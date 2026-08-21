Stylish Women Have Quietly Started Wearing Their Jeans This Specific Way

See the proof.

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Published In Features
Collage of women wearing fall 2026 cuffed-jeans outfit ideas.
(Image credit: @rayan.xasan; @styledsara)
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Cuffed jeans have been quietly making their way back into the wardrobes of fashion people, but the 2026 version feels much sleeker than the rolled hems of years past. Instead of oversize folds or intentionally messy styling, this season's approach is polished and deliberate—a single clean cuff that gives denim a more considered, editorial feel. It's one of those subtle styling tricks that transforms even the most basic pair of jeans into something that looks current.

The appeal is in how effortlessly cuffed denim works with the pieces everyone is already reaching for, from tailored blazers and lightweight knits to structured leather jackets and crisp button-downs. The styling detail adds just enough personality without competing with the rest of an outfit. It also creates the perfect opportunity to highlight this season's standout footwear, whether that's sleek loafers, pointed-toe heels, ballet flats, or the skinny-wedge sandals fashion insiders can't seem to stop wearing.

If street style from New York, Los Angeles, and Paris is any indication, this understated denim trick is only gaining momentum as temperatures begin to cool. It's practical, polished, and refreshingly easy to re-create with jeans you already own—exactly the kind of low-effort, high-impact styling move that tends to define a new season. Expect cuffed-denim outfits to become one of fall 2026's most photographed formulas.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Cuffed-Jeans Outfit Ideas

A woman wearing fall 2026 cuffed-jeans outfit idea.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Get the look: Cardigan + Cuffed jeans + Slingback heels

A woman wearing fall 2026 cuffed-jeans outfit idea.

(Image credit: @rayan.xasan)

Get the look: White top + Cuffed jeans + Ballet flats

A woman wearing fall 2026 cuffed-jeans outfit idea.

(Image credit: @sineadcrowe)

Get the look: Blouse + Cuffed jeans + Ballet flats

A woman wearing fall 2026 cuffed-jeans outfit idea.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Get the look: Fitted shirt + Cuffed jeans + Flip-flops

A woman wearing fall 2026 cuffed-jeans outfit idea.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Get the look: Strapless top + Cuffed jeans + Heeled flip-flops

A woman wearing fall 2026 cuffed-jeans outfit idea.

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

Get the look: Button-down shirt + T-shirt + Cuffed jeans + Sneakers

A woman wearing fall 2026 cuffed-jeans outfit idea.

(Image credit: @hadleyhgreene)

Get the look: Boatneck top + Cuffed jeans + Slides

A woman wearing fall 2026 cuffed-jeans outfit idea.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Get the look: Oversize button-down shirt + Cuffed jeans + Heels

A woman wearing fall 2026 cuffed-jeans outfit idea.

(Image credit: @hannahlovey)

Get the look: Cropped top + Cuffed jeans + Ballet flats

A woman wearing fall 2026 cuffed-jeans outfit idea.

(Image credit: @monpetitchuchu)

Get the look: Denim shirt + T-shirt + Cuffed jeans + Flip-flops

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Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor