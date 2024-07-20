Elegant and Expensive-Looking—Trust Me, These Mango Sandals Will Sell Out by August

Whenever I'm in need of a new summer staple, I typically take my search to the high street first. Brimming with compelling shopping options, a few scrolls through my screen and I'm almost certain to come out with the object of my desire. So, when I took stock and realised that my sandal collection was simply not up to par, I set about trying to find the best pairs in my budget. In doing so, I found the pairs I liked most—the styles that looked the most elegant and expensive—all came from the same place: Mango.

Hosting a wide range of options at an accessible price point, it was a naturally swift process to find some strong sandal contenders. Somehow, the pairs I found feel current and on-trend yet utterly timeless, too, and that's quite the achievement. Including elegant heels, sleek strappy sandals and new-season silhouettes that are set to sell out before the end of the month, Mango's sandals definitely shouldn't be ignored. So, scroll on to discover the Mango sandals I have my eye on right now.

MANGO'S SANDALS ARE ELITE, BUT THESE ARE THE VERY BEST PAIRS

1. FLAT SANDALS

Mango Fisherman Sandal £60 SHOP NOW These bright white sandals look more expensive than they are.

Mango Leather Straps Sandals £60 SHOP NOW This light brown shade styles well with most colours.

Mango Leather Straps Sandals £36 SHOP NOW The flip flop trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Mango Metallic Strap Sandals £36 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or pair with your favourite bikini.

2. HEELED SANDALS

Mango Strappy Heeled Sandals £46 SHOP NOW The red shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Mango Heeled Sandals With Fastener £46 SHOP NOW The pretty bow detailing adds a feminine edge.

Mango Metallic Heel Sandals £46 SHOP NOW Wear with a red dress for an easy, evening ready look.

Mango Strappy Heeled Sandals £36 SHOP NOW This simple design is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

3. BLACK

Mango Leather Straps Sandals £60 SHOP NOW The stud detailing gives these an elevated edge.

Mango Buckle Leather Sandals £46 SHOP NOW The buckle shoe trend is taking off this season.

Mango Buckle Leather Sandals £60 SHOP NOW These add just enough height without sacrificing comfort.

Mango Strappy Heeled Sandals £46 SHOP NOW These also come in cream.

4. WEDGES

Mango Metallic Heel Sandals £50 SHOP NOW Style with an LBD or dress up your favourite jeans.

Mango Leather Straps Sandals £56 SHOP NOW The square toe finish adds a polished touch.

Mango Wedge Strips Sandals £60 SHOP NOW The raffia wedge trend is taking off this summer.