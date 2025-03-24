30 Nautical-Themed Spring Buys From Zara, Dôen, J.Crew, and More
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one Who What Wear team member or friend of the brand will share the top 30 fashion and beauty finds on their current wish list.
When working on this story, I came to a realization: How fun would an ocean-themed Met Gala be? Think about all the fun references you could make: seashells, coral, waves, mermaids, fishing nets, sailboats, submarines. The list goes on. Who wants to pass along my idea to Anna Wintour? In the meantime, I'll settle for a fun maritime-inspired shopping story.
Below, I rounded up my favorite nautical-themed buys from Zara, H&M, Dôen, J.Crew, and more. Some items have overt references, while others are more loosely inspired by the sea. There are sailor stripes, boat shoes, starfish prints, seashell jewelry, and so on. Whether your budget calls for an $18 H&M shirt or a $990 crochet Chloé bag, I think you'll find something on my list that delights you. Scroll down to shop my picks.
This dress sold out because Piper wore it in season 3 of The White Lotus, but you can sign up to be notified when new stock arrives.
I discovered this charming brand on Moda Operandi.
Johanna Ortiz never gets it wrong.
Farm Rio has a slew of nautical-themed clothes for spring 2025.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.