As a fashion person living in NYC, my daily walks are filled with outfit inspiration and fun new trends to try. Since it’s summer, NYC is coming alive with light, layered outfits with lots of skin bare, including feet. Every block I turn in my Brooklyn neighborhood to my commutes to Manhattan, I’ve noticed an influx of sandal micro-trends that I’ve mentally filed away. Even my Instagram and TikTok feeds are backing the fact that these meticulously detailed sandals are moving toward the mainstream. They were an “if you know, you know” type of situation, but I’m not one to gatekeep stylish trends, especially comfortable shoe trends for the mobile It girls.
From simple trends like jelly wedge sandals to sleep slingback high-heel thongs, these trends will definitely be in the limelight this season. It’s always refreshing when a shoe trend can be as versatile and elevated as these ones. If you’re curious to try a new sandal trend for summer, keep scrolling to learn more about these micro-trend sandals.
Slingback High-Heel Thongs
I didn’t think high-heel thongs could get any chicer, then slingback high-heel thongs came into the scene. Fashion people have been spotted in this trend recently, and I can’t get enough of it. Slingback high-heel thongs are best to turn to when you’re styling a simple outfit built from basics and essentials to elevate it without trying too hard. They make an outfit look intentional and polished with ease. Whether you’re wearing a simple tank top with long shorts or linen pants and a blouse, this micro-trend is the best route to take.
If you’re not someone who wears lots of color and you want to venture into it, the safest and easiest way to do that is with red flip-flops. We can thank The Row for this particular micro-trend. The brand had already made flip-flops a comeback within the quiet luxury aesthetic. Still, fashion people are now enjoying a pop of red in colorful and not-so-colorful outfits. Either way, red flip-flops are here to stay this summer, with It girls sporting the trend IRL and online.
Shop Red Flip-Flops
ZARA
Flat Leather Sandals
J.Crew
Audrey Slim Thong Sandals in Leather
Shopping_NonBrand
Free People
Havaianas Top Classic Flip Flops
TKEES
Aqua Flip Flops
Christopher Esber
Jo Flip Flops
Embellished Flat Sandals
Plain flat sandals have never been my favorite shoe trend; however, embellished flat sandals have been on my radar for some time. I would wear sandals like this as a kid, and I love that the fashion set is all about returning to whimsy this summer with this micro-trend. They look chic with maximalist outfits like the one below with lots of colors and textures, but can still be polished with a plain outfit consisting of a plain T-shirt and trousers or denim. Either way, your summer outfits will be much more interesting with a pair of embellished flat sandals.