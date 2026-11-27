The Royal Albert Hall is one of Britain’s premier Victorian masterpieces, bequeathed with an ornate terracotta façades and grand dome. Yet it is on the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Steps where the most impressive feats are showcased. At least that is the case each year with the arrival of the annual Fashion Awards.
The United Kingdom’s premier sartorial event, the evening is a celebration of impeccable British style and thrusts emerging and established designers into the international spotlight. Hosted annually since 1989, with Princess Diana attending the first-ever iteration in a sculptural, high-collar Catherine Walker gown, the event gathers tastemakers and trendsetters from both sides of the pond.
Under the shadows of the red velvet-covered royal circle, it’s the only night in London where up-and-coming fashion darlings can mingle with legendary stalwarts, and perhaps risk a run-in with an aristocrat or two. (It is thrown in the centre of South Kensington, after all.)
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Notable past attendees include David and Victoria Beckham, Harry Styles, Mick Jagger and Madonna, meaning the dress code can run the gamut from eccentric Alessandro Michele tailoring to a little black Gucci number from Tom Ford’s tenure at the brand.
Now, ahead of the 2026 edition, which will be held on Monday, November 30, it’s high time to revisit the best red carpet moments at the Fashion Awards of all time. With a storied history, selecting the crème de la crème looks was by no means an easy feat.
And with so many personal styles on display—dare we mention French fashion commentator Lyas’s nearly-naked Jean Paul Gaultier bodysuit from Duran Lantink’s spring/summer 2026 collection—the beauty of the event is the amalgamation of posh refinement, haunting glamour and gothic deconstruction. Truly the most apt descriptor for great British style. So, without further ado, keep scrolling through to revisit the best dressed in the history of Fashion Awards.
Before you dive in, test your knowledge of Fashion Awards history with our quiz below!
The Best Fashion Awards Looks of All Time:
Who: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky What: The Fashion Awards, 2019 Wear: Custom Fenty.
Who: Maya Jama What: The Fashion Awards, 2024 Wear: A custom Demi-couture tapestry gown by Conner Ives.
Who: Sienna Miller What: The Fashion Awards, 2025 Wear: Look 37 from Sarah Burton's debut SS26 collection for Givenchy.
Who: Pinkpantheress What: The Fashion Awards, 2025 Wear: Custom Chopova Lowena inspired by the SS26.
Who: Princess Diana What: The Fashion Awards, 1989 Wear: A white silk couture evening gown and cropped jacket designed by Catherine Walker, nicknamed the "Elvis" dress.
Who: Lila Moss What: The Fashion Awards, 2024 Wear: A custom floor-length sheer slip dress by Nensi Dojaka, inspired by Kate Moss's naked dress from the 1993 Elite Model party.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.