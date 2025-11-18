Not Flats, Not High-Heels—This is the Elegant In-Between Fashion People Are Wearing Instead

With jeans, skirts and dresses—this is the chic shoe trend fashion people are wearing with everything right now.

Collage of influencers wearing black closed-toe low-heels with jeans and shorts.
(Image credit: @nnennaechem, @claradyrhauge, @makenna_alyse)
Styling-wise, I've always considered the final couple of months of the calendar among the most exciting of the year. Sure, there may not be any major celebrity events, nor any huge runway shows, but between the pull of party season and the sudden drop in temperatures, we're pushed to get a little more creative—and I find that, collectively, this is when style is at its best.

Replete with cosy knits and thick outerwear, it's my shoe collection that I'm experimenting with this season. Taking cues from the dipping temperatures, approaching party season, and the chicest people on my FYP, I'm newly inspired to shop for closed-toe low heels this time around.

Influencer @makenna_alyse wears a navy t-shirt with a grey blazer, blue cuffed jeans and black closed-toe low-heels.

(Image credit: @makenna_alyse)

An ideal addition for this time of year, these shoes style well with your daily uniform, think casual jeans and relaxed trousers, while looking aptly elegant with your dressier garments for when the season's chicer events begin to stack up.

Influencer @claradyrhauge wears a collarless blazer with blue straight-leg jeans and closed-toe kitten heels.

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

While the closed-toe finish keeps you comfortable during winter's chilly days, I find that this silhouette also adds a sleekness that open-toe styles can't quite match. Likewise, low-heel detailing adds the height needed to give your look a distinctly polished edge, without going so far as to make you feel uncomfortable.

Influencer @nnennaechem wears a leopard print jacket with leather shorts and black closed-toe low-heels.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

A more elegant alternative to ballet flats, without the fuss of stilettos, I can clearly see closed-toe low heels becoming the silhouette of the season. If you can, too, read on to discover my edit of the best pairs below.

Shop Closed-Toe Low Heels:

Natalie Munro
