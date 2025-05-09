These Are *the* 14 It Shoes of Summer 2025
I'm a shoe person year-round, but I wholeheartedly believe that summer shoes are the best shoes. It's the time of year when you can afford for your shoes to be less functional and more fun. Brands are fully aware of the amount of footwear freedom summer allows for, and their designs reflect that. As a result, trends like jellies, clogs, flip-flops, and mesh sneakers are everywhere—and people are buying them up.
As a shoe-obsessed fashion editor, I've spent a lot of time recently scoping out the new summer shoes, and there are 14 specific styles that are particularly buzzy, many of which may be sold out before June even arrives. Given that, now is the time to choose your fun summer shoes, and the styles I'm calling out below are it. I found everything from the viral Chloé jelly flip-flops to the Row sandals celebrities are smitten with. Scroll to shop with me.
Chloé Jelly Sandals
Chloé Jelly Sandals are emerging as the #1 It shoe of the summer. These are the ones that, if you see someone wearing them, you immediately know they're a fashion person. My pick is the brown, but I'd gladly take any of the three.
Miu Miu Clogs
It wouldn't be summer without a Miu Miu It shoe. This year, it's the just-simple-enough, low-heel logo clogs. Prepare to see lots of fashion people pairing them with socks, as seen on Miu Miu's S/S 25 runway.
Vince Barcelona Jelly Mules
Take my advice and don't sleep on these—they're flying out of stock. I just ordered the red pair, which is only available on Nordstrom (FYI), but you can't go wrong with any color.
Loewe Petal Anagram Leather Slides
The things Loewe does with its anagram… The latest Loewe It item is these stunning flat slides that are primed for nonstop summer wear.
Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers
There have been several Adidas sneaker styles vying to claim the throne from Sambas, but the Taekwondo sneakers are in the lead, especially given that celebs like Jennifer Lawrence are embracing them.
The Row Dune Thong Sandals
The Row's Dune flip-flops are perhaps the most controversial shoes of the season, given the price for what's essentially a pair of rubber flip-flops. But that hasn't stopped fashion people from snapping them up in droves. Elizabeth Olsen and Jennifer Lawrence are fans.
Dries Van Noten Dustin Mesh Sneakers
Although I already have three pairs of Dries Van Noten's Dustin sneakers in my collection (sorry, they're perfect!), I couldn't resist these. I love that you can go with or without socks.
Proenza Schouler Tee Cage Sandals
These simple yet striking Proenza Schouler sandals are those magical shoes you can wear with everything—casual or dressy. FYI: They also come in an equally chic flat version.
Khaite Loop Beaded Leather Sandals
Leave it to Khaite to design a sandal that's both wildly summery and wildly elegant, and it's no surprise that these are quickly selling out. Beads have never looked so good.
Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly Sandals
The debut of these sandals last summer played a big part in the acute popularity of jelly sandals. They single-handedly elevate both jellies and flip-flops. Accordingly, they've been restocked and are proving to be just as popular in 2025.
Hermès Kos Clogs
Given the popularity of these and the aforementioned Miu Miu sandals, I'm seeing a wooden clog theme for summer 2025. Fans of the Hermès Oran and Chypre sandals are understandably freaking out over these.
Alaïa Crochet Ballet Flats
Alaïa ballerinas are the gift that keeps on giving. The newest iteration of the wildly popular shoes is made of Lurex knit, and they're just as stunning as they sound. Just to warn you, though, this kind of craftsmanship doesn't come cheap.
Toteme Leather Thong Sandals
When it comes to minimal, luxurious summer shoes, every fashion person's favorite is Toteme. This season, they've created sculptural toe-ring sandals that'll make all of your summer outfits look elegant.
Prada Satin and Metallic Leather Cap-Toe Pumps
Last but not least, we have Prada's statement-making satin pumps with their distinctive silver toe caps. The frenzy they caused on the runway has turned into an IRL buying frenzy.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
A Guide to Summer's Big Four: Sunglasses, Shorts, Sandals, and Swimwear
From timeless staples to right-now buys.
-
Hold Up—31 Classy Nordstrom Shoes That Dropped Just in Time for Summer
-
2025's Favorite Flats? Say Boat Shoes, Loafers, or Slippers and You'll Be Wrong
Keep guessing.
-
I Keep Getting Compliments on These Trendy $240 Banana Republic Loafers—They Won't Be in Stock by EOW
Expensive-looking and so comfy.
-
So You Have an Eye on Everything Designer But Not the Budget—31 Luxe-Looking Finds That Scratch the Itch
Everything is under $150.
-
Spotted at Nordstrom: Chic Basics and Shoes I Know Stylish People Will Want in Their Closets
Cool tops, skirts, sandals, sneakers, and more.
-
Beyond the Beach: 8 Elevated Ways Women in London and NYC Are Wearing Flip-Flops
Trust me on this one.
-
True Story: Everyone's Swapping Their Sambas With This Controversial Alt
IYKYK.