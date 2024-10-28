Sorry, Loafers—Fashion People Think These 6 Chic Winter Outfits Look Even Better With Trainers

I used to believe that as soon as temperatures dropped to single digits, it was time for nothing but boots—day in, day out. But this kind of self-imposed style restriction always leaves me feeling bored with my wardrobe, especially in winter when heavy coats already hide most of my outfits.

So, I'm diversifying my winter footwear, incorporating flat styles like loafers, Mary Janes (with socks!), and most recently, trainers. Trainers have always felt like a spring/summer shoe to me, but it seems limiting to confine them to just six months of the year, especially given their popularity and versatility in today's fashion. The style set caught on to this long before I did, effortlessly pairing sneakers with winter looks that feel both chic and cold weather-appropriate.

I rounded up six winter trainer outfits from the influencers I follow religiously. Featuring bright kicks, white kicks and everything in between, take a look at the looks below.

1. Longline Coat + Baggy Jeans + Bright Trainers

Winter trainer outfits: @amaka.hamelijnck wears a black coat with wide jeans and trainers

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: When the forecast forces you to step out in a long wool coat and cosy accessories, a vibrant pair of sneakers is just the ticket to brighten things up.

Shop the look:

Soft Oversize Coat
ZARA
Soft Oversize Coat

A great price for a winter coat.

Scarf
H&M
Scarf

This blue-grey shade looks really luxe.

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

I own these in several washes and they're so comfortable.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66
onitsuka tiger
Mexico 66

Influencers love these kicks.

2. Trench Coat + Leggings + Trainers

Winter trainer fashion: @anoukyve wears a trench coat with leggings and trainers

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Winter is about layering, and I love mixing casual items with more polished pieces to create a high-low look. This trench coat, leggings and trainers outfit is the perfect example.

Shop the look:

Roth Belted Cotton-Blend Twill Coat
KHAITE
Roth Belted Cotton-Blend Twill Coat

Wear this all the way into spring 2025—and beyond.

Cotton and Cashmere-Blend Jersey Sweatshirt
THE ELDER STATESMAN
Cotton and Cashmere-Blend Jersey Sweatshirt

You'll be grateful for this cosy layer on chilly winter days.

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"

I'm into the leggings-and-Mary-Jane combination.

Veja Venturi Suede Trainers
Veja
Venturi Suede Trainers

These feel much more expensive than a stark white pair.

3. Relaxed Jumper + Maxi Skirt + Trainers

Winter trainer outfits: @francescasaffari wears a jumper with a maxi skirt and trainers

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: A slip skirt is a magic piece in that it instantly makes an outfit feel considered and expensive. Use it to elevate your most sumptuous, slouchiest knit and favourite sneakers this winter.

Shop the look:

Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper
Arket
Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper

A bestseller for good reason.

The Blame Burgundy Woven Pu Knot Detail Mini Grab Bag
Public Desire UK
The Blame Burgundy Woven Pu Knot Detail Mini Grab Bag

Burgundy accessories are dominating AW24.

Satin Long Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Satin Long Skirt - Women

This will come in handy for party season, too.

Adidas Originals Sl 72 Og Trainers in Brown and Yellow
adidas Originals
Sl 72 Og Trainers in Brown and Yellow

This colour combination is 10/10.

4. Suede Coat + Tailored Trousers + Suede Trainers

Winter trainer outfits: @nnennaechem wears a suede coat with tailored trousers and trainers

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Suede is enjoying its moment in the spotlight this season—double up on the trend to show you're in the fashion loop.

Shop the look:

Ralph Lauren Lambskin Suede Trench Coat
ralph lauren
Lambskin Suede Trench Coat

An investment your grandchildren will thank you for.

Merino Turtleneck Jumper
& Other Stories
Merino Turtleneck Jumper

This is a staple layering piece.

Relaxed Tailored Wool Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Tailored Wool Wide-Leg Trousers

One of the best pairs of tailored trousers on the high street.

Gravel Suede, Leather and Shell Sneakers
GIANVITO ROSSI
Gravel Suede, Leather and Shell Sneakers

Sneakers have never looked chicer.

5. Leather Jacket + Pleated Skirt + Tights and Trainers

Winter trainer outfits: @daniellejinadu wears a leather jacket with a skirt and trainers

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: You might have thought there was a cardinal rule against wearing trainers with tights. I did too, but outfits like this one have made me reconsider.

Shop the look:

Levi's Kendal Moto Jacket
Levi's
Kendal Moto Jacket

Layer a wool knit underneath to keep you warm.

Elasticated Midi Skirt
COS
Elasticated Midi Skirt

I expect this to sell out in no time.

The Sixty Opaque Tights Black
Heist
The Sixty Opaque Tights Black

Opt for one of Heist's high-quality opaque pairs.

Adidas Vl Court 3.0 Trainers in Black
adidas
Adidas Vl Court 3.0 Trainers in Black

The chunky sole will balance out the voluminous skirt nicely.

6. Quilted Coat + Ecru Jeans + Trainers

Winter trainer fashion: @juliesfi wears a quilted jacket with ecru jeans and trainers

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: There's something about cream and brown that looks so rich, and this effortless outfit is proof. Bonus points for the floral scarf, which adds just the right level of luxury.

Shop the look:

Oversized Quilted Coat
Arket
Oversized Quilted Coat

Grab this versatile layer while it's on sale!

Flora Print Silk Carré
Gucci
Flora Print Silk Carré

Just look at those colours.

The Wide-Leg Jeans
M&S Collection
The Wide-Leg Jeans

Our editors rate these jeans really highly.

Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

Another core colour for your winter palette.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

