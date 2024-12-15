The Ultra-Elegant Shoe Trend Fashion People Keep Using to Elevate Their Basic Jeans

Some fabrications just scream luxury. Velvet, leather and faux fur are a few that spring to mind, but my all-time favourite? It's always going to be satin. With a more mellow price tag and a soft and supple finish, this elegant fabrication is naturally inviting—and always imparts the sophisticated energy that I try to channel into my daily outfits.

A sucker for a silky satin skirt, and a lover of a classic satin blouse, recently it's the supremely sophisticated satin shoes that have been catching my eye the most.

Influencer wears satin shoes and jeans.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

While satin shoes feel new to the scene for 2024, many will have chosen these sheeny shoes to see them through their wedding days. Once the reserve of brides, satin shoes have seen a huge uptick in popularity over the past year. No longer only available in a light ivory shade, brands have come around to the elegant appeal of the satin slipper—producing them in a wide variety of shades and shapes that speak to the new season's mood.

Influencer wears satin shoes and jeans.

(Image credit: @mimixn)

While a satin shoe will always pair well with an elegant dress, it's actually the denim pairings that have caught my eye recently. Elevating the energy of your basic jeans, I've spotted so many denim and satin shoe outfits that have made me crave my own pair this season.

Particularly inspired by an elegant outfit I spotted on Katie Holmes this week, the actor paired her sheeny red shoes with light wash jeans, a wool blazer and a white tee. Not letting a little bit of rain stand in her way, Holmes wrapped her black scarf around her head and cautiously avoided puddles to keep her satin shoes looking fresh.

Katie Holmes wears satin shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sparking a major trend, Prada's satin mules became a huge talking point after they debuted in the Spring/Summer 2024 collection in September last year. Following the release in early spring, the sleek mule shoes quickly became a fashion favourite—appearing on editors, influencers and celebrities across the warmer months. Appealing to the growing kitten heel trend and nodding to the square-toe silhouette that ballooned this season, these chic shoes quickly became a sell-out style.

Rochelle Humes wears satin shoes.

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

The trend has gone on to grow wings this season and many brands have been quick to produce their own. With a party-ready energy I've seen plenty of bow-embellished styles join the market over the past few weeks. But, if you're after something a little more low-key then I've also spotted lots of elegant black styles that I've included in my edit below.

Influencer wears satin shoes and jeans.

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

To discover the shoe trend that stylish shoppers are buying right now, read on to find our edit of the best satin shoes below.

