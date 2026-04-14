I've Done the Research—These Are the Chicest Sandals to Wear With Barrel-Leg Jeans

This curated list features everything from flip-flops to toe-strap sandals, all of which are perfect sandals to wear with barrel jeans this spring and summer.

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Three ways to wear barrel-leg jeans and sandals
(Image credit: @smythsisters, @thealiceedit, @nlmarilyn)
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My favourite time of year has arrived: Sandal and jean season. It's the golden in-between where the weather still warrants your favourite pairs of jeans, but you can gently retire your boots and set your trainers aside. In their place sit sandals, which always manage to complete an outfit yet feel effortless and simple. As both a denim and sandal enthusiast, I'm constantly trialling new pairings, from more classic uniforms to looks that embrace emerging trends that have caught my eye. There have been a few silhouettes that have had serious staying power since autumn, including barrel-leg jeans. Their dramatic shape and myriad colour options mark them as a strong candidate for pairing with a handful of different sandal styles, so in turn, we're exploring which work best.

Marilyn in flip-flops and barrel jeans

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Whilst it's possible to really wear any sandal style you like with barrel-leg jeans, some have stood out to me as better pairings than others. From hours of scrolling and pulling ideas from the most inspiring fashion people, I've noticed that minimalist styles, narrower straps and the occasional bold colour are most favoured when it comes to sandal trends worn with these jeans. When you're working with statement jeans that already carry ample volume in the fabric and a unique shape, sandals with subtler details and features tend to be a natural match. Although I've noticed a penchant for neutral shades, especially with blue barrel-leg jeans, red sandals have continued to show up as a beloved bolder option. It's the perfect hue for wearing with ecru, grey, black and even dark indigo jeans.

If you're focused on pairing sandals with your barrel-leg jean collection, scroll on for five styles, colours and materials that look superb with this cut of denim.

5 Sandals to Wear With Barrel Jeans This Spring and Summer

1. Flip-Flops

Chloe in red flip-flops and ecru barrel jeans

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: The first sandals to emerge from my back-of-closet hibernation are flip-flops. They're so easy to style, and their minimalist silhouette pairs nicely against the voluminous shape of a barrel-leg jean. I have seen so many examples of fashion people wearing this, from suede flip flops to platform versions with barrel jeans. I personally love Chloe's take, wearing ecru-coloured denim with bright red sandals (which we'll discuss more on in a bit).

2. Red Sandals

Marianne in grey barrel jeans and red strappy sandals

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: With tomato red trending and a pop of red serving as a statement accessory in its own right, it's no surprise that fashion people everywhere are leaning into red sandals this season. Whether you opt for a chic grey pair of barrel jeans or dark indigo blue, this hue contrasts so nicely against them.

Shop Red Sandals:

3. Toe-Strap Sandals

Kim in toe strap sandals and barrel jeans

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Style Notes: There are endless variations on sandal straps, but one of the coolest to have poking out from under your barrel-leg jeans are toe-strap sandals. These subtly frame your foot and give your a different look than a flip-flop or slide. I love Kim's chic black and dark indigo combination worn with a bright white tie vest.

Shop Toe-Strap Sandals: