Some fabrications just scream luxury. Velvet, leather and faux fur are a few that spring to mind, but my all-time favourite? It's always going to be satin. With a more mellow price tag and a soft and supple finish, this elegant fabrication is naturally inviting—and always imparts the sophisticated energy that I try to channel into my daily outfits.

A sucker for a silky satin skirt, and a lover of a classic satin blouse, recently it's the supremely sophisticated satin shoes that have been catching my eye the most.

While satin shoes feel new to the scene for 2024, many will have chosen these sheeny shoes to see them through their wedding days. Once the reserve of brides, satin shoes have seen a huge uptick in popularity over the past year. No longer only available in a light ivory shade, brands have come around to the elegant appeal of the satin slipper—producing them in a wide variety of shades and shapes that speak to the new season's mood.

While a satin shoe will always pair well with an elegant dress, it's actually the denim pairings that have caught my eye recently. Elevating the energy of your basic jeans, I've spotted so many denim and satin shoe outfits that have made me crave my own pair this season.

Particularly inspired by an elegant outfit I spotted on Katie Holmes this week, the actor paired her sheeny red shoes with light wash jeans, a wool blazer and a white tee. Not letting a little bit of rain stand in her way, Holmes wrapped her black scarf around her head and cautiously avoided puddles to keep her satin shoes looking fresh.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sparking a major trend, Prada's satin mules became a huge talking point after they debuted in the Spring/Summer 2024 collection in September last year. Following the release in early spring, the sleek mule shoes quickly became a fashion favourite—appearing on editors, influencers and celebrities across the warmer months. Appealing to the growing kitten heel trend and nodding to the square-toe silhouette that ballooned this season, these chic shoes quickly became a sell-out style.

The trend has gone on to grow wings this season and many brands have been quick to produce their own. With a party-ready energy I've seen plenty of bow-embellished styles join the market over the past few weeks. But, if you're after something a little more low-key then I've also spotted lots of elegant black styles that I've included in my edit below.

To discover the shoe trend that stylish shoppers are buying right now, read on to find our edit of the best satin shoes below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SATIN SHOES:

Mango Satin Kitten-Heel Shoes £60 SHOP NOW These also come in an apple green shade that's very near selling out!

ZARA Satin High-Heel Shoes With Bow £36 SHOP NOW This sky blue shade us going be a major colour trend next year.

Prada Square-Toe Satin Mules £820 SHOP NOW These are a fashion person's favourites.

Reformation Daniela Kitten Mule £298 SHOP NOW These also come in four other shades.

Reformation Nunzia Kitten Pump £298 SHOP NOW Style with tights and a skirt or wear with a relaxed pair of jeans.

H&M Heeled Satin Mules £38 SHOP NOW Honestly, I can't believe these are still in stock.

Massimo Dutti Heeled Satin Shoes £119 SHOP NOW A simple pair of black heels is a wardrobe staple you'll never tire of.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Hangisi 90 Crystal-Embellished Satin Pumps £945 SHOP NOW Such an iconic pair.