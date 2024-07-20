Elegant and Expensive-Looking—Trust Me, These Mango Sandals Will Sell Out by August
Whenever I'm in need of a new summer staple, I typically take my search to the high street first. Brimming with compelling shopping options, a few scrolls through my screen and I'm almost certain to come out with the object of my desire. So, when I took stock and realised that my sandal collection was simply not up to par, I set about trying to find the best pairs in my budget. In doing so, I found the pairs I liked most—the styles that looked the most elegant and expensive—all came from the same place: Mango.
Hosting a wide range of options at an accessible price point, it was a naturally swift process to find some strong sandal contenders. Somehow, the pairs I found feel current and on-trend yet utterly timeless, too, and that's quite the achievement. Including elegant heels, sleek strappy sandals and new-season silhouettes that are set to sell out before the end of the month, Mango's sandals definitely shouldn't be ignored. So, scroll on to discover the Mango sandals I have my eye on right now.
MANGO'S SANDALS ARE ELITE, BUT THESE ARE THE VERY BEST PAIRS
1. FLAT SANDALS
2. HEELED SANDALS
3. BLACK
4. WEDGES
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
25 Cool-Girl Picks to Snag From the Chicest Fourth of July Sales
How's a person supposed to chose just one?
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
EmRata Wore the Perfect Sneakers to Buy If You Don't Want the Pair *Everyone* Else Has
Her color choice is very 2024.
By Eliza Huber
-
These 29 Mango Dresses Will Be the Guaranteed Stars of Your Summer Highlight Reel
Take advantage of the spring sale.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
It's Going to Be a Flat-Shoe Summer—These Mango Pairs Are Destined to Sell Out
So many options.
By Natalie Munro
-
Mango's Brand-New Spring Arrivals Are Already on Sale—Shop 21 Posh Pieces
We're talking 30% off.
By Drew Elovitz
-
31 Chic Finds for When Toteme and The Row Are the Vibe But Not in the Budget
Expensive-looking outfits are on the horizon.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
It's Time for a Mid-Season Refresh: 16 Finds From Mango to Shop ASAP
Sponsor Content Created With Mango
By Raina Mendonça
-
If You Have 60 Seconds to Get Dressed, Just Wear One of These Easy Outfits
Set your timer.
By Aemilia Madden