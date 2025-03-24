(Image credit: Kourken Pakchanian/Conde Nast via Getty Images)

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one Who What Wear team member or friend of the brand will share the top 30 fashion and beauty finds on their current wish list.

When working on this story, I came to a realization: How fun would an ocean-themed Met Gala be? Think about all the fun references you could make: seashells, coral, waves, mermaids, fishing nets, sailboats, submarines. The list goes on. Who wants to pass along my idea to Anna Wintour? In the meantime, I'll settle for a fun maritime-inspired shopping story.

Below, I rounded up my favorite nautical-themed buys from Zara, H&M, Dôen, J.Crew, and more. Some items have overt references, while others are more loosely inspired by the sea. There are sailor stripes, boat shoes, starfish prints, seashell jewelry, and so on. Whether your budget calls for an $18 H&M shirt or a $990 crochet Chloé bag, I think you'll find something on my list that delights you. Scroll down to shop my picks.

Julietta Exclusive Nautilus Shell Earrings $275 SHOP NOW These earrings are showstoppers.

Cult Gaia Owen Knitted Top $528 SHOP NOW Cult Gaia is reliably cool.

DÔEN Voyage Sweater $398 SHOP NOW Suddenly I need a sailor-inspired sweater.

FRANÇOISE Exclusive Coco Cropped Cotton Poplin Sailor Top $510 SHOP NOW How cute is this top?

ZARA Starfish Cord Necklace $36 SHOP NOW This $36 price tag is ideal.

Simkhai Drayton Seamed Bikini Top $175 SHOP NOW Summer is on the horizon.

Rixo Star Fish Sequined Minidress $395 SHOP NOW Fashion editors love Rixo dresses.

H&M Boat-Neck Top $18 SHOP NOW The styling options are limitless with this shirt.

LINGUA FRANCA NYC Whale Crewneck $400 SHOP NOW Lingua Franca is known for its charming embroideries.

Chloé Sea Treasures Crocheted Crossbody Bag $990 SHOP NOW Fancy a designer splurge?

ZARA Double-Breasted Knit Blazer Jacket $90 SHOP NOW This Zara blazer is so chic.

Alémais Sea Linen Minidress $520 SHOP NOW Alémais excels at pretty prints.

Universal Standard Belle Breton Stripe Jersey Tee $76 SHOP NOW A classic choice.

Sperry Authentic Original Boat Shoes $100 SHOP NOW Sperry is the last word in boat shoes.

Ciao Lucia Florencia Dress White $330 SHOP NOW This dress sold out because Piper wore it in season 3 of The White Lotus, but you can sign up to be notified when new stock arrives.

Veronica Beard Nantucket Shell Necklace $300 SHOP NOW This necklace will be a magnet for compliments.

ZARA Knit Mini Skirt $40 SHOP NOW Another excellent Zara find.

H&M Fitted T-Shirt $20 SHOP NOW You can never own too many stripes tees.

FRANÇOISE Exclusive Coco Tie-Front Cotton Sailor Dress $655 SHOP NOW I discovered this charming brand on Moda Operandi.

Brochu Walker The Rope Belt $68 SHOP NOW It's time to learn the ropes.

J.Crew Classic Mariner Cloth Boatneck T-Shirt in Stripe $50 $20 SHOP NOW Hurry: This sale will not last forever.

Kule The Fisher Sailor Tee $128 SHOP NOW It's all in the details.

Ciao Lucia Sidonie Navy + White Stripe Pullover $295 SHOP NOW I love everything about this photo.

JOHANNA ORTIZ Enlightened Sailor Tiered Cutout Printed Linen Maxi Dress $1654 SHOP NOW Johanna Ortiz never gets it wrong.

FARM RIO Fringed Striped Crocheted Cotton Midi Skirt $220 SHOP NOW Farm Rio has a slew of nautical-themed clothes for spring 2025.

H&M Deck Shoes $40 SHOP NOW These H&M shoes are bound to sell out.

SAINT JAMES Breton Striped Shirt With Collar $179 SHOP NOW So French.

ALEMAIS Oceane Linen Shirtdress $490 SHOP NOW The perfect summer picnic dress.