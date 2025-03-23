6 Fall 2025 Runway Trends I Already Found at Zara, H&M, and Mango
The fall/winter 2025 runway season has officially come to a close, but that in no way means our attention paid to its contents is waning. It's quite the contrary actually. In the six months between the shows ending and fall's pieces arriving in stores, there's a lot of prep to do, including putting together what you clicked on this story for: a list of ways to shop the runways' most talked-about trends.
Come fall, when the actual items that debuted on the runways become available, I fully support you making a few well-thought-out, substantial investments. Right now, though, when you have to get creative about how to re-create your favorite moments from the shows in New York, Milan, and Paris, there's no reason why you shouldn't save a few bucks, especially when so many of fall's top trends are already available at Zara, Mango, and H&M at shockingly affordable prices. Below, find plaid, funnel necks, elevated slippers, and more trends from the fall/winter 2025 fashion season for far less than you'll find them in August and September. You're welcome.
Plaid's Prime
I'll be honest. I didn't see plaid's resurgence coming. Sure, there were signs at The Row and Bottega Veneta, but the print was everywhere during fashion month, popping up seemingly out of nowhere to, at least in my head, replace leopard print at the top of the print totem pole. Kallmeyer, Calvin Klein, Bally, Burberry, and more leaned into the outdoorsy pattern, breathing new life into the dated print.
Shop plaid:
Funnel Frenzy
Over the last three seasons, no outerwear trend has dominated quite like funnel-neck coats and jackets. It started with Phoebe Philo, but nowadays, every brand on the fashion-month calendar is on board, from Victoria Beckham to Gucci to Chloé. Even better? They all put their own unique spins on the neckline, keeping funnel necks from petering out after just one or two seasons.
Shop funnel-neck outerwear:
Donning Dots
Another in-demand print? Polka dots, which showed up at Altuzarra, Moschino, Rokh, Fendi, and Isabel Marant. Soft and delicate but also chic and sophisticated, this print is set to make a serious comeback in 2025. Just you wait.
Shop polka dots:
Blue Shock
A lot of loud, eye-catching colors made their debut on the runways, benching pastels and even most neutrals in the process, but one stood out the most: electric blue. From cerulean to turquoise, bright and saturated blues were the true favorites of brands like Alaïa, MM6 Maison Margiela, Tom Ford, Emilia Wickstead, Marni, and Colleen Allen, one of New York's top new talents.
Shop electric blue:
So '90s
The '90s are trending on the runway? Shocker. Actually, with Calvin Klein's return to the runway under the direction of new Creative Director Veronica Leoni, trends from the era were always going to be present, and hers hardly disappointed. Skirt suits, wide suiting, and effortless outerwear reminiscent of one of fashion's favorite eras felt stronger than ever this season.
Shop '90s minimalism:
Slipper Supremacy
Slippers are dominating this season on celebrities, social media, and the runway alike. In Milan, models at Alberta Ferretti floated around a beautifully lit apartment wearing pairs in black and burgundy with silky slips and elegant outerwear. Satin, square-toe iterations were styled with romantic, flowing gowns at Calvin Klein. Clearly, this shoe trend isn't going anywhere, but don't fret—you don't have to spend $500+ on handmade leather slippers to acquire it.
Shop slippers:
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
