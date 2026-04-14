My favourite time of year has arrived: Sandal and jean season. It's the golden in-between where the weather still warrants your favourite pairs of jeans, but you can gently retire your boots and set your trainers aside. In their place sit sandals, which always manage to complete an outfit yet feel effortless and simple. As both a denim and sandal enthusiast, I'm constantly trialling new pairings, from more classic uniforms to looks that embrace emerging trends that have caught my eye. There have been a few silhouettes that have had serious staying power since autumn, including barrel-leg jeans. Their dramatic shape and myriad colour options mark them as a strong candidate for pairing with a handful of different sandal styles, so in turn, we're exploring which work best.
Whilst it's possible to really wear any sandal style you like with barrel-leg jeans, some have stood out to me as better pairings than others. From hours of scrolling and pulling ideas from the most inspiring fashion people, I've noticed that minimalist styles, narrower straps and the occasional bold colour are most favoured when it comes to sandal trends worn with these jeans. When you're working with statement jeans that already carry ample volume in the fabric and a unique shape, sandals with subtler details and features tend to be a natural match. Although I've noticed a penchant for neutral shades, especially with blue barrel-leg jeans, red sandals have continued to show up as a beloved bolder option. It's the perfect hue for wearing with ecru, grey, black and even dark indigo jeans.
If you're focused on pairing sandals with your barrel-leg jean collection, scroll on for five styles, colours and materials that look superb with this cut of denim.
5 Sandals to Wear With Barrel Jeans This Spring and Summer
1. Flip-Flops
Style Notes: The first sandals to emerge from my back-of-closet hibernation are flip-flops. They're so easy to style, and their minimalist silhouette pairs nicely against the voluminous shape of a barrel-leg jean. I have seen so many examples of fashion people wearing this, from suede flip flops to platform versions with barrel jeans. I personally love Chloe's take, wearing ecru-coloured denim with bright red sandals (which we'll discuss more on in a bit).
A.EMERY
Kinto Leather Flip Flops
These have been my go-tos for two years now. They're so sleek and comfortable, and you can buy them in six colour options.
COS
Leather Flip Flips in Red
For the perfect pop of red in your outfit.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Zaida Sandals
Suede feels very luxe and fitting for spring when it's not too hot yet.
H&M
Flip-Flops
The croc pattern gives these a cool touch.
2. Red Sandals
Style Notes: With tomato red trending and a pop of red serving as a statement accessory in its own right, it's no surprise that fashion people everywhere are leaning into red sandals this season. Whether you opt for a chic grey pair of barrel jeans or dark indigo blue, this hue contrasts so nicely against them.
Shop Red Sandals:
Reformation
Pina Flat Sandal
Even the thinnest straps make a statement when they're rendered in red.
Sézane
Ingrid Mule - Cherry Smooth
A gorgeous option with a small heel for extra elegance.
ZARA
Flat Leather Sandals
Slides are a nice laidback choice to wear with barrel jeans too.
Nobody's Child
Red Suede Flip Flops
Red suede looks so plush.
3. Toe-Strap Sandals
Style Notes: There are endless variations on sandal straps, but one of the coolest to have poking out from under your barrel-leg jeans are toe-strap sandals. These subtly frame your foot and give your a different look than a flip-flop or slide. I love Kim's chic black and dark indigo combination worn with a bright white tie vest.
Shop Toe-Strap Sandals:
Reformation
Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal
The definition of minimalism and similar to Kim's pretty sandals.