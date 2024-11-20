I’m Officially Ditching My Heels for Trainers This Party Season—Here Are 3 Chic Ways to Style Them

Party season is almost upon us, and with my diary already filled with work events, festive dinners and Christmas parties, planning my outfits is my top priority.

I already own most of the core items that will make up my partywear wardrobe; from boxy tuxedo blazers to statement handbags, I feel confident I have the pieces I need to see me through to New Year’s Eve. Instead, footwear is my focus, and I want to find the perfect balance between chic and comfortable. Although I love the look of heels, sore feet at the end of a long night just isn't an option for me. Boots, ballet flats and loafers are all viable choices but if I can get away with it, I'll choose trainers every time.

It might seem like an odd choice, but trainers are surprisingly easy to dress up for the festive season. With the right styling tricks you can make your trainer outfits look super polished without compromising on comfort. Pair your trainers with dressier items such as lace skirts, sequin bags and silky separates to keep your outfit from looking too casual.

If you’re still not convinced, keep scrolling to discover three party-season outfit ideas with trainers and shop the looks.

How to Style Trainers for Party Season 2024

1. Silk Top + Silk Trousers + Statement Bag

(Image credit: Future)

Style Notes: A pair of silk trousers is the easiest item to throw on for a festive event. Both elegant and comfortable, they’ll make your trainers look way more sophisticated for more formal occasions. Pair them with a top in the same fabric and a complementary or contrasting shade for a relaxed yet elevated look.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Satin Halter Top in Ecru £23 SHOP NOW How elegant is this?

Arket Silk Trousers in Black £97 SHOP NOW I own these and can confirm that they’re so comfortable.

& Other Stories New Balance 327 Sneakers £110 SHOP NOW New Balance trainers will never date.

COS Oversized Sequinned Framed Clutch in Chocolate £75 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with anything sequin this season.

Mint Velvet Gold Tone Crystal Baguette Earrings £25 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of sparkle.

2. Cashmere Knit + Lace Skirt + Metallic Bag

(Image credit: Future)

Style Notes: When the cold sets in we all want to wrap up in our cosiest knits, and with the right styling, you can wear one for any party you go to this winter. Simply add a lace skirt and a pair of metallic trainers to make your jumper look party-ready.

Shop the Look:

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper in Undyed £250 SHOP NOW COS has some of the best cashmere on the high street.

Saint Laurent Wrap Pencil Skirt in Lace £2740 SHOP NOW A lace skirt will be the base for so many of your party outfits.

Gola Torpedo Trainers £105 SHOP NOW I predict that metallic trainers will be a huge trend in 2025.

Charles & Keith Leather Metallic Bow Top-Handle Bag in Silver £129 SHOP NOW The subtle bow on this bag is so sweet.

THOMAS SABO Silver Earrings in Drop Shape £110 SHOP NOW Simple, but so very effective.

3. Velvet Suit + Velvet Bag + Sparkly Socks

(Image credit: Future)

Style Notes: Does anything scream "Christmas party" more than velvet? We certainly don’t think so, and done right, the sumptuous fabric strikes the perfect balance between festive and chic without looking tacky. Add a pair of sparkly socks to give your trainers a glitzy makeover for party season.

Shop the Look:

Liberowe Velvet Peplum Jacket £1500 SHOP NOW There’s something so expensive-looking about red velvet.

Liberowe Vera Mini Skirt £480 SHOP NOW Wear separately or with the matching jacket.

lululemon Daily Stride Sparkle Quarter Socks in Black/Silver £15 SHOP NOW Add some subtle sparkle with your socks.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 in White/Black £100 SHOP NOW These are arguably the most talked-about sneaker style of 2024.