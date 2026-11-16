If you’re the Vinted buyer who snapped up my over-the-knee boots two weeks ago, this is my formal request for a return. After spending over a decade trying to declutter, the pair I was gifted on Christmas Day 2012 didn't make the cut, but I never imagined they’d become one of 2026's most coveted winter footwear trends (just as I’d finally got rid of them), but alas, that's a year in fashion for you.
After first spotted the style on Amal Clooney last week, I wondered whether the boot was back, or if one impeccably dressed celebrity just knew how to make the tights pairing work. Spoiler alert: it's the latter, and the revival is being led by none other than the chic French girls in skinny jeans.
It must be said, the Parisian knee-high + skinny jeans formula isn’t age old (it's a firmly late-2000s to mid-2010 creation) but after the “Indie Sleaze meets Parisian Chic” street-style boom, the combo still manages to balance the sex appeal of thigh highs with the everyday wearability of denim. Without it, these boots can feel a little too Julia Roberts' Vivian from Pretty Woman or Brigitte Bardot's legendary “Harley Davidson” look, which is far harder to pull off on a Monday morning.
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But why skinny jeans specifically? Well, that's simple; the answer lies squarely with Hedi Slimane. Since his groundbreaking work at Dior Homme in 2004 and later Celine and Saint Laurent, razor-thin denim silhouettes have been hardwired into Parisian style. Designed to follow your natural lines rather than swamp the body, the elongating silhouette creates a streamlined look that prevents over-the-knee boots from swallowing you up. Proof that some fashion isn't just stylish; it's calculated too.
This season, for the French at least, there are endless ways to style up the pairing. From cosy roll-neck jumpers to trench coats, almost every look is being finished with over-the-knee boots and skinny jeans (preferably in a dark indigo or black wash). So whilst the default this time of year is tights, if you're looking for a surprising pairing that's just as elevated as it is stylish, why not give over-the-knee boots and skinny jeans a try? You never know, they might just surprise you.
Shop the French-Girl Approved Over The Knee Boot Trend:
H&M
Skinny Regular Waist Jeans
I'm tempted to buy these in every wash.
River Island
Black Chisel Toe High Leg Boots
No one will believe that these are from the high street.
Sézane
Slim Parfait
A French girls favourite style.
Victoria Beckham
Harlow Stretch Boots 100
An angular heel is one way to make a statement this winter.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.