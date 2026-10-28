For years, I treated rain boots like an umbrella: necessary, a little annoying, and shoved to the back of the closet the second the sun came out. I only purchased functional pairs, forgoing style altogether. When a rainy day came around, I begrudgingly put them on but immediately switched into a different pair of shoes when the sun came out again.
Then I couldn't help but notice stylish takes on the shoe style pop out at the fall/winter 2026 runway shows of TWP and 6397. Tall Wellingtons were styled with crisp, polished work outfits, and suddenly, the most practical shoes I own looked like the most interesting ones. I envisioned myself wearing them for a weekend in the Cotswolds or dressed up to grab a coffee in the city. Since then, they've become more than a poor-weather accessory and are now the perfect off-duty style for me.
The pairs worth buying now don't scream mudroom. Think sleek Chelsea shapes, glossy knee-high boots you'd wear with a trench and a midi skirt, and a few waterproof styles you'd never clock as rain boots at all. Luxury brands like Chanel and Bottega Veneta are designing them for everyday wear. If that's not enough to convince you, I don't know what could be.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Below, shop the pairs I'd actually wear, from easy under-$100 finds to the designer splurges worth the closet space.
Hunter Boots
Original Tall Rain Boot
This croc style is having a comeback.
Moncler
Kickstream Rainboot
The chocolate brown is my favorite version of Moncler's Kickstream.
Loewe
Logo Rain Boots
A subtle logo moment for the rainiest days of the year.
Hunter Boots
Refined Tall Gloss Waterproof Rain Boot
The high-shine finish makes these feel more polished than matte rain boots.
Rains
The Dry Boot
Mid-height rain boots in brown feel so right for fall.
Barbour
Hepburn Ankle Wellington Boots
Ankle Wellies are so easy to wear with my puddle pants.
Barbour
Leighton Tartan Tall Rain Boot
A little tartan gives these the coziest British countryside feel.
Jimmy Choo
Biker Rain Short Boot
Rain boots with biker-boot attitude are so much cooler than the usual.
DOLCE VITA
Simaya H2O Boots Black Leather
Waterproof leather means you can wear these in the rain, and no one will know they're rain boots.
MONCLER
Ginette Quilted Nylon and Rubber Rain Boots
Quilted nylon makes these feel like your favorite puffer in boot form.
Hunter Boots
Sutton Boot
Brown rain boots are such a fresh change from the usual black.
Rains
The Dry High Waterproof Rain Boot
Rains makes the most minimalist rain boots, and this tall pair is my favorite.
Ancient Greek Sandals
Omvria PVC Rain Boots
I love when a brand known for sandals makes rain boots this chic.
Varley
Silo Winter Boots
Cozy winter boots that look way more stylish than your average snow boots.
Hunter Boots
Original Refined High Gloss Quilted Waterproof Rain Boot
Quilting with a glossy finish is the best way to deal with puddles.
Sperry
Authentic Original Saltwater Duck Boot
Duck boots are the most classic way to get through a slushy winter.
Hunter Boots
Esme Boot
The two-tone look makes these feel a little more special.
Moncler
Kickstream Rain Boots
Designer rain boots I'd keep wearing long after the rain stops.
Rains
The Dry Boot
Sleek black rain boots you'll reach for every time it pours.
Barbour
Mowbray Wellington Boot
Classic Wellingtons from a brand that knows rainy weather better than anyone.
Hunter Boots
Maribel Ankle Puffer Boot
Puffer boots are basically a sleeping bag for your feet, in the best way.
Moncler
Kickstream Waterproof Rain Boot
I stand by the fact that I'd splurge on these in a heartbeat.
Hunter Boots
Nissa Tall Riding Rain Boots in Dark Green
Hunter is the classic I always come back to when the forecast turns.
Burberry
Cavalier Rain Boot
Sleek, simple rain boots that go with everything in my closet.
Old Navy
Chelsea Boots
Proof you don't have to spend a lot on great rain boots.
Hunter Boots
Maribels Waterproof Snow Boot
Snow boots that will actually keep you warm and dry all winter long.
HISEA
Rubber Rain Boots
The wide-calf fit makes these easy to tuck your jeans into.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.