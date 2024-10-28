Sorry, Loafers—Fashion People Think These 6 Chic Winter Outfits Look Even Better With Trainers
I used to believe that as soon as temperatures dropped to single digits, it was time for nothing but boots—day in, day out. But this kind of self-imposed style restriction always leaves me feeling bored with my wardrobe, especially in winter when heavy coats already hide most of my outfits.
So, I'm diversifying my winter footwear, incorporating flat styles like loafers, Mary Janes (with socks!), and most recently, trainers. Trainers have always felt like a spring/summer shoe to me, but it seems limiting to confine them to just six months of the year, especially given their popularity and versatility in today's fashion. The style set caught on to this long before I did, effortlessly pairing sneakers with winter looks that feel both chic and cold weather-appropriate.
I rounded up six winter trainer outfits from the influencers I follow religiously. Featuring bright kicks, white kicks and everything in between, take a look at the looks below.
1. Longline Coat + Baggy Jeans + Bright Trainers
Style Notes: When the forecast forces you to step out in a long wool coat and cosy accessories, a vibrant pair of sneakers is just the ticket to brighten things up.
Shop the look:
2. Trench Coat + Leggings + Trainers
Style Notes: Winter is about layering, and I love mixing casual items with more polished pieces to create a high-low look. This trench coat, leggings and trainers outfit is the perfect example.
Shop the look:
You'll be grateful for this cosy layer on chilly winter days.
3. Relaxed Jumper + Maxi Skirt + Trainers
Style Notes: A slip skirt is a magic piece in that it instantly makes an outfit feel considered and expensive. Use it to elevate your most sumptuous, slouchiest knit and favourite sneakers this winter.
Shop the look:
Burgundy accessories are dominating AW24.
4. Suede Coat + Tailored Trousers + Suede Trainers
Style Notes: Suede is enjoying its moment in the spotlight this season—double up on the trend to show you're in the fashion loop.
Shop the look:
One of the best pairs of tailored trousers on the high street.
5. Leather Jacket + Pleated Skirt + Tights and Trainers
Style Notes: You might have thought there was a cardinal rule against wearing trainers with tights. I did too, but outfits like this one have made me reconsider.
Shop the look:
The chunky sole will balance out the voluminous skirt nicely.
6. Quilted Coat + Ecru Jeans + Trainers
Style Notes: There's something about cream and brown that looks so rich, and this effortless outfit is proof. Bonus points for the floral scarf, which adds just the right level of luxury.
Shop the look:
Another core colour for your winter palette.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
