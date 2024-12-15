The Ultra-Elegant Shoe Trend Fashion People Keep Using to Elevate Their Basic Jeans
Some fabrications just scream luxury. Velvet, leather and faux fur are a few that spring to mind, but my all-time favourite? It's always going to be satin. With a more mellow price tag and a soft and supple finish, this elegant fabrication is naturally inviting—and always imparts the sophisticated energy that I try to channel into my daily outfits.
A sucker for a silky satin skirt, and a lover of a classic satin blouse, recently it's the supremely sophisticated satin shoes that have been catching my eye the most.
While satin shoes feel new to the scene for 2024, many will have chosen these sheeny shoes to see them through their wedding days. Once the reserve of brides, satin shoes have seen a huge uptick in popularity over the past year. No longer only available in a light ivory shade, brands have come around to the elegant appeal of the satin slipper—producing them in a wide variety of shades and shapes that speak to the new season's mood.
While a satin shoe will always pair well with an elegant dress, it's actually the denim pairings that have caught my eye recently. Elevating the energy of your basic jeans, I've spotted so many denim and satin shoe outfits that have made me crave my own pair this season.
Particularly inspired by an elegant outfit I spotted on Katie Holmes this week, the actor paired her sheeny red shoes with light wash jeans, a wool blazer and a white tee. Not letting a little bit of rain stand in her way, Holmes wrapped her black scarf around her head and cautiously avoided puddles to keep her satin shoes looking fresh.
Sparking a major trend, Prada's satin mules became a huge talking point after they debuted in the Spring/Summer 2024 collection in September last year. Following the release in early spring, the sleek mule shoes quickly became a fashion favourite—appearing on editors, influencers and celebrities across the warmer months. Appealing to the growing kitten heel trend and nodding to the square-toe silhouette that ballooned this season, these chic shoes quickly became a sell-out style.
The trend has gone on to grow wings this season and many brands have been quick to produce their own. With a party-ready energy I've seen plenty of bow-embellished styles join the market over the past few weeks. But, if you're after something a little more low-key then I've also spotted lots of elegant black styles that I've included in my edit below.
To discover the shoe trend that stylish shoppers are buying right now, read on to find our edit of the best satin shoes below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SATIN SHOES:
A simple pair of black heels is a wardrobe staple you'll never tire of.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
"Rich-Looking French Vibes" Is the Goal—30 Pieces From the Nordstrom Holiday Sale That Fit the Bill
Très chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
5 Boot Trends Everyone Is Wearing in Europe
From moto boots to burgundy styles.
By Emma Spedding
-
Buckle Up—This Sydney Sweeney–Approved Shoe Trend Will Be Everywhere in 2025
I have proof.
By Allyson Payer
-
The Retro Shoe Trend Early Adopters Will Pause Their Classic Pumps For
It's so much more elegant.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I Did a Double Take When I Saw What Shoes Angelina Jolie Just Wore
Talk about unexpected…
By Eliza Huber
-
It Won't Be Long Before Everyone Swaps Suede for This Other Expensive-Looking Shoe Trend
Get on board.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The Best Party Shoes From Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Revolve (Yes, Flats Included)
For every event on your calendar.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Chanel's New Flats Have All Other Shoes on High Alert
No one can compete.
By Eliza Huber