Styling-wise, I've always considered the final couple of months of the calendar among the most exciting of the year. Sure, there may not be any major celebrity events, nor any huge runway shows, but between the pull of party season and the sudden drop in temperatures, we're pushed to get a little more creative—and I find that, collectively, this is when style is at its best.
Replete with cosy knits and thick outerwear, it's my shoe collection that I'm experimenting with this season. Taking cues from the dipping temperatures, approaching party season, and the chicest people on my FYP, I'm newly inspired to shop for closed-toe low heels this time around.
An ideal addition for this time of year, these shoes style well with your daily uniform, think casual jeans and relaxed trousers, while looking aptly elegant with your dressier garments for when the season's chicer events begin to stack up.
While the closed-toe finish keeps you comfortable during winter's chilly days, I find that this silhouette also adds a sleekness that open-toe styles can't quite match. Likewise, low-heel detailing adds the height needed to give your look a distinctly polished edge, without going so far as to make you feel uncomfortable.
A more elegant alternative to ballet flats, without the fuss of stilettos, I can clearly see closed-toe low heels becoming the silhouette of the season. If you can, too, read on to discover my edit of the best pairs below.
Shop Closed-Toe Low Heels:
H&M
Kitten Heeled Pointed-Toe Slingbacks
Style these with thick black tights and an LBD this party season.
Zara
Leather Kitten Heel Shoes
Honestly, I think these look so much more expensive than they actually are.
Mango
Pointed-Toe Leather Heeled Shoes
The slingback detail adds light support as well as a sleek point of interest.
Sézane
Martina Heel Pumps
Style these with crew socks to give your look a preppy finish.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Nappa Leather Court Shoes
The kitten heel shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
COS
Suede Heeled Ballerinas
These high-coverage low-heel shoes are perfect for daily styling.
Jimmy Choo
Amelia Croc-Effect Leather Pumps
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Le Monde Beryl
Victoria Velvet Pumps
The supple velvet finish lends these shoes such an elegant edge.
The Row
Carla Velvet Pumps
These also come in an elegant light taupe shade.
Aeyde
Tillie Pony Hair Pumps
Add some texture to your winter rotation and shop these pony-hair shoes.
Reformation
Denise Pump
The chic short heel adds a little height without sacrificing any comfort.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.