A.Emery Sandals Are a Fashion-Insider Favourite—I Predict This New Style Will Be the Next It Pair

Summer has arrived, bringing with it the search for the ultimate summer sandals. If you haven't yet found your perfect pair, this can be an annual feat undertaken each time the sun starts to shine and our beloved loafers and trainers start to feel a little too warm for the season. In previous years, many of us would have settled for a last-minute addition, often not quite as timeless as we'd like and not quite as high quality as we'd like, but I've found a sandal that means we can officially call off the hunt. It's time to talk about the A.Emery Heidi sandals.

For those in the know, you may already be well acquainted with A.Emery. The Australian brand has become an insider go-to for summer footwear, led by the adoration of the now beloved Jalen sandals. The Jalen is also a best-selling pair for our readers, identifiable by its chunky silhouette and thick straps, but for those looking for something a little more understated, it's about time the Heidi was on your radar.

Whilst we may still be in sight of the starting line of summer, clear footwear trends have already broken through the noise. The elevated flip-flop is in the midst of a resurgence, leaning on smooth leather to take it from simple to chic. In turn, the boho aesthetic is leading the way in all departments, not just footwear, with everything from romantic blouses to tie-up sandals signifying the return of the bohemian mood. New for spring/summer 2025, the Heidi brings together these two key trends of the season, with a flip-flop-like toe strap and sweet ankle ties in perfect harmony. The squared-off toe brings a contemporary feel that brings the sandal into a 2025 space, whilst the high-quality leather ensures you won't be left on the summer sandal hunt next year or beyond.

Since the launch of the Heidi, the sandal can now be found in the shoe collections of some of the chicest people around. Styling is easy, as the refined look pairs seamlessly with pretty dresses and sweet skirts just as well as with tailored trousers or relaxed denim.

Currently, the Heidi sandal comes in an array of shades from classic black to deep plum and even a playful snake print. Keep scrolling to explore all the A.Emery Heidi sandal shades, and shop more A.Emery sandals we adore.

