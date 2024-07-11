I Just Wore Multiple "French-Girl" Sneaker Outfits in Paris—These 4 Were My Best

Allyson Payer
By
published

Paris skyline

(Image credit: @allypayer)

It's quite rare that I take a trip without packing a pair of sneakers, no matter where I'm headed or what season it may be. That said, I never thought my primary shoes for my first trip to Paris would be sneakers—but I'm so glad that was the case. They were also the reason I was going to Paris in the first place.

At the end of June, I traveled the 4K miles from the East Coast to CDG for a whirlwind three days in Paris with the innovative sneaker brand Kizik. Kizik names all of its sneaker styles after an exciting city somewhere in the world that captures the essence of that particular shoe, and the Paris sneaker is the latest in the lineup.

Kizik Paris sneakers

(Image credit: @allypayer)

We spent our time in Paris exploring Saint-Germain (where our home base, the historic and stunning Hôtel Lutetia, was located), strolling around the city's many parks, visiting those iconic French pharmacies, sampling pastries, and taking excursions to the Champagne region of France and Monet's Garden in Giverny. My Kizik Paris sneakers went everywhere with me, and my feet thanked me after logging an average of 10K steps a day.

In keeping with French style, the Paris sneakers have a classic look, with grained leather accents, a platform sole, and the hands-free, slip-on construction that Kizik is famous for. They come in all-white and pretty rose-gold iterations, but I opted for the sleek black pair based on my wardrobe for the trip.

Cafe de Flore in Paris

(Image credit: @allypayer)

My outfit goal for the trip (aside from fitting it all in a carry-on) was to not look like a tourist, and as a fashion editor, I've spent years investigating French girls wearing sneakers, so I knew what to do. I styled everything from my travel outfits to sightseeing outfits to night-out outfits with the Paris sneakers as I imagined a French girl would. Four of the looks were my favorites, and I did my best to capture them in all of their glory. Scroll on to see how I fared and to shop the newly available Kizik Paris sneakers for yourself.

Shop the Sneakers I Wore

Women's Paris - Black/pristine
Kizik
Paris Sneakers in Black/Pristine

Women's Paris - Metallic White
Kizik
Paris Sneakers in Metallic White

Women's Paris - Pristine/amberlight
Kizik
Paris Sneakers in Pristine/Amberlight

Outfit 1

Fashion editor Allyson Payer in Paris

(Image credit: @allypayer)

This was the hottest day of the weekend, and I knew I would be outside a lot, so I opted for a lightweight Dôen dress that felt very French to me and a baseball cap to match the tone of the sneakers.

Shop the Look

Delaney Dress -- Rouge La Maddalena Gingham
DÔEN
Delaney Dress in Rouge La Maddalena Gingham

Baseball Cap Khaki
Toteme
Baseball Cap Khaki

X Oliver Peoples 1969c Oval Sunglasses
Khaite
X Oliver Peoples 1969c Oval Sunglasses

Outfit 2

Fashion editor Allyson Payer in Paris

(Image credit: @allypayer)

I wore this after getting off the plane, and I'm glad I planned ahead because I slept for approximately two hours on the plane and wasn't thinking clearly enough to put an outfit together. I opted for the most comfortable Agolde jeans on the planet and another Dôen find—this cute tee. Sneakers were a no-brainer with this outfit for walking around Le Marais. (My apologies for posing with a baguette—someone made me.)

Fashion editor Allyson Payer in Paris

(Image credit: @allypayer)

Shop the Look

Paulette Tee -- Nantucket Stripe
DÔEN
Paulette Tee in Nantucket Stripe

Harper High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Jeans
Agolde
Harper High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Jeans

Andiamo With Chain Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo With Chain Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag

Outfit 3

Fashion editor Allyson Payer in Paris

(Image credit: @allypayer)

This was my outfit for visiting wineries in Épernay. The weather was all over the map that day, so I brought along my favorite Reformation cardigan. I probably would've typically worn ballet flats with this outfit, but I love how the sneakers gave it a sporty feel.

Shop the Look

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Ribbed Knit Jersey Tank Top
Prada
Ribbed Knit Jersey Tank Top

Relaxed Everyday Skirt
Matteau
Relaxed Everyday Skirt

Outfit 4

Fashion editor Allyson Payer in Paris

(Image credit: @allypayer)

My outfit for dinner the first night consisted of some of my favorite basics—the most perfect Staud vest top made of suiting material, a belt, and black jeans. Obviously I had to wear the black-and-white sneakers with it.

Shop the Look

Staud Una Top Ecru
Staud
Una Top in Ecru

Saint Laurent belt
Saint Laurent
Cassandre Slim Leather Belt

Abigail Cropped High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Khaite
Abigail Cropped High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Shop More Kizik Sneakers

Women's Milan - Bone
Kizik
Milan Sneakers

Women's Prague - Black
Kizik
Prague Sneakers

Women's Athens - Pristine/supersonic
Kizik
Athens Sneakers

Women's London - White
Kizik
London Sneakers

Women's Lima - Harbor Mist
Kizik
Lima Sneakers

Women's Madrid Eco Knit - Marshmallow
Kizik
Madrid Eco Knit Sneakers

Explore More:
Sneakers French Style
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸