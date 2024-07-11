I Just Wore Multiple "French-Girl" Sneaker Outfits in Paris—These 4 Were My Best

It's quite rare that I take a trip without packing a pair of sneakers, no matter where I'm headed or what season it may be. That said, I never thought my primary shoes for my first trip to Paris would be sneakers—but I'm so glad that was the case. They were also the reason I was going to Paris in the first place.

At the end of June, I traveled the 4K miles from the East Coast to CDG for a whirlwind three days in Paris with the innovative sneaker brand Kizik. Kizik names all of its sneaker styles after an exciting city somewhere in the world that captures the essence of that particular shoe, and the Paris sneaker is the latest in the lineup.

We spent our time in Paris exploring Saint-Germain (where our home base, the historic and stunning Hôtel Lutetia, was located), strolling around the city's many parks, visiting those iconic French pharmacies, sampling pastries, and taking excursions to the Champagne region of France and Monet's Garden in Giverny. My Kizik Paris sneakers went everywhere with me, and my feet thanked me after logging an average of 10K steps a day.

In keeping with French style, the Paris sneakers have a classic look, with grained leather accents, a platform sole, and the hands-free, slip-on construction that Kizik is famous for. They come in all-white and pretty rose-gold iterations, but I opted for the sleek black pair based on my wardrobe for the trip.

My outfit goal for the trip (aside from fitting it all in a carry-on) was to not look like a tourist, and as a fashion editor, I've spent years investigating French girls wearing sneakers, so I knew what to do. I styled everything from my travel outfits to sightseeing outfits to night-out outfits with the Paris sneakers as I imagined a French girl would. Four of the looks were my favorites, and I did my best to capture them in all of their glory. Scroll on to see how I fared and to shop the newly available Kizik Paris sneakers for yourself.

Shop the Sneakers I Wore

Kizik Paris Sneakers in Black/Pristine $135 SHOP NOW

Kizik Paris Sneakers in Metallic White $135 SHOP NOW

Kizik Paris Sneakers in Pristine/Amberlight $135 SHOP NOW

Outfit 1

This was the hottest day of the weekend, and I knew I would be outside a lot, so I opted for a lightweight Dôen dress that felt very French to me and a baseball cap to match the tone of the sneakers.

Shop the Look

DÔEN Delaney Dress in Rouge La Maddalena Gingham $298 SHOP NOW

Toteme Baseball Cap Khaki $190 SHOP NOW

Khaite X Oliver Peoples 1969c Oval Sunglasses $525 SHOP NOW

Outfit 2

I wore this after getting off the plane, and I'm glad I planned ahead because I slept for approximately two hours on the plane and wasn't thinking clearly enough to put an outfit together. I opted for the most comfortable Agolde jeans on the planet and another Dôen find—this cute tee. Sneakers were a no-brainer with this outfit for walking around Le Marais. (My apologies for posing with a baguette—someone made me.)

Shop the Look

DÔEN Paulette Tee in Nantucket Stripe $138 SHOP NOW

Agolde Harper High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Jeans $228 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Andiamo With Chain Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag $4800 SHOP NOW

Outfit 3

This was my outfit for visiting wineries in Épernay. The weather was all over the map that day, so I brought along my favorite Reformation cardigan. I probably would've typically worn ballet flats with this outfit, but I love how the sneakers gave it a sporty feel.

Shop the Look

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan $198 SHOP NOW

Prada Ribbed Knit Jersey Tank Top $995 SHOP NOW

Matteau Relaxed Everyday Skirt $350 SHOP NOW

Outfit 4

My outfit for dinner the first night consisted of some of my favorite basics—the most perfect Staud vest top made of suiting material, a belt, and black jeans. Obviously I had to wear the black-and-white sneakers with it.

Shop the Look

Staud Una Top in Ecru $245 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Cassandre Slim Leather Belt $475 SHOP NOW

Khaite Abigail Cropped High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans $480 SHOP NOW

Shop More Kizik Sneakers

Kizik Milan Sneakers $119 SHOP NOW

Kizik Prague Sneakers $109 SHOP NOW

Kizik Athens Sneakers $129 SHOP NOW

Kizik London Sneakers $159 SHOP NOW

Kizik Lima Sneakers $109 SHOP NOW