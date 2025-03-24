30 Nautical-Themed Spring Buys From Zara, Dôen, J.Crew, and More

(Image credit: Kourken Pakchanian/Conde Nast via Getty Images)

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one Who What Wear team member or friend of the brand will share the top 30 fashion and beauty finds on their current wish list.

When working on this story, I came to a realization: How fun would an ocean-themed Met Gala be? Think about all the fun references you could make: seashells, coral, waves, mermaids, fishing nets, sailboats, submarines. The list goes on. Who wants to pass along my idea to Anna Wintour? In the meantime, I'll settle for a fun maritime-inspired shopping story.

Below, I rounded up my favorite nautical-themed buys from Zara, H&M, Dôen, J.Crew, and more. Some items have overt references, while others are more loosely inspired by the sea. There are sailor stripes, boat shoes, starfish prints, seashell jewelry, and so on. Whether your budget calls for an $18 H&M shirt or a $990 crochet Chloé bag, I think you'll find something on my list that delights you. Scroll down to shop my picks.

Exclusive Nautilus Shell Earrings
Julietta
Exclusive Nautilus Shell Earrings

These earrings are showstoppers.

Owen Knitted Top
Cult Gaia
Owen Knitted Top

Cult Gaia is reliably cool.

Doen Voyage Sweater

DÔEN
Voyage Sweater

Suddenly I need a sailor-inspired sweater.

Exclusive Coco Cropped Cotton Poplin Sailor Top
FRANÇOISE
Exclusive Coco Cropped Cotton Poplin Sailor Top

How cute is this top?

Starfish Cord Necklace
ZARA
Starfish Cord Necklace

This $36 price tag is ideal.

Simkhai Drayton Seamed Bikini Top
Simkhai
Drayton Seamed Bikini Top

Summer is on the horizon.

Star Fish Sequined Minidress
Rixo
Star Fish Sequined Minidress

Fashion editors love Rixo dresses.

Boat-Neck Top
H&M
Boat-Neck Top

The styling options are limitless with this shirt.

Whale Crewneck
LINGUA FRANCA NYC
Whale Crewneck

Lingua Franca is known for its charming embroideries.

Sea Treasures Crocheted Crossbody Bag
Chloé
Sea Treasures Crocheted Crossbody Bag

Fancy a designer splurge?

Double-Breasted Knit Blazer Jacket
ZARA
Double-Breasted Knit Blazer Jacket

This Zara blazer is so chic.

Sea Linen Minidress
Alémais
Sea Linen Minidress

Alémais excels at pretty prints.

Belle Breton Stripe Jersey Tee - Deep Sea/white Stripe
Universal Standard
Belle Breton Stripe Jersey Tee

A classic choice.

Ao2eye_wm
Sperry
Authentic Original Boat Shoes

Sperry is the last word in boat shoes.

Florencia Dress White - Pre Order
Ciao Lucia
Florencia Dress White

This dress sold out because Piper wore it in season 3 of The White Lotus, but you can sign up to be notified when new stock arrives.

Nantucket Shell Necklace
Veronica Beard
Nantucket Shell Necklace

This necklace will be a magnet for compliments.

Knit Mini Skirt
ZARA
Knit Mini Skirt

Another excellent Zara find.

Fitted T-Shirt
H&M
Fitted T-Shirt

You can never own too many stripes tees.

Exclusive Coco Tie-Front Cotton Sailor Dress
FRANÇOISE
Exclusive Coco Tie-Front Cotton Sailor Dress

I discovered this charming brand on Moda Operandi.

The Rope Belt
Brochu Walker
The Rope Belt

It's time to learn the ropes.

Classic Mariner Cloth Boatneck T-Shirt in Stripe
J.Crew
Classic Mariner Cloth Boatneck T-Shirt in Stripe

Hurry: This sale will not last forever.

Kule the Fisher Sailor Tee
Kule
The Fisher Sailor Tee

It's all in the details.

Sidonie Navy + White Stripe Pullover
Ciao Lucia
Sidonie Navy + White Stripe Pullover

I love everything about this photo.

Enlightened Sailor Tiered Cutout Printed Linen Maxi Dress
JOHANNA ORTIZ
Enlightened Sailor Tiered Cutout Printed Linen Maxi Dress

Johanna Ortiz never gets it wrong.

Fringed Striped Crocheted Cotton Midi Skirt
FARM RIO
Fringed Striped Crocheted Cotton Midi Skirt

Farm Rio has a slew of nautical-themed clothes for spring 2025.

Deck Shoes
H&M
Deck Shoes

These H&M shoes are bound to sell out.

Vire - Breton Striped Shirt With Collar for Women| Heavyweight Cotton (ecru / Navy / Red)
SAINT JAMES
Breton Striped Shirt With Collar

So French.

Oceane Linen Shirtdress
ALEMAIS
Oceane Linen Shirtdress

The perfect summer picnic dress.

Scalloped Waistband Wool Mohair Sailor Shorts
Givenchy
Scalloped Waistband Wool Mohair Sailor Shorts

Givenchy is on board with this trend too.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

