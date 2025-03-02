Our Live Reactions to the Buzziest Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Moments

We're in for a spectacular night. Since January, award season has been leading up to the most prestigious event of them all: the Oscars. The 97th Academy Awards are finally here, and I can't wait to see who will take home the coveted statuettes. If you ask me, however, the best part of the entire night takes place before the celebrities set foot inside the Dolby Theatre: the red carpet.

For months, the nominees have been delighting us with their outfits at dozens of events. Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, Mikey Madison, Monica Barbaro, Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, and others have spared no expenses with their looks, and I'm certain tonight will be no exception. Keep scrolling to read our live reactions to the best 2025 Oscars red carpet fashion moments as soon as they happen.