (thanks to Hunter and its classic army green iteration), the style has shaken off its strictly countryside reputation and evolved into high-fashion footwear fuelled by grunge aesthetics and off-duty-celebrity culture.
From Princess Diana spicing up her full-length Hunters with a pop of colour through a knee-high sock to Karl Lagerfeld treating us to Chanel's famous double-CC mid-calf shapes (and let's not forget the tongue-in-cheek heeled pairs Marc Jacobs sent down the runway), the '90s was filled with stylish rubber boots. Back then, they served a higher purpose than just keeping your feet dry. Styles were inherently playful, complementary to your look and carried just as much fashion currency as an It bag or statement coat.
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Despite the occasional viral moment over the years (MSCHF’s cartoon-like Big Red Boots, anyone?), it's taken until 2026 for the fashion pendulum to swing firmly back in favour of playful rubber boots. Be it Matthieu Blazy’s thigh-high waders (which echo the pairs Virginie Vaird sent down the runway in autumn/winter 2022) or Hunter's cult collaborations with LoveShackFancy and Ganni, the return of Burberry’s iconic Nova Check wellies told us that the current personality-driven mood has officially captured rubber boots.
Now that winter has arrived and rain is an everyday consideration, it's time to rethink your wet-weather footwear. And trust me: your cold-weather outfits will look infinitely cooler for it.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.