I Just Wore Multiple "French-Girl" Sneaker Outfits in Paris—These 4 Were My Best
It's quite rare that I take a trip without packing a pair of sneakers, no matter where I'm headed or what season it may be. That said, I never thought my primary shoes for my first trip to Paris would be sneakers—but I'm so glad that was the case. They were also the reason I was going to Paris in the first place.
At the end of June, I traveled the 4K miles from the East Coast to CDG for a whirlwind three days in Paris with the innovative sneaker brand Kizik. Kizik names all of its sneaker styles after an exciting city somewhere in the world that captures the essence of that particular shoe, and the Paris sneaker is the latest in the lineup.
We spent our time in Paris exploring Saint-Germain (where our home base, the historic and stunning Hôtel Lutetia, was located), strolling around the city's many parks, visiting those iconic French pharmacies, sampling pastries, and taking excursions to the Champagne region of France and Monet's Garden in Giverny. My Kizik Paris sneakers went everywhere with me, and my feet thanked me after logging an average of 10K steps a day.
In keeping with French style, the Paris sneakers have a classic look, with grained leather accents, a platform sole, and the hands-free, slip-on construction that Kizik is famous for. They come in all-white and pretty rose-gold iterations, but I opted for the sleek black pair based on my wardrobe for the trip.
My outfit goal for the trip (aside from fitting it all in a carry-on) was to not look like a tourist, and as a fashion editor, I've spent years investigating French girls wearing sneakers, so I knew what to do. I styled everything from my travel outfits to sightseeing outfits to night-out outfits with the Paris sneakers as I imagined a French girl would. Four of the looks were my favorites, and I did my best to capture them in all of their glory. Scroll on to see how I fared and to shop the newly available Kizik Paris sneakers for yourself.
Shop the Sneakers I Wore
Outfit 1
This was the hottest day of the weekend, and I knew I would be outside a lot, so I opted for a lightweight Dôen dress that felt very French to me and a baseball cap to match the tone of the sneakers.
Shop the Look
Outfit 2
I wore this after getting off the plane, and I'm glad I planned ahead because I slept for approximately two hours on the plane and wasn't thinking clearly enough to put an outfit together. I opted for the most comfortable Agolde jeans on the planet and another Dôen find—this cute tee. Sneakers were a no-brainer with this outfit for walking around Le Marais. (My apologies for posing with a baguette—someone made me.)
Shop the Look
Outfit 3
This was my outfit for visiting wineries in Épernay. The weather was all over the map that day, so I brought along my favorite Reformation cardigan. I probably would've typically worn ballet flats with this outfit, but I love how the sneakers gave it a sporty feel.
Shop the Look
Outfit 4
My outfit for dinner the first night consisted of some of my favorite basics—the most perfect Staud vest top made of suiting material, a belt, and black jeans. Obviously I had to wear the black-and-white sneakers with it.
Shop the Look
Shop More Kizik Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
