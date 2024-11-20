I’m Officially Ditching My Heels for Trainers This Party Season—Here Are 3 Chic Ways to Style Them
Party season is almost upon us, and with my diary already filled with work events, festive dinners and Christmas parties, planning my outfits is my top priority.
I already own most of the core items that will make up my partywear wardrobe; from boxy tuxedo blazers to statement handbags, I feel confident I have the pieces I need to see me through to New Year’s Eve. Instead, footwear is my focus, and I want to find the perfect balance between chic and comfortable. Although I love the look of heels, sore feet at the end of a long night just isn't an option for me. Boots, ballet flats and loafers are all viable choices but if I can get away with it, I'll choose trainers every time.
It might seem like an odd choice, but trainers are surprisingly easy to dress up for the festive season. With the right styling tricks you can make your trainer outfits look super polished without compromising on comfort. Pair your trainers with dressier items such as lace skirts, sequin bags and silky separates to keep your outfit from looking too casual.
If you’re still not convinced, keep scrolling to discover three party-season outfit ideas with trainers and shop the looks.
How to Style Trainers for Party Season 2024
1. Silk Top + Silk Trousers + Statement Bag
Style Notes: A pair of silk trousers is the easiest item to throw on for a festive event. Both elegant and comfortable, they’ll make your trainers look way more sophisticated for more formal occasions. Pair them with a top in the same fabric and a complementary or contrasting shade for a relaxed yet elevated look.
Shop the Look:
New Balance trainers will never date.
2. Cashmere Knit + Lace Skirt + Metallic Bag
Style Notes: When the cold sets in we all want to wrap up in our cosiest knits, and with the right styling, you can wear one for any party you go to this winter. Simply add a lace skirt and a pair of metallic trainers to make your jumper look party-ready.
Shop the Look:
COS has some of the best cashmere on the high street.
A lace skirt will be the base for so many of your party outfits.
The subtle bow on this bag is so sweet.
3. Velvet Suit + Velvet Bag + Sparkly Socks
Style Notes: Does anything scream "Christmas party" more than velvet? We certainly don’t think so, and done right, the sumptuous fabric strikes the perfect balance between festive and chic without looking tacky. Add a pair of sparkly socks to give your trainers a glitzy makeover for party season.
Shop the Look:
These are arguably the most talked-about sneaker style of 2024.
The Bon Bon is the ultimate Christmas-party bag.
-
On Your Mark… 8 Holiday Party Outfits to Have on Your Radar (Before Everyone Else)
Who doesn't love getting dressed up?
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Lily Allen Just Wore the Sellout Trending Sneakers Fashion People Are Sourcing Through Expert Shoppers
Everyone wants a pair.
By Natalie Munro
-
37 Pairs of Under-$150 Heels I'd Actually Wear Out in NYC
Compliments await.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Move Over, Black Boots—33 Animal-Print Pairs Worth Purchasing for Fall
Walk on the wild side.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Forget Black—Celebs and Fashion People Keep Coming Back to This Loud Shoe Trend
Embrace your wild side.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
From Cool Flats to Elegant Kitten Heels, These Are the 36 Best Boots on the Internet
From Mango, Reformation, Khaite, and more.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Scandi Women Wore This Controversial Shoe Trend With Jeans During Fashion Week
New Yorkers hate these shoes.
By Ana Escalante
-
"Ugly" Shoes Are a Big Part of EmRata's Style, But Her New Sneakers Are Especially Controversial
She won't stop wearing them. I can't stop thinking about them.
By Natalie Munro