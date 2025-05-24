A.Emery Sandals Are a Fashion-Insider Favourite—I Predict This New Style Will Be the Next It Pair

Two images of sandals; woman wears black dress, yellow bag and black sandals
(Image credit: @a.mery_ @hanneketsujimaru @mydiaryofstyle)
Summer has arrived, bringing with it the search for the ultimate summer sandals. If you haven't yet found your perfect pair, this can be an annual feat undertaken each time the sun starts to shine and our beloved loafers and trainers start to feel a little too warm for the season. In previous years, many of us would have settled for a last-minute addition, often not quite as timeless as we'd like and not quite as high quality as we'd like, but I've found a sandal that means we can officially call off the hunt. It's time to talk about the A.Emery Heidi sandals.

For those in the know, you may already be well acquainted with A.Emery. The Australian brand has become an insider go-to for summer footwear, led by the adoration of the now beloved Jalen sandals. The Jalen is also a best-selling pair for our readers, identifiable by its chunky silhouette and thick straps, but for those looking for something a little more understated, it's about time the Heidi was on your radar.

Whilst we may still be in sight of the starting line of summer, clear footwear trends have already broken through the noise. The elevated flip-flop is in the midst of a resurgence, leaning on smooth leather to take it from simple to chic. In turn, the boho aesthetic is leading the way in all departments, not just footwear, with everything from romantic blouses to tie-up sandals signifying the return of the bohemian mood. New for spring/summer 2025, the Heidi brings together these two key trends of the season, with a flip-flop-like toe strap and sweet ankle ties in perfect harmony. The squared-off toe brings a contemporary feel that brings the sandal into a 2025 space, whilst the high-quality leather ensures you won't be left on the summer sandal hunt next year or beyond.

Since the launch of the Heidi, the sandal can now be found in the shoe collections of some of the chicest people around. Styling is easy, as the refined look pairs seamlessly with pretty dresses and sweet skirts just as well as with tailored trousers or relaxed denim.

Currently, the Heidi sandal comes in an array of shades from classic black to deep plum and even a playful snake print. Keep scrolling to explore all the A.Emery Heidi sandal shades, and shop more A.Emery sandals we adore.

Shop the A.Emery Heidi Sandals

Heidi Leather Sandals
A.Emery
Heidi Leather Sandals

No matter the year, this pair will remain a summer wardrobe hero.

Hedi Sandals | 35
A.Emery
Hedi Sandals | 35

There's nothing more classic than black.

Heidi Leather Sandals
A.Emery
Heidi Leather Sandals

The cushioned sole adds to the comfort and ease of this par.

Heidi Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Heidi Leather Sandals

The deep burgundy has all my attention.

10mm Heidi Leather Sandals - A.emery - Women - Red - 35 Eu
A.Emery
Heidi Leather Sandals

Reinvigorate your staple neutrals with a pop of red.

Heidi Snake-Effect Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Heidi Snake-Effect Leather Sandals

I have a feeling this playful snake print pair won't stick around for long.

Shop More A.Emery Sandals:

Leather Jalen Slim Sandals
A.EMERY
Leather Jalen Slim Sandals

So many of our editors own the Jalen sandals.

Suede Flora Flip Flops
A.EMERY
Suede Flora Flip Flops

Suede is another key sandal trend for summer 2025.

Leather Remly Sandals
A.EMERY
Leather Remly Sandals

One for the minimalists.

Jalen Slim Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Jalen Slim Leather Sandals

So good, I had to include them twice.

Flora Leather Sandals
A.Emery
Flora Leather Sandals

I'm picturing a crisp white look with these bold red sandals peeking out.

Kinto Leather Thong Sandals
A.Emery
Kinto Leather Thong Sandals

Elevated flip flops are on the rise.

Paton Suede Slides
A.Emery
Paton Suede Slides

Another new style that has caught my eye.

Millar Suede Sandals
A.Emery
Millar Suede Sandals

The shade paired with the suede leather feels incredibly elevated.

Carter Leather Slides
A.EMERY
Carter Leather Slides

Pair with dresses, tailoring, skirts, shorts and more.

Remly Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Remly Leather Sandals

A pair that can accompany you on special occasions when you forgo heels.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

