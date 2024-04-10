People in Paris Are Currently Wearing These Ultra-Elegant and Timeless Spring Trends
I make a point of keeping an eye on the fashionable things that are going on over in Paris, France. A self-confessed Francophile, I've spent the best part of my 13-year-long career analysing the looks of French women, be it from Instagram uploads or via the streets. And now that spring has officially sprung, I've begun to see Paris's stylish city dwellers shake off their coats and boots and, instead, start to embrace the joy new season with a host of fresh outfits.
French street style rarely disappoints. What I love most about it is that the country's seasons emulate our own (for the most part, anyway; I wish we experienced more of those South of France temperatures). So, I can always see myself being able to wear much of what they are, too. It sounds cliche but I do see lots of French women relying heavily on what would widely be considered to be "wardrobe classics". Things like straight-leg jeans, pointelle knits, tailored blazers and elegant skirts—items that never truly date. Perhaps you'll want to accuse me of over-romanticising the French aesthetic but, to that, let me guide you to the below.
I've assembled a series of French street style shots from the last few weeks featuring women going about their business in Paris, looking mighty chic in the process. And the recurring theme running through every outfit is timelessness; these are trends and pieces that fall into the "classic" category and, I'm willing to bet my Loewe bag, will never date.
Scroll on to see the elegant trends I've spotted on French street style stars this spring.
10 CLASSY STREET STYLE TRENDS FRENCH WOMEN ARE LIVING IN THIS SPRING
1. LEATHER ON LEATHER
Double denim might be trending right now, but it's a look French women have long been championing. While the rest of us jump on the bandwagon, it seems people in Paris have subtly pivoted to wearing double leather.
These looks are no accident—instead they feature deliberately co-ordinated leather sets. Now, naturally, I want to own one, too. My pick? This The Frankie Shop two-piece.
SHOP THE TREND
2. OBLONG BAGS
I'd go as far as to say that this is the most important bag trend of the season! Long, oblong-style bags have been cropping up in the collections of The Row, Alaïa and Savette. Right now, you'll find them on the arms of French women.
The shape is distinctive enough to be noticeable without shouting for attention. This is why I recommend opting for neutral colourways for a less is more approach.
SHOP THE TREND
3. TULLE SKIRTS
Delicate, pretty and surprisingly easy to style, tulle skirts may ebb and flow in popularity but they're never truly out. French women know this and every spring, like clockwork, you'll see them floating down the streets of Paris once more.
Stick to light pinks, blacks or creams, as they always look the most grown-up and expensive. Case in point: The outfits above.
SHOP THE TREND
4. TRENCH COATS
That's right—come spring, French women can't get enough of trench coats either. Throw this hardworking coat on with everything, from jeans to trackpants, skirts and dresses, and you'll know you'll look put together.
I've seen lots of people in Paris styling trench coats as if they were dresses, too. Something I'll also be trying...
SHOP THE TREND
5. CREAM JEANS
It goes without saying that blue jeans always feature in French outfits, just as they do the rest of us, but I was surprised at the sheer amount of cream jeans I saw on my researching travels.
Though, really, I know I needn't have been. French women tend to opt for warmer creamy denim tones over stark white and I completely understand why—they look much more premium.
SHOP THE TREND
6. POLKADOTS
Another trend that never truly goes out of style. However, if these looks are anything to go by then let it be known: Polkadots are back in a big way for spring 2024.
Although there are many ways to wear this fun motif, people in Paris are currently wearing it in dress form, which, in my opinion, is the easiest way to do so.
SHOP THE TREND
7. RED SHOES
I lost count of how many pairs of red shoes I saw on French women during the hours I spent scrolling through photos. However, as showcased by French influencer Jeanne Damas, red shoes look excellent styled with denim, making them an easy addition to any wardrobe that features denim.
I especially enjoy how they breathe new life into muted, neutral or monotone outfits. This white-skirt-and-ballet-flat pairing is nothing short of perfection.
SHOP THE TREND
8. BLACK AND GOLD SUNGLASSES
I recently bought a pair of designer logo sunglasses and I'm here for how polished they make every outfit I wear look.
French women know how and where to spend their money to maximise their budget, and some classy sunglasses, adorned with logos in gold, appears to be the current way they're doing so.
SHOP THE TREND
9. VOLUME BLOUSES
There's big blouse energy to be found in Paris right now, as I kept coming across tops with statement sleeves during my search.
Keep your bottom half simple and streamline to allow the volume on your top half to really exaggerate your look.
SHOP THE TREND
10. ALL-BLACK OUTFITS
French women love to wear all-black outfits day-to-day. There were so many elegant ensembles to choose from, but one of the most seamless iterations comes in the form of this trouser suit.
More of a skirt person? Try an on-trend pencil with a refined hourglass blazer.
SHOP THE TREND
Opening Images: Szymon Brzóska / The Style Stalker
