These Are *the* 14 It Shoes of Summer 2025

I'm a shoe person year-round, but I wholeheartedly believe that summer shoes are the best shoes. It's the time of year when you can afford for your shoes to be less functional and more fun. Brands are fully aware of the amount of footwear freedom summer allows for, and their designs reflect that. As a result, trends like jellies, clogs, flip-flops, and mesh sneakers are everywhere—and people are buying them up.

As a shoe-obsessed fashion editor, I've spent a lot of time recently scoping out the new summer shoes, and there are 14 specific styles that are particularly buzzy, many of which may be sold out before June even arrives. Given that, now is the time to choose your fun summer shoes, and the styles I'm calling out below are it. I found everything from the viral Chloé jelly flip-flops to the Row sandals celebrities are smitten with. Scroll to shop with me.

Chloé Jelly Sandals

Chloé Jelly Sandals are emerging as the #1 It shoe of the summer. These are the ones that, if you see someone wearing them, you immediately know they're a fashion person. My pick is the brown, but I'd gladly take any of the three.

Chloé Jelly Sandals in Sunny Brown $590

Chloé Jelly Thong Ankle-Strap Sandals in Spearmint $590

Chloé Jelly Sandals in Pink Fizz $590

Miu Miu Clogs

It wouldn't be summer without a Miu Miu It shoe. This year, it's the just-simple-enough, low-heel logo clogs. Prepare to see lots of fashion people pairing them with socks, as seen on Miu Miu's S/S 25 runway.

Miu Miu Suede Logo Slide Clogs in Cannella $875

Miu Miu Leather Logo Slide Clogs in Bianco $875

Miu Miu Canvas and Leather Clogs $895

Vince Barcelona Jelly Mules

Take my advice and don't sleep on these—they're flying out of stock. I just ordered the red pair, which is only available on Nordstrom (FYI), but you can't go wrong with any color.

Vince Barcelona Jelly Cage Mules in Red $198

Vince Barcelona Jelly Flats in Dark Amber $198

Vince Barcelona Jelly Cage Mules in Oceanic $198

Loewe Petal Anagram Leather Slides

The things Loewe does with its anagram… The latest Loewe It item is these stunning flat slides that are primed for nonstop summer wear.

Loewe Petal Anagram Leather Slides in Camel $850

LOEWE Paula's Ibiza Petal Anagram Leather Slides in Fuchsia $850

Loewe Paula's Ibiza Petal Anagram Leather Slides in Yellow $850

Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers

There have been several Adidas sneaker styles vying to claim the throne from Sambas, but the Taekwondo sneakers are in the lead, especially given that celebs like Jennifer Lawrence are embracing them.

adidas Taekwondo Shoes in Cloud White Core Black Gum $100

Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes in Wonder Blue Off White Cloud White $90

adidas Taekwondo Shoes in Black White Gum $100

The Row Dune Thong Sandals

The Row's Dune flip-flops are perhaps the most controversial shoes of the season, given the price for what's essentially a pair of rubber flip-flops. But that hasn't stopped fashion people from snapping them up in droves. Elizabeth Olsen and Jennifer Lawrence are fans.

THE ROW Dune Cotton Flat Thong Sandals in Scarlet $690

The Row Dune Cotton Flat Thong Sandals in Iron Grey

The Row Dune Classic Flip Flop Sandals in Black $690

Dries Van Noten Dustin Mesh Sneakers

Although I already have three pairs of Dries Van Noten's Dustin sneakers in my collection (sorry, they're perfect!), I couldn't resist these. I love that you can go with or without socks.

Dries Van Noten Suede-Trimmed Sneakers in White $475

Dries Van Noten Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers in Black $475

Proenza Schouler Tee Cage Sandals

These simple yet striking Proenza Schouler sandals are those magical shoes you can wear with everything—casual or dressy. FYI: They also come in an equally chic flat version.

Proenza Schouler Tee Cage 60 Leather Sandals in Black $820

Proenza Schouler Tee Cage Sandals in White $820

Khaite Loop Beaded Leather Sandals

Leave it to Khaite to design a sandal that's both wildly summery and wildly elegant, and it's no surprise that these are quickly selling out. Beads have never looked so good.

KHAITE Loop Bead-Embellished Leather Sandals in Black $990

KHAITE Loop Bead-Embellished Leather Sandals in White $990

Khaite Loop Beaded Leather Sandals in Black Multi $890

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly Sandals

The debut of these sandals last summer played a big part in the acute popularity of jelly sandals. They single-handedly elevate both jellies and flip-flops. Accordingly, they've been restocked and are proving to be just as popular in 2025.

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly Sandals in Clear Blue $205

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Saionara Jelly PVC Flip Flops in Black $205

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly Flip Flops in Clear Red $205

Hermès Kos Clogs

Given the popularity of these and the aforementioned Miu Miu sandals, I'm seeing a wooden clog theme for summer 2025. Fans of the Hermès Oran and Chypre sandals are understandably freaking out over these.

Hermès Kos Clogs in Noir $1275

Hermès Kos Clogs in Naturel $1275

Hermès Kos Clogs in Blanc $1275

Alaïa Crochet Ballet Flats

Alaïa ballerinas are the gift that keeps on giving. The newest iteration of the wildly popular shoes is made of Lurex knit, and they're just as stunning as they sound. Just to warn you, though, this kind of craftsmanship doesn't come cheap.

ALAÏA Ballet Flats in Corail $1400

ALAÏA Ballet Flats in Minuit $1400

ALAÏA Ballet Flats in Knitted Lurex in Gold $1400

Toteme Leather Thong Sandals

When it comes to minimal, luxurious summer shoes, every fashion person's favorite is Toteme. This season, they've created sculptural toe-ring sandals that'll make all of your summer outfits look elegant.

TOTEME Kitten Heel Slingback Sandals in Pepper $640

TOTEME Kitten Heel Toe Loop Sandals in Sand $640

TOTEME Slingback Sandals in Black/Sand $540

Prada Satin and Metallic Leather Cap-Toe Pumps

Last but not least, we have Prada's statement-making satin pumps with their distinctive silver toe caps. The frenzy they caused on the runway has turned into an IRL buying frenzy.

Prada Satin Pumps in Pink $1250

Prada Satin Metallic Leather Cap Toe Pumps in Pomice $1250