Rain Boots Are Having a Fashion Moment—These Are the Pairs I'd Actually Wear

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Woman wearing Hunter croc rain boots.
(Image credit: @stylewithsoco)

For years, I treated rain boots like an umbrella: necessary, a little annoying, and shoved to the back of the closet the second the sun came out. I only purchased functional pairs, forgoing style altogether. When a rainy day came around, I begrudgingly put them on but immediately switched into a different pair of shoes when the sun came out again.

Then I couldn't help but notice stylish takes on the shoe style pop out at the fall/winter 2026 runway shows of TWP and 6397. Tall Wellingtons were styled with crisp, polished work outfits, and suddenly, the most practical shoes I own looked like the most interesting ones. I envisioned myself wearing them for a weekend in the Cotswolds or dressed up to grab a coffee in the city. Since then, they've become more than a poor-weather accessory and are now the perfect off-duty style for me.

TWP fall/winter 2026 runway model wearing rain boots.

TWP Fall/Winter 2026

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Celine spring/summer 2027 runway model wearing rain boots.

Celine Spring/Summer 2027

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The pairs worth buying now don't scream mudroom. Think sleek Chelsea shapes, glossy knee-high boots you'd wear with a trench and a midi skirt, and a few waterproof styles you'd never clock as rain boots at all. Luxury brands like Chanel and Bottega Veneta are designing them for everyday wear. If that's not enough to convince you, I don't know what could be.

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Below, shop the pairs I'd actually wear, from easy under-$100 finds to the designer splurges worth the closet space.

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Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.