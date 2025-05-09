These Are *the* 14 It Shoes of Summer 2025

I'm a shoe person year-round, but I wholeheartedly believe that summer shoes are the best shoes. It's the time of year when you can afford for your shoes to be less functional and more fun. Brands are fully aware of the amount of footwear freedom summer allows for, and their designs reflect that. As a result, trends like jellies, clogs, flip-flops, and mesh sneakers are everywhere—and people are buying them up.

As a shoe-obsessed fashion editor, I've spent a lot of time recently scoping out the new summer shoes, and there are 14 specific styles that are particularly buzzy, many of which may be sold out before June even arrives. Given that, now is the time to choose your fun summer shoes, and the styles I'm calling out below are it. I found everything from the viral Chloé jelly flip-flops to the Row sandals celebrities are smitten with. Scroll to shop with me.

Chloé Jelly Sandals

Chloé Jelly Sandals are emerging as the #1 It shoe of the summer. These are the ones that, if you see someone wearing them, you immediately know they're a fashion person. My pick is the brown, but I'd gladly take any of the three.

Jelly Sandals
Chloé
Jelly Sandals in Sunny Brown

Jelly Thong Ankle-Strap Sandals
Chloé
Jelly Thong Ankle-Strap Sandals in Spearmint

Jelly Sandals
Chloé
Jelly Sandals in Pink Fizz

Miu Miu Clogs

It wouldn't be summer without a Miu Miu It shoe. This year, it's the just-simple-enough, low-heel logo clogs. Prepare to see lots of fashion people pairing them with socks, as seen on Miu Miu's S/S 25 runway.

Suede Logo Slide Clogs
Miu Miu
Suede Logo Slide Clogs in Cannella

Leather Logo Slide Clogs
Miu Miu
Leather Logo Slide Clogs in Bianco

Canvas and Leather Clogs
Miu Miu
Canvas and Leather Clogs

Vince Barcelona Jelly Mules

Take my advice and don't sleep on these—they're flying out of stock. I just ordered the red pair, which is only available on Nordstrom (FYI), but you can't go wrong with any color.

Barcelona Jelly Cage Mule
Vince
Barcelona Jelly Cage Mules in Red

Vince Barcelona Jelly Flats
Vince
Barcelona Jelly Flats in Dark Amber

Barcelona Jelly Cage Mule
Vince
Barcelona Jelly Cage Mules in Oceanic

Loewe Petal Anagram Leather Slides

The things Loewe does with its anagram… The latest Loewe It item is these stunning flat slides that are primed for nonstop summer wear.

Petal Anagram Leather Slides
Loewe
Petal Anagram Leather Slides in Camel

+ Paula's Ibiza Petal Anagram Leather Slides
LOEWE
Paula's Ibiza Petal Anagram Leather Slides in Fuchsia

Paulas Ibiza Petal Anagram Leather Slides
Loewe
Paula's Ibiza Petal Anagram Leather Slides in Yellow

Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers

There have been several Adidas sneaker styles vying to claim the throne from Sambas, but the Taekwondo sneakers are in the lead, especially given that celebs like Jennifer Lawrence are embracing them.

Adidas Taekwondo Shoes
adidas
Taekwondo Shoes in Cloud White Core Black Gum

Adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes
Adidas
Taekwondo Lace Shoes in Wonder Blue Off White Cloud White

Taekwondo Shoe
adidas
Taekwondo Shoes in Black White Gum

The Row Dune Thong Sandals

The Row's Dune flip-flops are perhaps the most controversial shoes of the season, given the price for what's essentially a pair of rubber flip-flops. But that hasn't stopped fashion people from snapping them up in droves. Elizabeth Olsen and Jennifer Lawrence are fans.

Dune Cotton Flat Thong Sandals
THE ROW
Dune Cotton Flat Thong Sandals in Scarlet

The Row, Dune Cotton Flat Thong Sandals in Iron Grey
The Row
Dune Cotton Flat Thong Sandals in Iron Grey

Dune Classic Flip Flop Sandals
The Row
Dune Classic Flip Flop Sandals in Black

Dries Van Noten Dustin Mesh Sneakers

Although I already have three pairs of Dries Van Noten's Dustin sneakers in my collection (sorry, they're perfect!), I couldn't resist these. I love that you can go with or without socks.

Suede-Trimmed Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Suede-Trimmed Sneakers in White

Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers in Black

Proenza Schouler Tee Cage Sandals

These simple yet striking Proenza Schouler sandals are those magical shoes you can wear with everything—casual or dressy. FYI: They also come in an equally chic flat version.

Tee Cage 60 Leather Sandals
Proenza Schouler
Tee Cage 60 Leather Sandals in Black

Tee Cage Sandal
Proenza Schouler
Tee Cage Sandals in White

Khaite Loop Beaded Leather Sandals

Leave it to Khaite to design a sandal that's both wildly summery and wildly elegant, and it's no surprise that these are quickly selling out. Beads have never looked so good.

Loop Bead-Embellished Leather Sandals
KHAITE
Loop Bead-Embellished Leather Sandals in Black

Loop Bead-Embellished Leather Sandals
KHAITE
Loop Bead-Embellished Leather Sandals in White

Loop Beaded Leather Sandals
Khaite
Loop Beaded Leather Sandals in Black Multi

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly Sandals

The debut of these sandals last summer played a big part in the acute popularity of jelly sandals. They single-handedly elevate both jellies and flip-flops. Accordingly, they've been restocked and are proving to be just as popular in 2025.

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly Sandals
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly Sandals in Clear Blue

Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Jelly PVC Flip Flops in Black

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Jelly Flip Flops
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly Flip Flops in Clear Red

Hermès Kos Clogs

Given the popularity of these and the aforementioned Miu Miu sandals, I'm seeing a wooden clog theme for summer 2025. Fans of the Hermès Oran and Chypre sandals are understandably freaking out over these.

Kos Clog
Hermès
Kos Clogs in Noir

Kos Clog
Hermès
Kos Clogs in Naturel

Kos Clog
Hermès
Kos Clogs in Blanc

Alaïa Crochet Ballet Flats

Alaïa ballerinas are the gift that keeps on giving. The newest iteration of the wildly popular shoes is made of Lurex knit, and they're just as stunning as they sound. Just to warn you, though, this kind of craftsmanship doesn't come cheap.

Ballet Flat
ALAÏA
Ballet Flats in Corail

Ballet 平底款
ALAÏA
Ballet Flats in Minuit

Gold Ballet Flats in Knitted Lurex
ALAÏA
Ballet Flats in Knitted Lurex in Gold

Toteme Leather Thong Sandals

When it comes to minimal, luxurious summer shoes, every fashion person's favorite is Toteme. This season, they've created sculptural toe-ring sandals that'll make all of your summer outfits look elegant.

Kitten Heel Slingback Sandal
TOTEME
Kitten Heel Slingback Sandals in Pepper

Kitten Heel Toe Loop Sandal
TOTEME
Kitten Heel Toe Loop Sandals in Sand

Slingback Sandal
TOTEME
Slingback Sandals in Black/Sand

Prada Satin and Metallic Leather Cap-Toe Pumps

Last but not least, we have Prada's statement-making satin pumps with their distinctive silver toe caps. The frenzy they caused on the runway has turned into an IRL buying frenzy.

Prada, Satin Pumps in Pink
Prada
Satin Pumps in Pink

Satin Metallic Leather Cap Toe Pumps
Prada
Satin Metallic Leather Cap Toe Pumps in Pomice

Satin Pumps
Prada
Satin Pumps in Green

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson Payer

Senior Editor

