Our Live Reactions to the Buzziest Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Moments

By
last updated
in News

We're in for a spectacular night. Since January, award season has been leading up to the most prestigious event of them all: the Oscars. The 97th Academy Awards are finally here, and I can't wait to see who will take home the coveted statuettes. If you ask me, however, the best part of the entire night takes place before the celebrities set foot inside the Dolby Theatre: the red carpet.

For months, the nominees have been delighting us with their outfits at dozens of events. Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, Mikey Madison, Monica Barbaro, Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, and others have spared no expenses with their looks, and I'm certain tonight will be no exception. Keep scrolling to read our live reactions to the best 2025 Oscars red carpet fashion moments as soon as they happen.

My colleague Kaitlyn zoomed in on the best beauty looks of the 2025 Oscars. How stunning is Lupita Nyong'o?

Lupita Nyong'o at the 2025 Oscars red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexa, play "Mirrorball" by Taylor Swift. Halle Berry was a vision in a reflective dress by Christian Siriano along with Pomellato jewelry.

Halle Berry's silver dress at the 2025 Oscars red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

My colleague Sierra has all the details on what Kylie Jenner wore to the 2025 Oscars. She skipped the red carpet and snuck inside to sit with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

Kylie Jenner at the 2025 Oscars with Timothee Chalamet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's date night for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco! Gomez is wearing a custom Ralph Lauren dress along with Bulgari jewelry.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 2025 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a new era at Givenchy. The house's freshly installed creative director, Sarah Burton, designed this custom leather look for Timothée Chalamet. Suddenly I'm craving a heaping serving of butter!

Timothee Chalamet yellow suit at the 2025 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore has arrived on the 2025 Oscars red carpet wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Privé crystal-embroidered gown with a plunge neckline and pleated hip detailing. Her jewelry is by Chopard. Will she win Oscar gold in this dress?! Only time will tell! But she certainly earns a place on my best dressed list.

Demi Moore at the 2025 Oscars red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I have all the specific details on Ariana Grande's custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress, straight from the brand. Her bustier dress is made with pink satin duchess and nude tulle. It's dusted with over 190,000 crystal sequins, rhinestones, and cut beads. The gown is enhanced with a clam basque inspired by an Alberto Giacometti lamp from Schiaparelli's archive.

Ariana Grande's dress at the 2025 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning looks positively bridal-worthy in a white Givenchy gown with Cartier jewelry. This is my favorite look of the night so far!

Elle Fanning on the 2025 Oscars red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel Sennott has arrived wearing a custom version of this Balenciaga Couture look. I think changing it to pink was genius!

Rachel Sennott on the 2025 Oscars red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)