6 Fall 2025 Runway Trends I Already Found at Zara, H&M, and Mango

A model wearing a gray collarless blazer and matching skirt at the Calvin Klein F/W 25 show in New York.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The fall/winter 2025 runway season has officially come to a close, but that in no way means our attention paid to its contents is waning. It's quite the contrary actually. In the six months between the shows ending and fall's pieces arriving in stores, there's a lot of prep to do, including putting together what you clicked on this story for: a list of ways to shop the runways' most talked-about trends.

Come fall, when the actual items that debuted on the runways become available, I fully support you making a few well-thought-out, substantial investments. Right now, though, when you have to get creative about how to re-create your favorite moments from the shows in New York, Milan, and Paris, there's no reason why you shouldn't save a few bucks, especially when so many of fall's top trends are already available at Zara, Mango, and H&M at shockingly affordable prices. Below, find plaid, funnel necks, elevated slippers, and more trends from the fall/winter 2025 fashion season for far less than you'll find them in August and September. You're welcome.

Plaid's Prime

A model walking in the Kallmeyer show wearing a brown shirt, black pants, and a plaid shirt wrapped around her waist.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I'll be honest. I didn't see plaid's resurgence coming. Sure, there were signs at The Row and Bottega Veneta, but the print was everywhere during fashion month, popping up seemingly out of nowhere to, at least in my head, replace leopard print at the top of the print totem pole. Kallmeyer, Calvin Klein, Bally, Burberry, and more leaned into the outdoorsy pattern, breathing new life into the dated print.

Shop plaid:

Plaid Shoulder Pad Shirt Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Plaid Shoulder Pad Shirt

Wool Blend Plaid Cape Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Wool Blend Plaid Cape

MANGO, Check Scarf With Fringed Ends
MANGO
Check Scarf With Fringed Ends

Wool Blend Plaid Blazer Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Wool Blend Plaid Blazer

Checkered Midi Skirt Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Checkered Midi Skirt

Funnel Frenzy

A model walking in the Victoria Beckham show wearing a brown leather funnel-neck jacket.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Over the last three seasons, no outerwear trend has dominated quite like funnel-neck coats and jackets. It started with Phoebe Philo, but nowadays, every brand on the fashion-month calendar is on board, from Victoria Beckham to Gucci to Chloé. Even better? They all put their own unique spins on the neckline, keeping funnel necks from petering out after just one or two seasons.

Shop funnel-neck outerwear:

MANGO, Oversized Cotton Trench Coat - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Oversized Cotton Trench Coat

MANGO, Cotton Parka With Gathered Hem - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Cotton Parka With Gathered Hem

Zw Collection Pocket Jacket
Zw Collection
Pocket Jacket

MANGO, Cotton Jacket High Neck Pockets - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Cotton Jacket High Neck Pockets

Short Trench Coat
H&M
Short Trench Coat

Donning Dots

A model walking in the Altuzarra show wearing a polka dot dress with slingback pumps.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Another in-demand print? Polka dots, which showed up at Altuzarra, Moschino, Rokh, Fendi, and Isabel Marant. Soft and delicate but also chic and sophisticated, this print is set to make a serious comeback in 2025. Just you wait.

Shop polka dots:

MANGO, Polka-Dot Dress With Draped Body
MANGO
Polka-Dot Dress With Draped Body

Cape Tie Blouse Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Cape Tie Blouse

MANGO, Flared Sleeve Polka-Dot Dress - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Flared Sleeve Polka-Dot Dress

MANGO, Polka-Dot Wrap-Neck Blouse - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Polka-Dot Wrap-Neck Blouse

Polka Dot Halter Dress Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Polka Dot Halter Dress

Blue Shock

An Alaïa model wearing an electric blue textured two-piece.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A lot of loud, eye-catching colors made their debut on the runways, benching pastels and even most neutrals in the process, but one stood out the most: electric blue. From cerulean to turquoise, bright and saturated blues were the true favorites of brands like Alaïa, MM6 Maison Margiela, Tom Ford, Emilia Wickstead, Marni, and Colleen Allen, one of New York's top new talents.

Shop electric blue:

MANGO, Oversize Poplin Shirt
MANGO
Oversize Poplin Shirt

Full Midi Skirt Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Full Midi Skirt

MANGO, Straight-Fit Suit Jacket - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Straight-Fit Suit Jacket

MANGO, Straight Suit Trousers
MANGO
Straight Suit Trousers

Manteco Wool Oversized Coat Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Manteco Wool Oversized Coat

So '90s

A model walking in the Calvin Klein show during New York Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The '90s are trending on the runway? Shocker. Actually, with Calvin Klein's return to the runway under the direction of new Creative Director Veronica Leoni, trends from the era were always going to be present, and hers hardly disappointed. Skirt suits, wide suiting, and effortless outerwear reminiscent of one of fashion's favorite eras felt stronger than ever this season.

Shop '90s minimalism:

Oval Sunglasses
H&M
Oval Sunglasses

MANGO, Leather Blazer With Buttons - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Leather Blazer With Buttons

Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants

MANGO, Straight Lyocell Suit Waistcoat - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Straight Lyocell Suit Waistcoat

Zw Collection Linen Frock Coat
Zw Collection
Linen Frock Coat

Slipper Supremacy

A model wearing a tan scarf coat and champagne-colored slip dress with red slippers walking in the Alberta Ferretti show during Milan Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Slippers are dominating this season on celebrities, social media, and the runway alike. In Milan, models at Alberta Ferretti floated around a beautifully lit apartment wearing pairs in black and burgundy with silky slips and elegant outerwear. Satin, square-toe iterations were styled with romantic, flowing gowns at Calvin Klein. Clearly, this shoe trend isn't going anywhere, but don't fret—you don't have to spend $500+ on handmade leather slippers to acquire it.

Shop slippers:

Woven Topstitched Mule
ZARA
Woven Topstitched Mule

Mules
H&M
Mules

MANGO, Suede Sling Back Shoes - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Suede Sling Back Shoes

Leather Mules
ZARA
Leather Mules

Embellished Mules
H&M
Embellished Mules

