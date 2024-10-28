Sorry, Loafers—Fashion People Think These 6 Chic Winter Outfits Look Even Better With Trainers

I used to believe that as soon as temperatures dropped to single digits, it was time for nothing but boots—day in, day out. But this kind of self-imposed style restriction always leaves me feeling bored with my wardrobe, especially in winter when heavy coats already hide most of my outfits.

So, I'm diversifying my winter footwear, incorporating flat styles like loafers, Mary Janes (with socks!), and most recently, trainers. Trainers have always felt like a spring/summer shoe to me, but it seems limiting to confine them to just six months of the year, especially given their popularity and versatility in today's fashion. The style set caught on to this long before I did, effortlessly pairing sneakers with winter looks that feel both chic and cold weather-appropriate.

I rounded up six winter trainer outfits from the influencers I follow religiously. Featuring bright kicks, white kicks and everything in between, take a look at the looks below.

1. Longline Coat + Baggy Jeans + Bright Trainers

Style Notes: When the forecast forces you to step out in a long wool coat and cosy accessories, a vibrant pair of sneakers is just the ticket to brighten things up.

Shop the look:

ZARA Soft Oversize Coat £70 SHOP NOW A great price for a winter coat.

H&M Scarf £13 SHOP NOW This blue-grey shade looks really luxe.

H&M Wide High Jeans £25 SHOP NOW I own these in several washes and they're so comfortable.

onitsuka tiger Mexico 66 £130 SHOP NOW Influencers love these kicks.

2. Trench Coat + Leggings + Trainers

Style Notes: Winter is about layering, and I love mixing casual items with more polished pieces to create a high-low look. This trench coat, leggings and trainers outfit is the perfect example.

Shop the look:

KHAITE Roth Belted Cotton-Blend Twill Coat £2530 SHOP NOW Wear this all the way into spring 2025—and beyond.

THE ELDER STATESMAN Cotton and Cashmere-Blend Jersey Sweatshirt £425 SHOP NOW You'll be grateful for this cosy layer on chilly winter days.

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28" £88 SHOP NOW I'm into the leggings-and-Mary-Jane combination.

Veja Venturi Suede Trainers £160 SHOP NOW These feel much more expensive than a stark white pair.

3. Relaxed Jumper + Maxi Skirt + Trainers

Style Notes: A slip skirt is a magic piece in that it instantly makes an outfit feel considered and expensive. Use it to elevate your most sumptuous, slouchiest knit and favourite sneakers this winter.

Shop the look:

Arket Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper £87 SHOP NOW A bestseller for good reason.

Public Desire UK The Blame Burgundy Woven Pu Knot Detail Mini Grab Bag £35 SHOP NOW Burgundy accessories are dominating AW24.

MANGO Satin Long Skirt - Women £50 SHOP NOW This will come in handy for party season, too.

adidas Originals Sl 72 Og Trainers in Brown and Yellow £80 SHOP NOW This colour combination is 10/10.

4. Suede Coat + Tailored Trousers + Suede Trainers

Style Notes: Suede is enjoying its moment in the spotlight this season—double up on the trend to show you're in the fashion loop.

Shop the look:

ralph lauren Lambskin Suede Trench Coat £3399 SHOP NOW An investment your grandchildren will thank you for.

& Other Stories Merino Turtleneck Jumper £57 SHOP NOW This is a staple layering piece.

COS Relaxed Tailored Wool Wide-Leg Trousers £115 SHOP NOW One of the best pairs of tailored trousers on the high street.

GIANVITO ROSSI Gravel Suede, Leather and Shell Sneakers £690 SHOP NOW Sneakers have never looked chicer.

5. Leather Jacket + Pleated Skirt + Tights and Trainers

Style Notes: You might have thought there was a cardinal rule against wearing trainers with tights. I did too, but outfits like this one have made me reconsider.

Shop the look:

Levi's Kendal Moto Jacket £130 SHOP NOW Layer a wool knit underneath to keep you warm.

COS Elasticated Midi Skirt £85 SHOP NOW I expect this to sell out in no time.

Heist The Sixty Opaque Tights Black £34 SHOP NOW Opt for one of Heist's high-quality opaque pairs.

adidas Adidas Vl Court 3.0 Trainers in Black £60 SHOP NOW The chunky sole will balance out the voluminous skirt nicely.

6. Quilted Coat + Ecru Jeans + Trainers

Style Notes: There's something about cream and brown that looks so rich, and this effortless outfit is proof. Bonus points for the floral scarf, which adds just the right level of luxury.

Shop the look:

Arket Oversized Quilted Coat £85 SHOP NOW Grab this versatile layer while it's on sale!

Gucci Flora Print Silk Carré £410 SHOP NOW Just look at those colours.

M&S Collection The Wide-Leg Jeans £35 SHOP NOW Our editors rate these jeans really highly.