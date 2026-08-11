Attention—Drunk Elephant Just Launched Foundation, and I’m Never Going Back to Tinted Moisturizer

As someone who favors a sheer, dewy look year-round, I don't love wearing foundation in the best of weather conditions. Add humid, 90-degree weather to the mix, and I can't imagine even looking at the product, let alone blending one into my skin. (I fear my pores have clogged just by typing that sentence.) So when I caught wind that Drunk Elephant was launching a foundation—in the middle of August, mind you!—I didn't exactly have high hopes. I'd try it, of course, as the brand's skin-focused color cosmetics are truly some of the best in the biz, but then I'd likely tuck it away for the remainder of the sweaty season. Oh, how wrong I was.
I've been wearing this complexion product every single day—no exaggeration—since getting it in my hands a month ago, and believe it or not, my base has never looked more skin-like. Here's exactly how I apply it for an effortless dewy glow—trust, you'll never look at your tinted moisturizer again.
Key Highlights
25 flexible shades
Contains 18% amino-acid-coated pigments and a 4% peptide complex
12-hour coverage
Technically, these Kamo Triple-Peptide Cover Drops are more than just a foundation. You can apply them as your base, yes, but you can also use them as a concealer on precise areas (underneath the eyes, around the nose, etc.) or sheer them out with a serum or moisturizer to create a subtle tint. The latter is my personal favorite way to wear them every day, as the formula's 18% amino acid-coated pigments provide just enough coverage while letting my natural skin texture peek through. The result? A smooth, even makeup base that looks like you aren't wearing any makeup at all.
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A little extra info on those pigments: Because they're encapsulated by that amino acid layer, the color is super creamy and blendable, dispersing evenly across the skin. It also means that the formula can mix with both water- and oil-based products without any sort of pilling (my number-one makeup pet peeve), so rest assured the foundation plays nice with all your skincare prep steps. The formula even boasts some skincare benefits of its own—namely, a 4% peptide complex that increases firmness and elasticity over time, plus marula oil, green tea seed oil, and squalane to moisturize and soothe inflammation.
As I mentioned, you can mix the Kamo Triple-Peptide Cover Drops with your moisturizer or serum of choice, which is my preferred application method for lightweight, everyday looks. Again, don't worry if your product is water- or oil-based, as those amino acid-coated pigments make blending a non-issue. That said, Drunk Elephant's Protini Polypeptide Cream is practically made for this product; the two mingle so effortlessly that you'd think it was a standalone tinted moisturizer. I also love mixing it with a few drops of Rhode Highlighting Milk for a more serum-y application. (That's the combination I'm wearing in the photo above!)
Whether you use the Cover Drops all on their own or mix it with skincare, all you need is a pea-sized pump for your entire face. Don't be thrown off by the smaller-sized packaging! Remember the formula's 18% amino acid-coated pigments? They're super concentrated, so a little foundation goes a very long way. Trust, that tiny amount will provide a full-coverage effect on its own, while mixing it with skincare will lend a dewier, sheer finish. The controlled pump automatically dispenses the exact amount you need, as you can see on my hand below, then you're welcome to add any skincare you'd like before blending with a brush or your fingertips.
Drunk Elephant's foundation is made for those who despise foundation (ahem, me), as you can customize the coverage and finish based on whatever you mix with it—moisturizer, face oil, milky toner, et al. Craving more coverage one day? Simply dispense another pump and add it directly to areas you'd like to cover up. Itching for more warmth? Blend it with Drunk Elephant's D-Bronzi Bronzing Drops, and your glow will be next level. Versatile and goof-proof, it's already become my trusted makeup-bag staple.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.