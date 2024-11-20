I’m Officially Ditching My Heels for Trainers This Party Season—Here Are 3 Chic Ways to Style Them

Brittany Davy
By
published
in News

Party season is almost upon us, and with my diary already filled with work events, festive dinners and Christmas parties, planning my outfits is my top priority.

I already own most of the core items that will make up my partywear wardrobe; from boxy tuxedo blazers to statement handbags, I feel confident I have the pieces I need to see me through to New Year’s Eve. Instead, footwear is my focus, and I want to find the perfect balance between chic and comfortable. Although I love the look of heels, sore feet at the end of a long night just isn't an option for me. Boots, ballet flats and loafers are all viable choices but if I can get away with it, I'll choose trainers every time.

It might seem like an odd choice, but trainers are surprisingly easy to dress up for the festive season. With the right styling tricks you can make your trainer outfits look super polished without compromising on comfort. Pair your trainers with dressier items such as lace skirts, sequin bags and silky separates to keep your outfit from looking too casual.

If you’re still not convinced, keep scrolling to discover three party-season outfit ideas with trainers and shop the looks.

How to Style Trainers for Party Season 2024

1. Silk Top + Silk Trousers + Statement Bag

Party Outfit Ideas with Trainers

(Image credit: Future)

Style Notes: A pair of silk trousers is the easiest item to throw on for a festive event. Both elegant and comfortable, they’ll make your trainers look way more sophisticated for more formal occasions. Pair them with a top in the same fabric and a complementary or contrasting shade for a relaxed yet elevated look.

Shop the Look:

ZARA, Satin Halter Top
ZARA
Satin Halter Top in Ecru

How elegant is this?

Silk Trousers
Arket
Silk Trousers in Black

I own these and can confirm that they’re so comfortable.

New Balance 327 Sneakers
& Other Stories
New Balance 327 Sneakers

New Balance trainers will never date.

Oversized Sequinned Framed Clutch
COS
Oversized Sequinned Framed Clutch in Chocolate

I'm obsessed with anything sequin this season.

Mint Velvet, Gold Tone Crystal Baguette Earrings
Mint Velvet
Gold Tone Crystal Baguette Earrings

Just the right amount of sparkle.

2. Cashmere Knit + Lace Skirt + Metallic Bag

Party Outfit Ideas with Trainers

(Image credit: Future)

Style Notes: When the cold sets in we all want to wrap up in our cosiest knits, and with the right styling, you can wear one for any party you go to this winter. Simply add a lace skirt and a pair of metallic trainers to make your jumper look party-ready.

Shop the Look:

Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper in Undyed

COS has some of the best cashmere on the high street.

Saint Laurent, wrap pencil skirt in lace
Saint Laurent
Wrap Pencil Skirt in Lace

A lace skirt will be the base for so many of your party outfits.

Gola Torpedo Trainers
Gola
Torpedo Trainers

I predict that metallic trainers will be a huge trend in 2025.

Leather Metallic Bow Top-Handle Bag
Charles & Keith
Leather Metallic Bow Top-Handle Bag in Silver

The subtle bow on this bag is so sweet.

Silver Earrings in Drop Shape
THOMAS SABO
Silver Earrings in Drop Shape

Simple, but so very effective.

3. Velvet Suit + Velvet Bag + Sparkly Socks

Party Outfit Ideas with Trainers

(Image credit: Future)

Style Notes: Does anything scream "Christmas party" more than velvet? We certainly don’t think so, and done right, the sumptuous fabric strikes the perfect balance between festive and chic without looking tacky. Add a pair of sparkly socks to give your trainers a glitzy makeover for party season.

Shop the Look:

Velvet Peplum Jacket
Liberowe
Velvet Peplum Jacket

There’s something so expensive-looking about red velvet.

Vera Mini Skirt
Liberowe
Vera Mini Skirt

Wear separately or with the matching jacket.

Women's Daily Stride Sparkle Quarter Socks
lululemon
Daily Stride Sparkle Quarter Socks in Black/Silver

Add some subtle sparkle with your socks.

Onitsuka Tiger, Mexico 66 Trainers
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 in White/Black

These are arguably the most talked-about sneaker style of 2024.

Bon Bon
Jimmy Choo
Bon Bon Black Satin Bucket Bag with Velvet Bow

The Bon Bon is the ultimate Christmas-party bag.

Explore More:
Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸