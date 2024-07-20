Elegant and Expensive-Looking—Trust Me, These Mango Sandals Will Sell Out by August

Whenever I'm in need of a new summer staple, I typically take my search to the high street first. Brimming with compelling shopping options, a few scrolls through my screen and I'm almost certain to come out with the object of my desire. So, when I took stock and realised that my sandal collection was simply not up to par, I set about trying to find the best pairs in my budget. In doing so, I found the pairs I liked most—the styles that looked the most elegant and expensive—all came from the same place: Mango.

Hosting a wide range of options at an accessible price point, it was a naturally swift process to find some strong sandal contenders. Somehow, the pairs I found feel current and on-trend yet utterly timeless, too, and that's quite the achievement. Including elegant heels, sleek strappy sandals and new-season silhouettes that are set to sell out before the end of the month, Mango's sandals definitely shouldn't be ignored. So, scroll on to discover the Mango sandals I have my eye on right now.

MANGO'S SANDALS ARE ELITE, BUT THESE ARE THE VERY BEST PAIRS

1. FLAT SANDALS

Fisherman Sandal
Mango
Fisherman Sandal

These bright white sandals look more expensive than they are.

Leather Straps Sandals
Mango
Leather Straps Sandals

This light brown shade styles well with most colours.

Leather Straps Sandals
Mango
Leather Straps Sandals

The flip flop trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Metallic Strap Sandals
Mango
Metallic Strap Sandals

Style with jeans or pair with your favourite bikini.

2. HEELED SANDALS

Strappy Heeled Sandals
Mango
Strappy Heeled Sandals

The red shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Heeled Sandals With Fastener
Mango
Heeled Sandals With Fastener

The pretty bow detailing adds a feminine edge.

Metallic Heel Sandals
Mango
Metallic Heel Sandals

Wear with a red dress for an easy, evening ready look.

Strappy Heeled Sandals
Mango
Strappy Heeled Sandals

This simple design is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

3. BLACK

Leather Straps Sandals
Mango
Leather Straps Sandals

The stud detailing gives these an elevated edge.

Buckle Leather Sandals
Mango
Buckle Leather Sandals

The buckle shoe trend is taking off this season.

Buckle Leather Sandals
Mango
Buckle Leather Sandals

These add just enough height without sacrificing comfort.

Strappy Heeled Sandals
Mango
Strappy Heeled Sandals

These also come in cream.

4. WEDGES

Metallic Heel Sandals
Mango
Metallic Heel Sandals

Style with an LBD or dress up your favourite jeans.

Leather Straps Sandals
Mango
Leather Straps Sandals

The square toe finish adds a polished touch.

Wedge Strips Sandals
Mango
Wedge Strips Sandals

The raffia wedge trend is taking off this summer.

Wedge-Heel Sandal
Mango
Wedge-Heel Sandal

This is on its way to selling out.

